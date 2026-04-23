ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

NET INTEREST MARGIN WIDENS BY 12 BASIS POINTS; TREND CONFIRMED
10% ANNUALIZED LOAN GROWTH
OPERATING PERFORMANCE ACCELERATES
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASES
8.3% INCREASE IN COMMON DIVIDEND PER SHARE DECLARED

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.72 for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.10%, 1.12% and 0.84% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 12.89%, 13.66% and 8.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Pre-provision net operating revenue ("Operating PPNR") as a percentage of average assets was 1.81%, 1.75% and 1.34% for the quarters ending March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The sequential increase in Operating PPNR was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in operating expenses. Operating net income available to common stockholders was $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the first quarter of 2026, $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.51 for the first quarter of 2025. Operating return on average assets was 1.19%, 1.24% and 0.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 13.35%, 14.27% and 8.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $0.9 million increase in income tax expense, which were partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in net interest income and a $0.8 million increase in noninterest income. The first quarter of 2026 included restructuring charges related to the merger with the First of Long Island Corporation ("FLIC") of $2.0 million reflecting our ongoing commitment to streamlining operations and enhancing organizational efficiency. The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $43.0 million increase in net interest income and a $2.3 million increase in noninterest income, which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $18.6 million and an increase in income tax expense of $7.5 million. The variances from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2025 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

"ConnectOne began 2026 with robust momentum, positioning us for what we expect to be a strong year," commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Loans and deposits both grew sequentially at an annualized rate of approximately 10%, while our net interest margin expanded by 12 basis points. Accelerating portfolio loan yields are expected to support continued net interest margin expansion in the quarters ahead, even without further rate cuts."

"Expenses remain well-controlled as we continue to leverage merger synergies and drive additional productivity gains through increasing use of AI workflow across the organization." Mr. Sorrentino added, "During the first quarter, our strong retained earnings supported loan growth, share repurchases, and a 1.7% increase in tangible book value per share; we are now approximately one quarter away from returning to our pre-merger tangible book value per share of $24.16."

"Our credit quality remained solid this quarter. Although 30-59 day delinquencies increased due to one isolated credit relationship, net charge-offs (excluding PCD loans) declined to just 8 basis points annualized, a recent low. The nonaccrual loan ratio also decreased, while criticized and classified asset metrics remained at historically low levels, underscoring our continued portfolio management strength."

"Subsequent to quarter-end, noninterest income continued to build momentum, driven by accelerating SBA loan sale activity. We generated an additional $1.1 million in gains in April, and the pipeline remains robust." Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we're executing against our strategic priorities and remain well positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders in 2026 and beyond."

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and declared a cash dividend on its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.195 per share, reflecting an increase of $0.015, or 8.3%, will be paid on June 1, 2026, to common stockholders of record on May 15, 2026. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on June 1, 2026 to holders of record on May 15, 2026.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $110.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 2.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, largely due to a 12 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.39% from 3.27%. The margin benefited from an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, primarily due to loan repricing, combined with a 12 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, and partially offset by an increased cost in borrowed funds.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 increased $43.4 million, or 65.2%, from the first quarter of 2025, due to a 46 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.39% from 2.93%, and a 42.7% increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with FLIC. The margin benefited from a 20 basis-point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and a 49 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in net gains (losses) on equity securities. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in BOLI income and a $1.3 million increase in deposit, loan and other income, which was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in net gains (losses) on equity securities. The year-over-year increases in BOLI income and deposit, loan and other income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. Extending this positive momentum into the second quarter, the Company realized an additional $1.1 million in SBA loan sale gains in April 2026.

Noninterest expenses were $57.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, $56.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding merger expenses and restructuring charges and branch closing expenses, noninterest expenses totaled $55.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, $55.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase of $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, which was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense and a $0.4 million decrease in amortization of core deposit intangible. The $17.8 million increase in noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $10.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $2.6 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $0.8 million increase in other expenses, a $0.7 million increase in professional and consulting expense, and a $0.6 million increase in information technology and communication expenses. The variances from the first quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2025 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Income tax expense was $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 28.0%, 26.0% and 26.1% for the first quarter of 2026, fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025, respectively. The increase in effective rates when compared to 2025 was primarily due to state and local apportionment factors associated with the FLIC merger. 

