BrewDog USA Doubles Down on Headliners and Ignites Next Wave of Innovation for Spring and Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog USA by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today unveiled its lineup of headliner products and bold innovation bets for spring and summer, signaling a renewed focus on flavor, disruption, and momentum across craft beer and emerging beverage categories in the U.S. With the strength of its core brands and the backing of Tilray Brands, BrewDog USA is accelerating an innovation-led growth strategy built around standout products designed to win with today’s modern drinker.

At the center of the lineup is Elvis Juice, BrewDog’s signature citrus IPA. At 6.5% ABV and available in multiple formats including 6-packs, 12-packs, 19.2 oz cans, and draft, Elvis Juice continues to define the brand’s bold flavor profile. This summer, BrewDog is amplifying the brand with its “Juiced Up. Lifted Up.” campaign, giving fans the chance to win helicopter rides across major U.S. cities. The campaign taps into BrewDog’s rebellious DNA while reinforcing Elvis Juice as a high-impact, refreshingly bold IPA built to stand out.

BrewDog is also expanding its reach beyond traditional beer with the launch of Juice Club, a new non-alcoholic lineup crafted for full flavor without compromise. Available in four distinct expressions - Citrus Crush, Raspberry Tart, Key Lime Pils, and Pineapple Breeze - Juice Club delivers variety, versatility, and a premium taste experience in one of the fastest-growing segments in beverage.

Brittany Foster, Head of Brand & Marketing, BrewDog USA, stated, “We lead with quality and flavor - always. That’s been at the core of BrewDog from day one. As we enter this next phase, we’re accelerating innovation and pushing the boundaries of what beer and beyond beer - can be. Our focus is simple: deliver bold, differentiated products that create energy on shelves and behind the bar and give consumers more reasons to choose BrewDog every time.”

Hazy Jane continues to gain momentum as BrewDog USA’s #2 brand by volume, offering a smooth, fruit-forward New England–style IPA at 7.2% ABV. Its approachable, juicy profile has made it a go-to for hazy IPA drinkers nationwide. Building on that success, BrewDog introduced Baby Hazy, a 3.2% ABV lower-alcohol option designed for the fast-growing moderation occasion—delivering the same tropical character in a lighter, more sessionable format.

The portfolio is further strengthened by BrewDog IPA, a modern take on the classic that brings the brand back to its roots—bold, conversation-starting, and uncompromising. This summer, BrewDog will donate a portion of BrewDog IPA sales to Gigi’s, a Columbus-based organization providing shelter, veterinary care, behavioral support, and adoption services for homeless dogs—reinforcing the brand’s commitment to community impact.

Additional fan favorites include 95, a 95-calorie tropical session IPA built for active, balanced lifestyles, and Cold Beer, a crisp, easy-drinking lager designed for everyday occasions.

Fueling what’s next, BrewDog continues to push boundaries through its Columbus-based pilot brewery, accelerating new product development and bringing fresh ideas to market with speed and creativity.

From iconic headliners to next-generation innovation, BrewDog USA is entering the season with momentum and a clear ambition to lead from the front.

Consumers can explore the full portfolio online and experience BrewDog firsthand at locations across the country.

For more information, visit https://usa.brewdog.com/ or follow @BrewDogUSA on social media.

About BrewDog USA

BrewDog USA is a leading craft brewery known for bold flavor, quality brewing, and a relentless focus on innovation across beer and non-alcoholic offerings. With a portfolio that spans iconic headliners like Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, BrewDog IPA, Cold Beer, and 95 to new innovations like Juice Club, BrewDog continues to push the boundaries of what beer can be. The brand distributes across 15 states; Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, and California, and operates a growing network of retail bar restaurants and destinations. These include its flagship campus in Canal Winchester, Ohio, home to DogTap Brewery and the 34-room DogHouse Hotel, as well as locations in New Albany and Cleveland, a franchise location in Denver, and a Las Vegas Strip rooftop bar, all designed to bring the BrewDog experience to life.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Media

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Investor Relations

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