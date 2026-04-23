Validic Launches Free Developer Tier with API-Driven, Agentic-Ready Self-Signup

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic, the enterprise standard for personal health data integration, today launched a free developer tier and self-signup as part of its 2026 strategic commitment to making developers and builders as productive as possible when working with personal health data. Any developer now has instant access to the same tools and data infrastructure that powers the world's largest health plans — no contract, no credit card, no sales call. Sign up through the new developer dashboard or via API; the entire flow is self-service, start to finish.

Validic normalizes data from 700+ devices and wearables into a single API, handling device fragmentation, data normalization, and compliance overhead that has historically slowed even the most well-resourced teams. Developers can sign up through the new Validic developer dashboard, provision a sandbox, and begin pulling real health data in minutes. For teams building with AI, the full signup and provisioning flow is API-driven — meaning your AI coding agent can handle the entire setup process.

“We've spent years building the infrastructure that powers personal health data at enterprise scale. Now we're opening that up to every developer, for free, with zero friction. Sign up through the new Validic developer dashboard, or let your AI coding assistant handle the setup. The entire onboarding flow is an API, which means you can have a working sandbox provisioned and pulling real health data before you finish your coffee.”

— Frank Rydzewski, SVP of Technology and Product, Validic

The developer dashboard provides full visibility and control over integrations, and the sandbox allows teams to simulate device data, test, and ship with confidence, all backed by battle-tested infrastructure already running at enterprise scale. Validic's platform is free to start. A Business tier is coming soon for teams ready to move beyond the sandbox and into production. Organizations requiring HIPAA BAAs, production SLAs, and enterprise-grade support can still contact Validic directly about Enterprise plans.

This release is the first step in Validic's 2026 focus on reaching every developer, product team, and AI-native builder working in the health space. More capabilities and product updates are planned throughout the year.

Validic sees the intersection of personal health data and AI as one of the defining opportunities in digital health. As AI tools become central to how developers design and build health products, seamless access to normalized, trustworthy health data will be a decisive advantage. Validic is purpose-built to serve as that data layer.

Developers can get started for free today at https://validic.com/inform-signup/ . Organizations looking for the Business tier, enterprise support, production SLAs, or custom configurations can contact the Validic team at https://validic.com/

About Validic

Validic is the leading personal health data platform, connecting data from 700+ devices, wearables, and health apps into a single, HIPAA-compliant API. Trusted by the top U.S. health organizations, Validic powers personalized health experiences across enterprise health plans, health systems, digital health companies, and developers building the next generation of health applications. Learn more at validic.com.