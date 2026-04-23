ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

NET INTEREST MARGIN WIDENS BY 12 BASIS POINTS; TREND CONFIRMED

10% ANNUALIZED LOAN GROWTH

OPERATING PERFORMANCE ACCELERATES

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASES

8.3% INCREASE IN COMMON DIVIDEND PER SHARE DECLARED

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.10%, 1.12% and 0.84% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 12.89%, 13.66% and 8.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Pre-provision net operating revenue ("Operating PPNR") as a percentage of average assets was 1.81%, 1.75% and 1.34% for the quarters ending March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The sequential increase in Operating PPNR was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in operating expenses. Operating net income available to common stockholders was $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the first quarter of 2026, $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.51 for the first quarter of 2025. Operating return on average assets was 1.19%, 1.24% and 0.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 13.35%, 14.27% and 8.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $0.9 million increase in income tax expense, which were partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in net interest income and a $0.8 million increase in noninterest income. The first quarter of 2026 included restructuring charges related to the merger with the First of Long Island Corporation ("FLIC") of $2.0 million reflecting our ongoing commitment to streamlining operations and enhancing organizational efficiency. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $43.0 million increase in net interest income and a $2.3 million increase in noninterest income, which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $18.6 million and an increase in income tax expense of $7.5 million. The variances from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2025 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

"ConnectOne began 2026 with robust momentum, positioning us for what we expect to be a strong year," commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Loans and deposits both grew sequentially at an annualized rate of approximately 10%, while our net interest margin expanded by 12 basis points. Accelerating portfolio loan yields are expected to support continued net interest margin expansion in the quarters ahead, even without further rate cuts."

"Expenses remain well-controlled as we continue to leverage merger synergies and drive additional productivity gains through increasing use of AI workflow across the organization." Mr. Sorrentino added, "During the first quarter, our strong retained earnings supported loan growth, share repurchases, and a 1.7% increase in tangible book value per share; we are now approximately one quarter away from returning to our pre-merger tangible book value per share of $24.16."

"Our credit quality remained solid this quarter. Although 30-59 day delinquencies increased due to one isolated credit relationship, net charge-offs (excluding PCD loans) declined to just 8 basis points annualized, a recent low. The nonaccrual loan ratio also decreased, while criticized and classified asset metrics remained at historically low levels, underscoring our continued portfolio management strength."

"Subsequent to quarter-end, noninterest income continued to build momentum, driven by accelerating SBA loan sale activity. We generated an additional $1.1 million in gains in April, and the pipeline remains robust." Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we're executing against our strategic priorities and remain well positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders in 2026 and beyond."

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and declared a cash dividend on its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.195 per share, reflecting an increase of $0.015, or 8.3%, will be paid on June 1, 2026, to common stockholders of record on May 15, 2026. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on June 1, 2026 to holders of record on May 15, 2026.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $110.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, largely due to a 12 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.39% from 3.27%. The margin benefited from an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, primarily due to loan repricing, combined with a 12 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, and partially offset by an increased cost in borrowed funds.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $43.4 million, or 65.2%, from the first quarter of 2025, due to a 46 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.39% from 2.93%, and a 42.7% increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with FLIC. The margin benefited from a 20 basis-point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and a 49 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in net gains (losses) on equity securities. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in BOLI income and a $1.3 million increase in deposit, loan and other income, which was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in net gains (losses) on equity securities. The year-over-year increases in BOLI income and deposit, loan and other income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. Extending this positive momentum into the second quarter, the Company realized an additional $1.1 million in SBA loan sale gains in April 2026.

