Major League Cricket Appoints rEvolution as AOR to Help Drive U.S. Growth and Fan Engagement

Chicago, Ill, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rEvolution, the leading global independent sports marketing agency, today announced it has been named Agency of Record (AOR) for Major League Cricket (MLC), the premier professional T20 cricket league in the United States.

As AOR, rEvolution, together with its digital performance group, WePlay, will lead strategic communications and media relations to expand MLC’s visibility among diverse audiences across North America and beyond. The partnership will also deliver an integrated digital strategy designed to convert awareness into action—driving ticket sales, fan acquisition, and sustained growth through unified campaign development, audience-led media strategy, and ongoing optimization.

Through the agency’s performance services platform, the partnership combines capabilities across public relations, media, sponsorship and marketing to drive measurable, revenue-generating outcomes. Campaigns will be continuously optimized through real-time performance analytics, research testing, and retargeting, with success measured by ticket sales, fan growth, and broader commercial impact.

“Major League Cricket represents one of the most significant untapped growth opportunities in the U.S. sports landscape,” said rEvolution Founder and CEO John Rowady. “As the country prepares to welcome cricket back to the LA28 Olympic Games, we’re building a partnership with MLC that is designed to transform fan passion into measurable commercial outcomes—growing the brand, audience and revenue while further establishing cricket as an exciting and culturally relevant property in the United States.”

MLC is entering a pivotal phase in its evolution, fueled by significant investment from global and local stakeholders alike, who see long-term opportunity to grow Cricket in the world’s largest sports market. The league has already attracted many of the world’s top players across its first three seasons, bringing immediate credibility to the tournament while embedding the sport within local communities and building awareness and excitement across the United States.

At the same time, new cricket-specific facilities—including the recently announced Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, Los Angeles—lay the foundation for sustained expansion and position MLC as the driving force in establishing cricket as a mainstream sport in the United States ahead of its return to the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles after a 128-year absence.

The appointment builds on rEvolution’s recent partnership for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where the agency led public relations and experiential marketing for the tournament’s historic debut in the United States, co-hosted with the West Indies—a defining inflection point for the sport’s growth in the market.

“rEvolution brings a differentiated model that aligns with our growth ambitions as a league,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of Major League Cricket. “Their ability to connect storytelling, digital media, and performance marketing with a clear focus on growing audiences and delivering measurable business outcomes will be instrumental as we scale the league and build toward the Olympic moment in 2028.”

The partnership marks a significant step in accelerating cricket’s growth in the United States, with rEvolution and WePlay focused on translating rising interest into measurable fan engagement, ticket demand, and long-term commercial success.

About Major League Cricket:

Major League Cricket (MLC) is the first professional Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament in the United States. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket and the International Cricket Council (ICC), MLC features superstar players from around the globe, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America. Six teams make up the MLC and include the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. For more information, visit www.majorleaguecricket.com and follow MLC on X at X / MLCricket .

About rEvolution Worldwide:

rEvolution, the independent, global full-service sports marketing agency comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing, experiential, communications and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. rEvolution is a one-of-a-kind agency measuring the results of connecting brands to fans with a focus towards business performance. Turn your sports marketing cost center into a sports growth engine with rEvolution. For more information, visit revolutionworld.com.