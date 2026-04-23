Classiq Certifies Expert-Level Quantum AI Agents for Real-World Applications

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leading quantum computing software company, today announced a significant acceleration for quantum software development: a new AI agentic layer that enables users to move from natural-language intent to structured, executable quantum applications, powered by a first-generation, expert-level quantum agent.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Unlike traditional code assistants, the Classiq Quantum Agent operates on top of its model-based quantum software platform, allowing it to generate, refine and optimize quantum programs within a validated, scalable development environment. This approach now enables AI to not only suggest code, but to function as a trained development partner. It is now capable of guiding and implementing complex quantum workflows across enterprise domains such as pharmaceuticals, finance, aerospace, automotive and quantum error correction.

“AI in quantum computing has so far been limited to helping write code,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “Classiq created the foundational modeling and abstraction layer for quantum software. It’s the only stack designed to be natively understood by large language models, allowing AI to develop expert-grade quantum applications that are not just theoretical, but fully compilable and ready to run on real hardware.”

From Prompts to Production-Ready Portable Quantum Applications

Classiq’s new capability enables users to describe high-level goals, algorithms or domain-specific problems in natural language, and generate structured quantum programs that can be analyzed, optimized and executed.

Crucially, this is not free-form code generation because the AI-generated outputs are built on top of Classiq’s model-based architecture, ensuring that programs remain:

Structured and maintainable

Fully validated and compilable

Optimized for real hardware constraints

Hardware-agnostic and forward-compatible with evolving quantum systems

By combining natural-language interaction with its synthesis and optimization engine, Classiq enables a shift from experimental coding to repeatable, enterprise-grade quantum development.

An Emerging AI Category: Expert Quantum Agents

The agentic workflow is designed to operate across the full lifecycle of quantum application development, including:

Translating domain problems into quantum models

Designing scalable algorithms across abstraction layers

Optimizing circuits under real-world constraints

Iterating within structured development workflows

Because it operates on top of Classiq’s validated modeling layer and curated algorithm libraries , the agents can reason about quantum systems at a higher level than traditional LLM-based tools. The result is a system that combines the flexibility of AI with the rigor required for serious quantum software development.

Accelerating Quantum Projects to Practical Long-Term Quantum Assets

Classiq’s approach reflects a broader shift in how enterprises engage with quantum computing. As the quantum ecosystem continues to move toward larger-scale systems, software abstraction, automation, developer productivity and implementation quality are becoming critical.

Rather than producing one-off experiments or disposable code, organizations can now build persistent, evolving capabilities, where knowledge is captured, validated and continuously improved over time.

“Enterprises don’t want to ‘play with quantum,’” added Minerbi. “They want to build something that lasts. By combining AI with a validated modeling foundation, we’re enabling teams to create quantum applications and knowledge assets that remain relevant as the technology evolves.”

AI-native development workflows are the next step in that evolution, enabling more teams to participate in quantum development while maintaining the depth and rigor required for real-world applications.

By introducing expert-level AI into the quantum development process, Classiq is expanding what is possible, and democratizing who can build it.

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq’s platform transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers including Rolls Royce , Comcast , The BMW Group , Intesa Sanpaolo , Mitsubishi Chemical and many others, can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology workflow enables organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner, is backed by leading global VCs and CVCs, including SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm and HSBC. Classiq is the global category leader at the forefront of enabling advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the Slack community, GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.