Noninterest expenses were $57.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, $56.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding merger expenses and restructuring charges and branch closing expenses, noninterest expenses totaled $55.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, $55.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase of $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, which was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense and a $0.4 million decrease in amortization of core deposit intangible. The $17.8 million increase in noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $10.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $2.6 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $0.8 million increase in other expenses, a $0.7 million increase in professional and consulting expense, and a $0.6 million increase in information technology and communication expenses. The variances from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2025 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Income tax expense was $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 28.0%, 26.0% and 26.1% for the first quarter of 2026, fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025, respectively. The increase in effective rates when compared to 2025 was primarily due to state and local apportionment factors associated with the FLIC merger.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing macroeconomic forecasts and conditions. The current quarter's provision was driven by higher loan growth and increased qualitative factors, which were partially offset by improved loss drivers within our quantitative CECL model reflecting improved economic forecasts.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $41.6 million as of March 31, 2026, $45.9 million as of December 31, 2025 and $49.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.29% as of March 31, 2026, versus 0.33% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.51% as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable also improved to 0.35%, as of March 31, 2026, versus 0.40% and 0.61%, at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio (excluding PCD loans) was 0.08% for the first quarter of 2026, 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.17% for the first quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") represented 1.30%, 1.35% and 1.00% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The ACL decreased $1.2 million to $153.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $154.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 368.1% as of March 31, 2026, 336.1% as of December 31, 2025 and 165.3% as of March 31, 2025.

Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable improved to 2.26% as of March 31, 2026, down from 2.49% as of December 31, 2025 and from 2.79% as of March 31, 2025. Loans past due 30-59 days were 0.81% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2026, 0.19% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.18% as of March 31, 2025. This rise is predominantly due to an interrelated series of credits totaling $63.8 million secured by 19 multifamily NYC rent-regulated properties. We are working with our client to resolve these credits; however, the resulting financial impact cannot be determined at this time.

The Bank maintains a solid reserve position, particularly within its rent-regulated multifamily portfolio, which includes significant credit and fair value marks applicable to the portfolio acquired from FLIC, in addition to qualitative ACL allocations applicable to its legacy portfolio. The following table provides additional information on the Bank's New York City ("NYC") rent-regulated portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

($millions) Portfolio

Composition % of Total

Loans Unpaid

Principal

Balance Offsets (3) Offset % Avg. Loan

Size Acquired Portfolio (1) 61.0 % 3.5 % $ 412.5 $ (66.1 ) 16.0 % $ 2.4 Legacy ConnectOne (2) 39.0 2.2 263.4 (14.8 ) 5.6 2.9 Total Rent-Regulated 100.0 % 5.7 % $ 675.9 $ (80.9 ) 12.0 2.6





Note: Rent-regulated includes loans secured by multifamily properties with 50% or greater units subject to NYC rent-stabilization guidelines. (1) Portfolio acquired in merger with FLIC on June 1, 2025. (2) Loans originated by the Bank. (3) Offsets include (i) general reserves plus (ii) for the Acquired Portfolio, the applicable nonaccretable and accretable purchase accounting loan marks and (iii) for Legacy ConnectOne, an additional qualitative reserve applicable to rent-regulated multifamily.



Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2025. Loans receivable were $11.7 billion as of March 31, 2026 and $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits were $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2026 and $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2025.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.592 billion as of March 31, 2026 from $1.573 billion as of December 31, 2025. Retained earnings increased $27.3 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.2 million. As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.64% and $23.93, respectively, compared to 8.62% and $23.52, respectively, as of December 31, 2025. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $277.3 million as of March 31, 2026, and $280.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 90,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $26.21, leaving 551,118 shares authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the plan may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 23, 2026, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 8368502. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and ending on Thursday, April 30, 2026, by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 8368502. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com .

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com .

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact :

William S. Burns

Senior Executive Vice President & CFO

201.816.4474; bill.burns@cnob.com

Media Contact :

Shannan Weeks

MikeWorldWide

732.299.7890; sweeks@mww.com





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 39,472 $ 92,406 $ 49,759 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 304,999 288,489 242,844 Cash and cash equivalents 344,471 380,895 292,603 Investment securities 1,196,384 1,250,938 636,806 Equity securities 19,422 19,287 18,859 Loans held-for-sale 10,222 391 202 Loans receivable 11,735,596 11,453,280 8,201,134 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 153,056 154,305 82,403 Net loans receivable 11,582,540 11,298,975 8,118,731 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 51,464 54,722 37,031 Bank premises and equipment, net 54,765 55,285 27,624 Accrued interest receivable 62,473 60,761 46,740 Bank owned life insurance 373,664 370,713 244,651 Right of use operating lease assets 27,960 29,603 13,755 Goodwill 220,235 220,235 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 57,078 59,923 4,360 Other assets 208,883 200,972 109,521 Total assets $ 14,209,561 $ 14,002,700 $ 9,759,255 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,393,938 $ 2,420,397 $ 1,319,196 Interest-bearing 9,119,115 8,820,218 6,448,034 Total deposits 11,513,053 11,240,615 7,767,230 Borrowings 827,477 903,489 613,053 Subordinated debentures, net 202,050 201,864 80,071 Operating lease liabilities 30,560 32,446 14,737 Other liabilities 44,874 50,946 31,225 Total liabilities 12,618,014 12,429,360 8,506,316 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 110,927 110,927 Common stock 857,765 857,765 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 38,257 38,763 36,007 Retained earnings 701,154 673,897 643,265 Treasury stock (78,507 ) (76,116 ) (76,116 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,049 ) (31,896 ) (48,090 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,591,547 1,573,340 1,252,939 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,209,561 $ 14,002,700 $ 9,759,255