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing macroeconomic forecasts and conditions. The current quarter's provision was driven by higher loan growth and increased qualitative factors, which were partially offset by improved loss drivers within our quantitative CECL model reflecting improved economic forecasts.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $41.6 million as of March 31, 2026, $45.9 million as of December 31, 2025 and $49.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.29% as of March 31, 2026, versus 0.33% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.51% as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable also improved to 0.35%, as of March 31, 2026, versus 0.40% and 0.61%, at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio (excluding PCD loans) was 0.08% for the first quarter of 2026, 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.17% for the first quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") represented 1.30%, 1.35% and 1.00% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The ACL decreased $1.2 million to $153.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $154.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 368.1% as of March 31, 2026, 336.1% as of December 31, 2025 and 165.3% as of March 31, 2025. 

Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable improved to 2.26% as of March 31, 2026, down from 2.49% as of December 31, 2025 and from 2.79% as of March 31, 2025. Loans past due 30-59 days were 0.81% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2026, 0.19% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.18% as of March 31, 2025. This rise is predominantly due to an interrelated series of credits totaling $63.8 million secured by 19 multifamily NYC rent-regulated properties. We are working with our client to resolve these credits; however, the resulting financial impact cannot be determined at this time.

The Bank maintains a solid reserve position, particularly within its rent-regulated multifamily portfolio, which includes significant credit and fair value marks applicable to the portfolio acquired from FLIC, in addition to qualitative ACL allocations applicable to its legacy portfolio. The following table provides additional information on the Bank's New York City ("NYC") rent-regulated portfolio as of March 31, 2026:

($millions) Portfolio
Composition		  % of Total
Loans		  Unpaid
Principal
Balance		  Offsets (3)  Offset %  Avg. Loan
Size		 
Acquired Portfolio (1)  61.0%  3.5% $412.5  $(66.1)  16.0% $2.4 
Legacy ConnectOne (2)  39.0   2.2   263.4   (14.8)  5.6   2.9 
Total Rent-Regulated  100.0%  5.7% $675.9  $(80.9)  12.0   2.6 


  
Note: Rent-regulated includes loans secured by multifamily properties with 50% or greater units subject to NYC rent-stabilization guidelines.
(1) Portfolio acquired in merger with FLIC on June 1, 2025.
(2) Loans originated by the Bank.
(3) Offsets include (i) general reserves plus (ii) for the Acquired Portfolio, the applicable nonaccretable and accretable purchase accounting loan marks and (iii) for Legacy ConnectOne, an additional qualitative reserve applicable to rent-regulated multifamily.


Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2025. Loans receivable were $11.7 billion as of March 31, 2026 and $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. Total deposits were $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2026 and $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2025.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.592 billion as of March 31, 2026 from $1.573 billion as of December 31, 2025. Retained earnings increased $27.3 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.2 million. As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.64% and $23.93, respectively, compared to 8.62% and $23.52, respectively, as of December 31, 2025. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $277.3 million as of March 31, 2026, and $280.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 90,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $26.21, leaving 551,118 shares authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the plan may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 23, 2026, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 8368502. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and ending on Thursday, April 30, 2026, by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 8368502. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A  Risk Factors of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Companys subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. 

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474; bill.burns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890; sweeks@mww.com


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION    
(in thousands)     
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025 
 (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$39,472  $92,406  $49,759 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 304,999   288,489   242,844 
Cash and cash equivalents 344,471   380,895   292,603 
      
Investment securities 1,196,384   1,250,938   636,806 
Equity securities 19,422   19,287   18,859 
      
Loans held-for-sale 10,222   391   202 
      
Loans receivable 11,735,596   11,453,280   8,201,134 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 153,056   154,305   82,403 
Net loans receivable 11,582,540   11,298,975   8,118,731 
      
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 51,464   54,722   37,031 
Bank premises and equipment, net 54,765   55,285   27,624 
Accrued interest receivable 62,473   60,761   46,740 
Bank owned life insurance 373,664   370,713   244,651 
Right of use operating lease assets 27,960   29,603   13,755 
Goodwill 220,235   220,235   208,372 
Core deposit intangibles 57,078   59,923   4,360 
Other assets 208,883   200,972   109,521 
Total assets$14,209,561  $14,002,700  $9,759,255 
      
