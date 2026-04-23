Podcast Booking Agency Behind 10,000+ Bookings Launches Done-for-You Conversion System That Generated $300,000 in 40 Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podcastguest.io , the premium podcast booking agency trusted by names like Brian Tracy, Les Brown, Tanner Chidester and Anik Singal, today announced the launch of its Done-for-You Podcast Conversion System, a proprietary framework designed to turn podcast guest appearances into measurable revenue. The agency has booked over 10,000 podcast guest appearances for more than 300 clients and says the new system is designed to help clients see results faster than the current industry standard.

The podcast guesting industry has exploded in recent years, with thousands of business owners paying agencies to get them booked on shows. The problem, according to Deven Rodriguez, CEO of Podcastguest.io, is that almost none of those agencies have a system for turning appearances into actual clients and revenue. Business owners go on podcasts, share their expertise and hear nothing but crickets afterwards. Rodriguez and his team built Podcastguest.io to solve that gap.

When client Kam Dasani had his entire Meta ad account disabled overnight, his business did not skip a beat. Using the custom Podcast Conversion System that Podcastguest.io built for him, Dasani generated $300,000 in 40 days from podcast appearances alone. The podcasts were not his backup plan. They became his primary revenue channel.

Heather Deba generated $63,000 from her very first podcast appearance using the system. Not her 10th episode. Not after months of building momentum. Her first one.

"The podcast booking industry is obsessed with downloads and audience size. Nobody talks about whether those appearances actually made the client money," Rodriguez said. "We built our entire company around that one question. Did this podcast appearance generate revenue? If it didn't, we failed."

The Podcast Conversion System is a four-phase framework that Rodriguez and his team developed after watching hundreds of business owners get booked on podcasts and walk away with nothing to show for it. But now, Podcastguest.io actually builds it for their clients rather than leaving it to them - which takes all of the guesswork out of it.

Phase 1 focuses on listener retention. The podcast booking team works one-on-one with each client to keep podcast listeners engaged from start to finish, so trust builds naturally throughout the conversation.

Phase 2 is offer engineering. Instead of a generic call to action, Podcastguest.io builds each client a podcast-exclusive offer using five psychological components designed to create immediate urgency. Listeners feel compelled to take action right away.

Phase 3 is where most podcast booking agencies stop and Podcastguest.io keeps going. The team builds a custom backend system with attribution tracking, automatic lead qualification and multi-channel follow-up sequences that convert warm podcast listeners into booked sales calls automatically.

Phase 4 turns every podcast guest appearance into a full content ecosystem. Each episode gets deployed across organic marketing, paid advertising and the sales process, creating a "surround sound" effect that captures the 60-70% of buyers who need consistent proof before purchasing.

"I strongly suggest if you're thinking of working with someone who can get you more business faster and turn into profits quicker, work with Podcastguest.io . They'll do it for you, just like he's done it for us," said Brian Tracy, bestselling author and one of the most recognized names in sales and personal development.

"Most podcast booking agencies hand you a list of shows and say good luck. We hand-select every single podcast to put our clients directly in front of their specific target audience," Rodriguez said. "Then we build the conversion system that turns those listeners into revenue. That is why we have had fewer than a handful of refund requests out of 300+ clients served."

Rodriguez, a former U.S. Army captain, also hosts the 7 Figure Mentor Podcast, which ranks in the top 1% of podcasts globally. The agency is expanding its podcast booking service to include professional content clipping and accelerated publishing timelines.

Business owners interested in learning more can visit www.Podcastguest.io or contact the team to book a strategy call.

About Podcastguest.io

Podcastguest.io is a premium podcast booking agency that helps service-based business owners get booked on top podcasts in their industry. The company's proprietary Podcast Conversion System turns podcast appearances into measurable revenue through listener retention strategies, offer engineering, automated lead qualification and full content ecosystem deployment. The agency has served more than 300 clients across 27+ industries.