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended 03/31/26 12/31/25 03/31/25 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 168,298 $ 167,532 $ 115,351 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 10,799 11,628 4,987 Tax-exempt 1,978 1,995 1,097 Dividends 935 936 889 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,387 4,249 2,465 Total interest income 184,397 186,340 124,789 Interest expense Deposits 65,682 70,854 53,992 Borrowings 9,911 8,891 5,041 Total interest expense 75,593 79,745 59,033 Net interest income 108,804 106,595 65,756 Provision for credit losses 5,200 2,300 3,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,604 104,295 62,256 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 3,283 3,289 2,006 Income on bank owned life insurance 2,951 2,946 1,584 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 427 631 332 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 135 (846 ) 529 Total noninterest income 6,796 6,020 4,451 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 32,768 31,211 22,578 Occupancy and equipment 5,345 5,265 2,680 FDIC insurance 2,000 2,400 1,800 Professional and consulting 3,108 2,908 2,366 Marketing and advertising 926 974 595 Information technology and communications 5,243 5,366 4,604 Merger expenses and restructuring charges 2,125 498 1,320 Branch closing expenses — 1,275 — Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge — — 327 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,845 3,196 279 Other expenses 3,509 3,853 2,756 Total noninterest expenses 57,869 56,946 39,305 Income before income tax expense 52,531 53,369 27,402 Income tax expense 14,709 13,851 7,160 Net income 37,822 39,518 20,242 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 Net income available to common stockholders $ 36,313 $ 38,009 $ 18,733 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.76 $ 0.49 Diluted 0.72 0.75 0.49





ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 14,209,561 $ 14,002,700 $ 14,023,585 $ 13,915,738 $ 9,759,255 Loans receivable: Commercial 1,638,836 1,558,436 1,613,421 1,597,590 1,483,392 Commercial real estate 4,750,508 4,625,143 4,310,159 4,285,663 3,356,943 Multifamily 3,574,336 3,437,080 3,420,465 3,348,308 2,490,256 Commercial construction 571,073 623,902 728,615 681,222 617,593 Residential 1,202,539 1,210,980 1,233,305 1,254,646 256,555 Consumer 1,801 2,017 2,166 1,709 1,604 Gross loans 11,739,093 11,457,558 11,308,131 11,169,138 8,206,343 Net deferred loan fees (3,497 ) (4,278 ) (4,495 ) (4,661 ) (5,209 ) Loans receivable 11,735,596 11,453,280 11,303,636 11,164,477 8,201,134 Loans held-for-sale 10,222 391 — 1,027 202 Total loans $ 11,745,818 $ 11,453,671 $ 11,303,636 $ 11,165,504 $ 8,201,336 Investment and equity securities $ 1,215,806 $ 1,270,225 $ 1,272,335 $ 1,246,907 $ 655,665 Goodwill and other intangible assets 277,313 280,158 278,730 281,926 212,732 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,393,938 $ 2,420,397 $ 2,513,102 $ 2,424,529 $ 1,319,196 Time deposits 3,010,971 2,796,877 2,977,952 3,065,015 2,550,223 Other interest-bearing deposits 6,108,144 6,023,341 5,878,241 5,788,943 3,897,811 Total deposits $ 11,513,053 $ 11,240,615 $ 11,369,295 $ 11,278,487 $ 7,767,230 Borrowings $ 827,477 $ 903,489 $ 833,443 $ 783,859 $ 613,053 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 202,050 201,864 201,677 276,500 80,071 Total stockholders' equity 1,591,547 1,573,340 1,538,344 1,496,431 1,252,939 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 13,999,581 $ 13,963,138 $ 14,050,585 $ 11,108,430 $ 9,748,605 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,579,368 $ 1,597,123 $ 1,583,673 $ 1,486,245 $ 1,488,962 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 8,137,515 7,822,943 7,630,195 6,404,302 5,852,342 Commercial construction 613,661 646,414 704,170 643,115 610,859 Residential 1,204,082 1,221,171 1,241,375 587,118 256,430 Consumer 6,851 5,473 6,747 5,759 5,687 Gross loans 11,541,477 11,293,124 11,166,160 9,126,539 8,214,280 Net deferred loan fees (4,042 ) (4,708 ) (4,418 ) (5,097 ) (5,525 ) Loans receivable 11,537,435 11,288,416 11,161,742 9,121,442 8,208,755 Loans held-for-sale 335 230 318 352 259 Total loans $ 11,537,770 $ 11,288,646 $ 11,162,060 $ 9,121,794 $ 8,209,014 Investment and equity securities $ 1,256,147 $ 1,269,275 $ 1,274,000 $ 845,614 $ 655,191 Goodwill and other intangible assets 279,158 279,165 280,814 235,848 212,915 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 2,384,883 2,473,596 2,486,993 1,680,653 1,305,722 Time deposits 2,901,327 2,946,459 3,019,848 2,662,411 2,480,990 Other interest-bearing deposits 5,996,487 5,907,547 5,889,230 4,463,648 3,888,131 Total deposits $ 11,282,697 $ 11,327,602 $ 11,396,071 $ 8,806,712 $ 7,674,843 Borrowings $ 833,551 $ 781,388 $ 783,994 $ 723,303 $ 686,391 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 201,928 201,741 263,511 170,802 79,988 Total stockholders' equity 1,594,699 1,558,366 1,513,892 1,344,254 1,254,373 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 108,804 $ 106,595 $ 102,017 $ 78,883 $ 65,756 Provision for credit losses 5,200 2,300 5,500 35,700 3,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,604 104,295 96,517 43,183 62,256 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 3,283 3,289 3,836 2,570 2,006 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain — — 3,501 — — Employee retention tax credit — — 6,608 — — Income on bank owned life insurance 2,951 2,946 2,931 2,087 1,584 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 427 631 859 181 332 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 135 (846 ) 1,674 347 529 Total noninterest income 6,796 6,020 19,409 5,185 4,451 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 32,768 31,211 32,401 25,233 22,578 Occupancy and equipment 5,345 5,265 5,122 3,478 2,680 FDIC insurance 2,000 2,400 2,400 2,000 1,800 Professional and consulting 3,108 2,908 2,929 2,598 2,366 Marketing and advertising 926 974 771 840 595 Information technology and communications 5,243 5,366 5,243 4,792 4,604 Restructuring and exit charges — — 994 — — Merger expenses and restructuring charges 2,125 498 1,898 30,745 1,320 Branch closing expenses — 1,275 — — — Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge — — — — 327 Amortization of core deposit intangible 2,845 3,196 3,196 1,251 279 Other expenses 3,509 3,853 3,719 2,712 2,756 Total noninterest expenses 57,869 56,946 58,673 73,649 39,305 Income (loss) before income tax expense 52,531 53,369 57,253 (25,281 ) 27,402 Income tax expense (benefit) 14,709 13,851 16,277 (4,988 ) 7,160 Net income (loss) 37,822 39,518 40,976 (20,293 ) 20,242 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 36,313 $ 38,009 $ 39,467 $ (21,802 ) $ 18,733 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 50,382,297 50,414,115 50,462,030 42,173,758 38,511,237 Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ (0.52 ) $ 0.49 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income: Net income (loss) $ 37,822 $ 39,518 $ 40,976 $ (20,293 ) $ 20,242 Restructuring and exit charges — — 994 — — Merger expenses and restructuring charges 2,125 498 1,898 30,745 1,320 Estimated state tax liability on intercompany dividends — — — 3,000 — Initial provision for credit losses related to merger — — — 27,418 — Branch closing expenses — 1,275 — — — Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge — — — — 327 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,845 3,196 3,196 1,251 279 Net (gains) losses on equity securities (135 ) 846 (1,674 ) (347 ) (529 ) Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain — — (3,501 ) — — Employee retention tax credit — — (6,608 ) — — Tax impact of adjustments (1,499 ) (1,802 ) 1,737 (17,168 ) (420 ) Operating net income $ 41,158 $ 43,531 $ 37,018 $ 24,606 $ 21,219 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 39,649 $ 42,022 $ 35,509 $ 23,097 $ 19,710 Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.79 $ 0.83 $ 0.70 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 13,999,581 $ 13,963,138 $ 14,050,585 $ 11,108,430 $ 9,748,605 Return on avg. assets 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.16 % (0.73 ) % 0.84 % Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2) 1.19 1.24 1.05 0.89 0.88 Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (3) 1.81 1.75 1.61 1.52 1.34 (1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(2) Operating net income divided by average assets.