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$2,393,938  $2,420,397  $1,319,196 
Interest-bearing 9,119,115   8,820,218   6,448,034 
Total deposits 11,513,053   11,240,615   7,767,230 
Borrowings 827,477   903,489   613,053 
Subordinated debentures, net 202,050   201,864   80,071 
Operating lease liabilities 30,560   32,446   14,737 
Other liabilities 44,874   50,946   31,225 
Total liabilities 12,618,014   12,429,360   8,506,316 
      
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES     
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Preferred stock 110,927   110,927   110,927 
Common stock 857,765   857,765   586,946 
Additional paid-in capital 38,257   38,763   36,007 
Retained earnings 701,154   673,897   643,265 
Treasury stock (78,507)  (76,116)  (76,116)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,049)  (31,896)  (48,090)
Total stockholders' equity 1,591,547   1,573,340   1,252,939 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$14,209,561  $14,002,700  $9,759,255 
      


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME      
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)      
 Three Months Ended
 03/31/26 12/31/25 03/31/25 
Interest income      
Interest and fees on loans$168,298 $167,532  $115,351 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:      
Taxable 10,799  11,628   4,987 
Tax-exempt 1,978  1,995   1,097 
Dividends 935  936   889 
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,387  4,249   2,465 
Total interest income 184,397  186,340   124,789 
Interest expense      
Deposits 65,682  70,854   53,992 
Borrowings 9,911  8,891   5,041 
Total interest expense 75,593  79,745   59,033 
       
Net interest income 108,804  106,595   65,756 
Provision for credit losses 5,200  2,300   3,500 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,604  104,295   62,256 
       
Noninterest income      
Deposit, loan and other income 3,283  3,289   2,006 
Income on bank owned life insurance 2,951  2,946   1,584 
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 427  631   332 
Net gains (losses) on equity securities 135  (846)  529 
Total noninterest income 6,796  6,020   4,451 
       
Noninterest expenses      
Salaries and employee benefits 32,768  31,211   22,578 
Occupancy and equipment 5,345  5,265   2,680 
FDIC insurance 2,000  2,400   1,800 
Professional and consulting 3,108  2,908   2,366 
Marketing and advertising 926  974   595 
Information technology and communications 5,243  5,366   4,604 
Merger expenses and restructuring charges 2,125  498   1,320 
Branch closing expenses   1,275    
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge      327 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,845  3,196   279 
Other expenses 3,509  3,853   2,756 
Total noninterest expenses 57,869  56,946   39,305 
       
Income before income tax expense 52,531  53,369   27,402 
Income tax expense 14,709  13,851   7,160 
Net income 37,822  39,518   20,242 
Preferred dividends 1,509  1,509   1,509 
Net income available to common stockholders$36,313 $38,009  $18,733 
       
Earnings per common share:      
Basic$0.72 $0.76  $0.49 
Diluted 0.72  0.75   0.49 
       


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. 
           
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.          
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES          
 As of 
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025  
Selected Financial Data(dollars in thousands) 
Total assets$14,209,561  $14,002,700  $14,023,585  $13,915,738  $9,759,255  
Loans receivable:          
Commercial 1,638,836   1,558,436   1,613,421   1,597,590   1,483,392  
Commercial real estate 4,750,508   4,625,143   4,310,159   4,285,663   3,356,943  
Multifamily 3,574,336   3,437,080   3,420,465   3,348,308   2,490,256  
Commercial construction 571,073   623,902   728,615   681,222   617,593  
Residential 1,202,539   1,210,980   1,233,305   1,254,646   256,555  
Consumer 1,801   2,017   2,166   1,709   1,604  
Gross loans 11,739,093   11,457,558   11,308,131   11,169,138   8,206,343  
Net deferred loan fees (3,497)  (4,278)  (4,495)  (4,661)  (5,209) 
Loans receivable 11,735,596   11,453,280   11,303,636   11,164,477   8,201,134  
Loans held-for-sale 10,222   391      1,027   202  
Total loans$11,745,818  $11,453,671  $11,303,636  $11,165,504  $8,201,336  
           
Investment and equity securities$1,215,806  $1,270,225  $1,272,335  $1,246,907  $655,665  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 277,313   280,158   278,730   281,926   212,732  
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand$2,393,938  $2,420,397  $2,513,102  $2,424,529  $1,319,196  
Time deposits 3,010,971   2,796,877   2,977,952   3,065,015   2,550,223  
Other interest-bearing deposits 6,108,144   6,023,341   5,878,241   5,788,943   3,897,811  
Total deposits$11,513,053  $11,240,615  $11,369,295  $11,278,487  $7,767,230  
           
