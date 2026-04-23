AB Artea bankas Invitation to 3 months of 2026 Financial Results webinar

AB Artea bankas (ROE1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Investors Webinar on the Q1 2026 financial results and highlights. The webinar will take place on 28 April 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (EEST) and will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, CFO and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank’s financial results for Q1 2026, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to investors@artea.lt.

The Q1 2026 results will be announced in advance on 27 April after trading hours.

How to join the webinar:

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://artea.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas,

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447