(3) Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger expenses and restructuring charges, branch closing expenses, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average stockholders' equity $ 1,594,699 $ 1,558,366 $ 1,513,892 $ 1,344,254 $ 1,254,373 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Average common equity $ 1,483,772 $ 1,447,439 $ 1,402,965 $ 1,233,327 $ 1,143,446 Less: average intangible assets (279,158 ) (279,165 ) (280,814 ) (235,848 ) (212,915 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,204,614 $ 1,168,274 $ 1,122,151 $ 997,479 $ 930,531 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 9.93 % 10.42 % 11.16 % (7.09 ) % 6.64 % Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 10.84 11.52 10.04 7.51 6.99 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5) 12.89 13.66 14.74 (8.42 ) 8.25 Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (6) 13.35 14.27 12.55 9.29 8.59 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 57,869 $ 56,946 $ 58,673 $ 73,649 $ 39,305 Restructuring and exit charges — — (994 ) — — Merger expenses and restructuring charges (2,125 ) (498 ) (1,898 ) (30,745 ) (1,320 ) Branch closing expenses — (1,275 ) — — — Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge — — — — (327 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (2,845 ) (3,196 ) (3,196 ) (1,251 ) (279 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 52,899 $ 51,977 $ 52,585 $ 41,653 $ 37,379 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 109,976 $ 107,761 $ 103,155 $ 79,810 $ 66,580 Noninterest income 6,796 6,020 19,409 5,185 4,451 Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain — — (3,501 ) — — Employee retention tax credit — — (6,608 ) — — Net (gains) losses on equity securities (135 ) 846 (1,674 ) (347 ) (529 ) Operating revenue $ 116,637 $ 114,627 $ 110,781 $ 84,648 $ 70,502 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7) 45.4 % 45.3 % 47.5 % 49.2 % 53.0 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 13,160,794 $ 13,093,053 $ 13,172,443 $ 10,468,589 $ 9,224,712 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 109,976 $ 107,761 $ 103,155 $ 79,810 $ 66,580 Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.39 % 3.27 % 3.11 % 3.06 % 2.93 % (4) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.

(5) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.

(6) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.

(7) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.

As of Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Stockholders equity $ 1,591,547 $ 1,573,340 $ 1,538,344 $ 1,496,431 $ 1,252,939 Less: preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Common equity $ 1,480,620 $ 1,462,413 $ 1,427,417 $ 1,385,504 $ 1,142,012 Less: intangible assets (277,313 ) (280,158 ) (278,730 ) (281,926 ) (212,732 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,203,307 $ 1,182,255 $ 1,148,687 $ 1,103,578 $ 929,280 Total assets $ 14,209,561 $ 14,002,700 $ 14,023,585 $ 13,915,738 $ 9,759,255 Less: intangible assets (277,313 ) (280,158 ) (278,730 ) (281,926 ) (212,732 ) Tangible assets $ 13,932,248 $ 13,722,542 $ 13,744,855 $ 13,633,812 $ 9,546,523 Common shares outstanding 50,288,494 50,271,854 50,273,089 50,270,162 38,469,975 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 10.42 % 10.44 % 10.18 % 9.96 % 11.70 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 8.64 8.62 8.36 8.09 9.73 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 9.79 % 9.61 % 9.35 % 11.58 % 11.33 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.23 10.24 10.17 10.04 11.14 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.19 11.22 11.17 11.06 12.46 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.81 13.88 13.88 14.35 14.29 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.81 % 10.59 % 10.35 % 12.81 % 11.67 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.36 12.36 12.37 12.22 12.82 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.36 12.36 12.37 12.22 12.82 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.34 13.33 13.38 13.24 13.79 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 29.44 $ 29.09 $ 28.39 $ 27.56 $ 29.69 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 23.93 23.52 22.85 21.95 24.16 (8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets

(9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end

As of Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (10): (dollars in thousands) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ 2,758 $ 5,613 $ 5,174 $ 5,039 $ 3,555 Recoveries (467 ) (836 ) (38 ) (118 ) (155 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 2,291 $ 4,777 $ 5,136 $ 4,921 $ 3,400 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.08 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.17 % (10) Includes only non-PCD loans

As of Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 41,579 $ 45,915 $ 39,671 $ 39,228 $ 49,860 Other real estate owned — — — — — Nonperforming assets $ 41,579 $ 45,915 $ 39,671 $ 39,228 $ 49,860 Allowance for credit losses - loans (excluding nonaccretable credit marks) $ 115,398 $ 112,282 $ 113,163 $ 112,854 $ 82,230 Add: nonaccretable credit marks 37,658 42,023 43,336 43,336 173 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 153,056 $ 154,305 $ 156,499 $ 156,190 $ 82,403 Loans receivable $ 11,735,596 $ 11,453,280 $ 11,303,636 $ 11,164,477 $ 8,201,134 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.29 0.33 0.28 0.28 0.51 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.30 1.35 1.38 1.40 1.00 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 368.1 336.1 394.5 398.2 165.3





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 1,307,184 $ 13,302 4.13 % $ 1,329,393 $ 14,154 4.22 % $ 745,873 $ 6,375 3.47 % Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 11,537,770 168,945 5.94 11,288,646 168,167 5.91 8,209,014 115,883 5.73 Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 264,232 2,387 3.66 425,840 4,249 3.96 229,491 2,466 4.36 Restricted investment in bank stock 51,608 935 7.35 49,174 936 7.55 40,334 889 8.94 Total interest-earning assets 13,160,794 185,569 5.72 13,093,053 187,506 5.68 9,224,712 125,613 5.52 Allowance for loan losses (154,481 ) (158,576 ) (84,027 ) Noninterest-earning assets 993,268 1,028,661 607,920 Total assets $ 13,999,581 $ 13,963,138 $ 9,748,605 Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits 2,903,419 20,146 2.81 2,919,230 21,882 2.97 1,572,287 11,287 2.91 Savings deposits 1,014,568 6,304 2.52 1,012,567 7,233 2.83 656,789 5,227 3.23 Time deposits 2,901,327 26,713 3.73 2,946,459 28,520 3.84 2,480,990 25,154 4.11 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,078,500 12,519 2.44 1,975,750 13,219 2.65 1,659,055 12,324 3.01 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,897,814 65,682 2.99 8,854,006 70,854 3.17 6,369,121 53,992 3.44 Borrowings 833,551 5,513 2.68 781,388 4,582 2.33 686,391 3,725 2.20 Subordinated debentures 201,928 4,385 8.81 201,741 4,294 8.44 79,988 1,298 6.58 Finance lease 921 13 5.72 995 15 5.98 1,210 18 6.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,934,214 75,593 3.09 9,838,130 79,745 3.22 7,136,710 59,033 3.35 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,384,883 2,473,596 1,305,722 Other liabilities 85,785 93,046 51,800 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,470,668 2,566,642 1,357,522 Stockholders' equity 1,594,699 1,558,366 1,254,373 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,999,581 $ 13,963,138 $ 9,748,605 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 109,976 107,761 66,580 Net interest spread (5) 2.63 % 2.46 % 2.17 % Net interest margin (6) 3.39 % 3.27 % 2.93 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,172 ) (1,166 ) (824 ) Net interest income $ 108,804 $ 106,595 $ 65,756 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.

(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.

(3) Includes loan fee income.

(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.

(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing

liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7) Rates are annualized.