Borrowings$827,477  $903,489  $833,443  $783,859  $613,053  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 202,050   201,864   201,677   276,500   80,071  
Total stockholders' equity 1,591,547   1,573,340   1,538,344   1,496,431   1,252,939  
           
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total assets$13,999,581  $13,963,138  $14,050,585  $11,108,430  $9,748,605  
Loans receivable:          
Commercial$1,579,368  $1,597,123  $1,583,673  $1,486,245  $1,488,962  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 8,137,515   7,822,943   7,630,195   6,404,302   5,852,342  
Commercial construction 613,661   646,414   704,170   643,115   610,859  
Residential 1,204,082   1,221,171   1,241,375   587,118   256,430  
Consumer 6,851   5,473   6,747   5,759   5,687  
Gross loans 11,541,477   11,293,124   11,166,160   9,126,539   8,214,280  
Net deferred loan fees (4,042)  (4,708)  (4,418)  (5,097)  (5,525) 
Loans receivable 11,537,435   11,288,416   11,161,742   9,121,442   8,208,755  
Loans held-for-sale 335   230   318   352   259  
Total loans$11,537,770  $11,288,646  $11,162,060  $9,121,794  $8,209,014  
           
Investment and equity securities$1,256,147  $1,269,275  $1,274,000  $845,614  $655,191  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 279,158   279,165   280,814   235,848   212,915  
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand 2,384,883   2,473,596   2,486,993   1,680,653   1,305,722  
Time deposits 2,901,327   2,946,459   3,019,848   2,662,411   2,480,990  
Other interest-bearing deposits 5,996,487   5,907,547   5,889,230   4,463,648   3,888,131  
Total deposits$11,282,697  $11,327,602  $11,396,071  $8,806,712  $7,674,843  
           
Borrowings$833,551  $781,388  $783,994  $723,303  $686,391  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 201,928   201,741   263,511   170,802   79,988  
Total stockholders' equity 1,594,699   1,558,366   1,513,892   1,344,254   1,254,373  
           
 Three Months Ended 
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025  
 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 
Net interest income$108,804  $106,595  $102,017  $78,883  $65,756  
Provision for credit losses 5,200   2,300   5,500   35,700   3,500  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,604   104,295   96,517   43,183   62,256  
Noninterest income          
Deposit, loan and other income 3,283   3,289   3,836   2,570   2,006  
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain       3,501        
Employee retention tax credit       6,608        
Income on bank owned life insurance 2,951   2,946   2,931   2,087   1,584  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 427   631   859   181   332  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities 135   (846)  1,674   347   529  
Total noninterest income 6,796   6,020   19,409   5,185   4,451  
Noninterest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits 32,768   31,211   32,401   25,233   22,578  
Occupancy and equipment 5,345   5,265   5,122   3,478   2,680  
FDIC insurance 2,000   2,400   2,400   2,000   1,800  
Professional and consulting 3,108   2,908   2,929   2,598   2,366  
Marketing and advertising 926   974   771   840   595  
Information technology and communications 5,243   5,366   5,243   4,792   4,604  
Restructuring and exit charges       994        
Merger expenses and restructuring charges 2,125   498   1,898   30,745   1,320  
Branch closing expenses    1,275           
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge             327  
Amortization of core deposit intangible 2,845   3,196   3,196   1,251   279  
Other expenses 3,509   3,853   3,719   2,712   2,756  
Total noninterest expenses 57,869   56,946   58,673   73,649   39,305  
           
Income (loss) before income tax expense 52,531   53,369   57,253   (25,281)  27,402  
Income tax expense (benefit) 14,709   13,851   16,277   (4,988)  7,160  
Net income (loss)  37,822   39,518   40,976   (20,293)  20,242  
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509  
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$36,313  $38,009  $39,467  $(21,802) $18,733  
           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 50,382,297   50,414,115   50,462,030   42,173,758   38,511,237  
Diluted EPS$0.72  $0.75  $0.78  $(0.52) $0.49  
           
