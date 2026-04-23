Antag Therapeutics to present data on AT7687, its first-in-class GIPR antagonist peptide at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 April 2026 – Antag Therapeutics (“Antag” or “the Company”), advancing personalized and flexible obesity treatment through GIP receptor antagonism, today announces that it will deliver an oral presentation at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® in New Orleans, Louisiana, taking place from 5-8 June 2026. The presentation will feature data from the Company’s first-in-human study of AT7687, its first-in-class Glucose Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Receptor (GIPR) antagonist peptide, in both healthy subjects and people living with obesity.

In addition to the oral presentation, the Company will present a poster highlighting preclinical data from its study assessing the therapeutic potential of combining AT7687 with cagrilintide, a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor (CTR) agonist with established weight-lowering efficacy.

Oral presentation details :

Title: First-in-human study demonstrates GIP-Receptor (GIPR) antagonist, AT7687, as well-tolerated and suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous injection for treatment in people living with obesity

Date: Sunday 7 June | 8:45 AM CT

Presenter: Richard Nkulikiyinka

Poster presentation details:

Title: AT7687, a novel GIPR antagonist, combined with cagrilintide, leads to robust weight loss and substantial improvements in insulin sensitivity and body composition in obese insulin-resistant non-human primates

Date: Sunday 7 June | 12:30 – 1:30 PM CT

Presenter: Mads Tang-Christensen

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About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a biotechnology company redefining obesity treatment with GIPR antagonism. Antag’s vision is that all people living with obesity, diabetes and overweight have a personal treatment option, that goes beyond weight loss to deliver long-term sustained health, without having to compromise on tolerability.

Based on decades of research by GLP-1 pioneer Professor Jens Juul Holst, Antag’s lead molecule AT7687, is specifically designed to target and deactivate the GIP receptor, a genetically-validated pathway that contributes to fat storage, insulin resistance, and metabolic dysfunction. In pre-clinical studies, AT7687 exhibits an excellent tolerability profile, with no need for titration, and improvements across a range of biomarkers related to better cardiovascular outcomes, healthier body composition.

Moreover, AT7687 is a peptide specifically engineered and selected for its straightforward and versatile formulation properties, uniquely positioning Antag to develop AT7687 as monotherapy or as co-formulation with other obesity therapies.

This mechanistically distinct approach suggests a paradigm shift in the treatment of obesity, enabling a new kind of treatment – designed to support more personal, adaptable care – delivering healthier, long-term outcomes for all people with overweight or obesity. The AT7687 Phase 1 clinical trial has been successfully completed, and Phase 2a studies are expected to start in mid-2026.

Antag Therapeutics has raised €80 million in a Series A financing led by Versant Ventures with participation from Novo Holdings, SR One, Dawn Biopharma, Pictet, Longview Ventures, and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO).

Learn more at www.antagtx.com.

Contacts

Antag Therapeutics

Philip Just Larsen

Chief Executive Officer, Antag Therapeutics

Email: pjl@antagtx.com

Antag Therapeutics Media Contacts

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Evi Useh

Email: antagtx@icrhealthcare.com