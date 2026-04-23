Verano Expands Retail Presence on Florida’s Emerald Coast with Opening of MÜV Miramar Beach, the Company’s 85th Florida Dispensary and 162nd Location Nationwide

MÜV Miramar Beach, located on a busy stretch of scenic Highway 98 with an average daily traffic count of 48,000 vehicles 1 , is situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast near numerous popular beach and tourist areas

, is situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast near numerous popular beach and tourist areas Miramar Beach is the first MÜV dispensary in Walton County, a region with over 93,000 residents 2 , complementing existing MÜV locations on Florida’s Panhandle in Shalimar and Panama City Beach

, complementing existing MÜV locations on Florida’s Panhandle in Shalimar and Panama City Beach Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 162 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of MÜV Miramar Beach on Friday, April 24, 2026, elevating the Company’s Florida retail footprint to 85 MÜV locations and 162 dispensaries nationwide. Located at 13320 US-98, MÜV Miramar Beach will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

In celebration of the grand opening, MÜV Miramar Beach will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to the store opening. This is the first MÜV dispensary in Walton County, joining additional MÜV locations in Florida’s Panhandle region in Shalimar and Panama City Beach.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our Florida operations and join the Walton County community with the grand opening of MÜV Miramar Beach,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support patients along Florida’s Emerald Coast by providing compassionate care and our extensive portfolio of award-winning, top quality medical cannabis products in a warm and welcoming dispensary environment.”

In recent months, Verano has introduced an array of new products and formats to its growing Florida portfolio, including the revolutionary HYPHEN all-in-one vape pod system featuring a modular battery design that offers patients the freedom and flexibility to use a variety of oils, sizes and formats without the hassle of juggling between different devices. The Company also launched Savvy 10-pack barrel-style pre-rolled joints that seamlessly combine quality and convenience, and its award-winning line of Avexia topicals featuring pain relief balms, lotions and bath soaks designed to alleviate localized pain in a variety of fast-acting formats that are carefully crafted with a special blend of high-quality cannabinoids and essential oils. Additionally, Verano’s exclusive partnership with Flower by Edie Parker positions the Company’s 85 MÜV locations as the only Florida medical cannabis dispensaries where patients can access the brand’s popular accessories, Petal Puffer all-in-one vapes and 1-gram vape cartridges.

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower; Encore and MÜV edibles; On the Rocks concentrates and extracts; (the) Essence, Savvy and MÜV flower, pre-rolls and extracts; the HYPHEN vape pod system, and more. In Florida, the Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Apple App store - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, (the) Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, BITS™, Avexia™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Media Contact:

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

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1 Florida Department of Transportation

2 United States Census Bureau