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:          
Net income (loss) $37,822  $39,518  $40,976  $(20,293) $20,242  
Restructuring and exit charges       994        
Merger expenses and restructuring charges 2,125   498   1,898   30,745   1,320  
Estimated state tax liability on intercompany dividends          3,000     
Initial provision for credit losses related to merger          27,418     
Branch closing expenses    1,275           
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge             327  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,845   3,196   3,196   1,251   279  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (135)  846   (1,674)  (347)  (529) 
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain       (3,501)       
Employee retention tax credit       (6,608)       
Tax impact of adjustments (1,499)  (1,802)  1,737   (17,168)  (420) 
Operating net income$41,158  $43,531  $37,018  $24,606  $21,219  
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509  
Operating net income available to common stockholders$39,649  $42,022  $35,509  $23,097  $19,710  
           
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1)$0.79  $0.83  $0.70  $0.55  $0.51  
           
Return on Assets Measures          
Average assets$13,999,581  $13,963,138  $14,050,585  $11,108,430  $9,748,605  
Return on avg. assets 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.16 % (0.73)% 0.84 %
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2) 1.19   1.24   1.05   0.89   0.88  
Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (3) 1.81   1.75   1.61   1.52   1.34  
           
(1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(2) Operating net income divided by average assets.
(3) Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger expenses and restructuring charges, branch closing expenses, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.
 
           
 Three Months Ended 
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025  
Return on Equity Measures(dollars in thousands) 
Average stockholders' equity$1,594,699  $1,558,366  $1,513,892  $1,344,254  $1,254,373  
Less: average preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927) 
Average common equity$1,483,772  $1,447,439  $1,402,965  $1,233,327  $1,143,446  
Less: average intangible assets (279,158)  (279,165)  (280,814)  (235,848)  (212,915) 
Average tangible common equity$1,204,614  $1,168,274  $1,122,151  $997,479  $930,531  
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 9.93 % 10.42 % 11.16 % (7.09)% 6.64 %
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 10.84   11.52   10.04   7.51   6.99  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5) 12.89   13.66   14.74   (8.42)  8.25  
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (6) 13.35   14.27   12.55   9.29   8.59  
           
Efficiency Measures          
Total noninterest expenses$57,869  $56,946  $58,673  $73,649  $39,305  
Restructuring and exit charges       (994)       
Merger expenses and restructuring charges (2,125)  (498)  (1,898)  (30,745)  (1,320) 
Branch closing expenses    (1,275)          
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge             (327) 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (2,845)  (3,196)  (3,196)  (1,251)  (279) 
Operating noninterest expense$52,899  $51,977  $52,585  $41,653  $37,379  
           
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$109,976  $107,761  $103,155  $79,810  $66,580  
Noninterest income 6,796   6,020   19,409   5,185   4,451  
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain       (3,501)       
Employee retention tax credit       (6,608)       
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (135)  846   (1,674)  (347)  (529) 
Operating revenue$116,637  $114,627  $110,781  $84,648  $70,502  
           
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7) 45.4 % 45.3 % 47.5 % 49.2 % 53.0 %
           
Net Interest Margin          
Average interest-earning assets$13,160,794  $13,093,053  $13,172,443  $10,468,589  $9,224,712  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$109,976  $107,761  $103,155  $79,810  $66,580  
Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.39 % 3.27 % 3.11 % 3.06 % 2.93 %
           
(4) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.
(5) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.
(6) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.
(7) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
           
 As of 
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025  
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share(dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 
Stockholders equity$1,591,547  $1,573,340  $1,538,344  $1,496,431  $1,252,939  
Less: preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927) 
Common equity$1,480,620  $1,462,413  $1,427,417  $1,385,504  $1,142,012  
Less: intangible assets (277,313)  (280,158)  (278,730)  (281,926)  (212,732) 
Tangible common equity$1,203,307  $1,182,255  $1,148,687  $1,103,578  $929,280  
           
Total assets$14,209,561  $14,002,700  $14,023,585  $13,915,738  $9,759,255  
Less: intangible assets (277,313)  (280,158)  (278,730)  (281,926)  (212,732) 
Tangible assets$13,932,248  $13,722,542  $13,744,855  $13,633,812  $9,546,523  
           
Common shares outstanding 50,288,494   50,271,854   50,273,089   50,270,162   38,469,975  
           
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 10.42 % 10.44 % 10.18 % 9.96 % 11.70 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 8.64   8.62   8.36   8.09   9.73  
           
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):          
Leverage ratio 9.79 % 9.61 % 9.35 % 11.58 % 11.33 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.23   10.24   10.17   10.04   11.14  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.19   11.22   11.17   11.06   12.46  
Risk-based total capital ratio 13.81   13.88   13.88   14.35   14.29  
           
