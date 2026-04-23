AAFA Highlights New Resources for Nasal Polyps in Recognition of Global CRSwNP Awareness Day

Washington, DC, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the millions of people living with nasal polyps, getting the right diagnosis and accessing effective treatment can take years. Today, on Global CRSwNP Awareness Day, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) highlights expert-developed resources to help people better understand nasal polyps and navigate their care.

Global CRSwNP Awareness Day is an annual campaign organized by the European Forum for Research and Education in Allergy and Airway Diseases (EUFOREA). This year’s theme, “Redefining the Patient Journey,” reflects a commitment AAFA shares: Ensuring that every person with nasal polyps has the knowledge, tools, and support to advocate for their own health.

Known clinically as chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), nasal polyps are small, soft, noncancerous growths that form inside the nose and sinuses. About 2 to 3 out of every 100 adults in the U.S. have nasal polyps. People with respiratory conditions, such as asthma or aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD), have a greater chance of having nasal polyps.

Nasal polyps can make it hard to breathe through the nose, get a good night’s sleep, or even smell and taste food. They can affect work, relationships, and daily life. AAFA’s Life with Nasal Polyps study looked at the real-world challenges of living with nasal polyps. Getting the right diagnosis is often a long and frustrating process. Once diagnosed, finding the right treatment takes time. Some people turn to surgery to remove the polyps, but the polyps often grow back. Limited access to newer and more advanced treatment options remains a significant barrier for many people. These findings highlight the need for better information, better tools, and a stronger voice in their own care for people with nasal polyps.

To help fill this gap, AAFA launched the Patient-Centered Education and Care for Nasal Polyps (PEACE-NP) program in collaboration with top experts. PEACE-NP offers resources such as a video series and sinus visit checklist designed to help people work with their doctor to better understand and manage their nasal polyps.

"When we hear from people with nasal polyps, the same themes come up again and again—long waits for answers, challenges finding the right treatments, and not knowing where to turn,” said Sanaz Eftekhari, AAFA’s vice president of research. “That experience highlights the importance of redefining the patient journey. We developed PEACE-NP with that goal in mind. AAFA is proud to work alongside leading allergy and sinus specialists to give patients clear information and real tools to navigate their nasal polyps care.”

Understanding Nasal Polyps – AAFA’s New Expert Video Series

AAFA’s free nasal polyps video series features experts explaining the condition clearly and in plain language, with practical information patients can put to use. The series features allergists and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctors, the two types of specialists who most commonly see people with nasal polyps.

Topics covered in the series include:

The basics of nasal polyps: what they are, why they develop, and how they are diagnosed

First-line treatment options, including nasal rinses, steroid sprays, and other medicines

Advanced treatment options, such as biologic medicines

Additional sessions on surgical options and other topics coming soon!

Sinus Visit Checklist

AAFA’s Sinus Visit Checklist for Nasal Polyps is a free, printable tool patients can fill out before their next ENT or allergy appointment. It helps patients organize symptoms, document treatment history, identify what matters most to them in a treatment plan, and prepare questions to ask their doctor.

"One of the biggest challenges I see in clinic is that patients often have years of symptoms, treatments, and questions stored up, but a short appointment makes it hard to review all of it at once,” said Dr. Katie Bucheit, an allergist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and one of the experts supporting AAFA’s PEACE-NP program. “The Sinus Visit Checklist changes that dynamic. When a patient walks in having already documented their symptoms, their treatment history, and what matters most to them, we can spend our time talking through the care plan rather than gathering background. Shifting from time-consuming information gathering to treatment-focused dialogue is what better nasal polyps care looks like. It also gives the patient a chance to highlight the topics for the visit that are most important to them."

The video series and Sinus Visit Checklist are available at aafa.org/peace-np.

Take Action This Global CRSwNP Awareness Day

AAFA encourages people with nasal polyps, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to:

Visit aafa.org/peace-np to access the nasal polyps video series and download the free Sinus Visit Checklist

Healthcare professionals: share these tools with patients ahead of their next sinus or allergy appointment

Help spread the word on social media using #LetsTalkCRS and tag @AAFAnational

For additional information on nasal polyps, visit: aafa.org/nps

This content is developed independently by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and made possible by contributions from Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi and Regeneron. We thank them for their support of AAFA’s PEACE-NP program and Global CRSwNP Day activities.

Press Contact:

Andy Spears

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

media@aafa.org



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About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people affected by asthma and allergic diseases through support, advocacy, education, and research. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma, allergies, and related conditions such as nasal polyps. Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org

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