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):          
Leverage ratio 10.81 % 10.59 % 10.35 % 12.81 % 11.67 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.36   12.36   12.37   12.22   12.82  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.36   12.36   12.37   12.22   12.82  
Risk-based total capital ratio 13.34   13.33   13.38   13.24   13.79  
           
Book value per share (GAAP)$29.44  $29.09  $28.39  $27.56  $29.69  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 23.93   23.52   22.85   21.95   24.16  
           
(8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets
(9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end
           
 As of 
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025  
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (10):(dollars in thousands) 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):          
Charge-offs$2,758  $5,613  $5,174  $5,039  $3,555  
Recoveries (467)  (836)  (38)  (118)  (155) 
Net loan charge-offs$2,291  $4,777  $5,136  $4,921  $3,400  
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.08 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.17 %
           
(10) Includes only non-PCD loans
           
           
 As of 
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025  
Asset Quality(dollars in thousands) 
Nonaccrual loans$41,579  $45,915  $39,671  $39,228  $49,860  
Other real estate owned               
Nonperforming assets$41,579  $45,915  $39,671  $39,228  $49,860  
           
Allowance for credit losses - loans (excluding nonaccretable credit marks)$115,398  $112,282  $113,163  $112,854  $82,230  
Add: nonaccretable credit marks 37,658   42,023   43,336   43,336   173  
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL")$153,056  $154,305  $156,499  $156,190  $82,403  
           
Loans receivable$11,735,596  $11,453,280  $11,303,636  $11,164,477  $8,201,134  
           
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.61 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.29   0.33   0.28   0.28   0.51  
ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.30   1.35   1.38   1.40   1.00  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 368.1   336.1   394.5   398.2   165.3  
           


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                    
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
 For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 2026December 31, 2025March 31, 2025
 Average       Average       Average      
Interest-earning assets:Balance Interest Rate (7)  Balance Interest Rate (7)  Balance Interest Rate (7) 
Investment securities (1) (2)$1,307,184  $13,302  4.13% $1,329,393  $14,154  4.22% $745,873  $6,375  3.47%
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 11,537,770   168,945  5.94   11,288,646   168,167  5.91   8,209,014   115,883  5.73 
Federal funds sold and interest-                    
bearing deposits with banks 264,232   2,387  3.66   425,840   4,249  3.96   229,491   2,466  4.36 
Restricted investment in bank stock 51,608   935  7.35   49,174   936  7.55   40,334   889  8.94 
Total interest-earning assets 13,160,794   185,569  5.72   13,093,053   187,506  5.68   9,224,712   125,613  5.52 
Allowance for loan losses (154,481)       (158,576)       (84,027)     
Noninterest-earning assets 993,268        1,028,661        607,920      
Total assets$13,999,581       $13,963,138       $9,748,605      
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
 Money market deposits 2,903,419   20,146  2.81   2,919,230   21,882  2.97   1,572,287   11,287  2.91 
 Savings deposits 1,014,568   6,304  2.52   1,012,567   7,233  2.83   656,789   5,227  3.23 
 Time deposits 2,901,327   26,713  3.73   2,946,459   28,520  3.84   2,480,990   25,154  4.11 
 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,078,500   12,519  2.44   1,975,750   13,219  2.65   1,659,055   12,324  3.01 
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,897,814   65,682  2.99   8,854,006   70,854  3.17   6,369,121   53,992  3.44 
                     
Borrowings 833,551   5,513  2.68   781,388   4,582  2.33   686,391   3,725  2.20 
Subordinated debentures 201,928   4,385  8.81   201,741   4,294  8.44   79,988   1,298  6.58 
Finance lease 921   13  5.72   995   15  5.98   1,210   18  6.03 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,934,214   75,593  3.09   9,838,130   79,745  3.22   7,136,710   59,033  3.35 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,384,883        2,473,596        1,305,722      
Other liabilities 85,785        93,046        51,800      
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,470,668        2,566,642        1,357,522      
Stockholders' equity 1,594,699        1,558,366        1,254,373      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$13,999,581       $13,963,138       $9,748,605      
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   109,976        107,761        66,580    
Net interest spread (5)    2.63%     2.46%     2.17%
                     
Net interest margin (6)    3.39%     3.27%     2.93%
                     
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1,172)       (1,166)       (824)   
Net interest income  $108,804       $106,595       $65,756    
                     
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7) Rates are annualized.
                     



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