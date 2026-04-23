Altisource Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2026.

“We are off to a strong start in 2026. For the quarter, we grew Service revenue by 10%, and pretax GAAP earnings by $4.9 million and cash provided by operating activities by $9.4 million, compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily from sales wins and lower debt related interest and transaction costs. More importantly, we are seeing strength in both business segments. The Origination segment grew first quarter Service revenue by 71% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by 166% compared to last year, primarily from sales wins and a stronger origination market. The Servicer and Real Estate segment is positioned extremely well with Hubzu inventory at 17,200 homes as of the end of the first quarter and exciting first quarter sales wins in the Title and Foreclosure Trustee businesses,” said William B. Shepro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights(2)

Company, Corporate and Financial :

First quarter Service revenue of $45.1 million was $4.2 million, or 10%, higher than the same quarter of 2025

First quarter Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.4 million was a $4.9 million improvement compared to the same quarter of 2025

First quarter Net loss attributable to Altisource of $0.6 million was a $4.7 million improvement compared to the same quarter of 2025

First quarter Diluted loss per share of $(0.06) was a $0.68 improvement compared to the same quarter of 2025

First quarter Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) of $0.19 was a $0.21 improvement compared to the same quarter of 2025

of $0.19 was a $0.21 improvement compared to the same quarter of 2025 First quarter Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) (1) of $4.4 million was $(0.8) million, or (15)% lower than the same quarter of 2025

of $4.4 million was $(0.8) million, or (15)% lower than the same quarter of 2025 First quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 10% was lower than the 13% Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin in the same quarter of 2025 largely due to revenue mix

margin of 10% was lower than the 13% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the same quarter of 2025 largely due to revenue mix First quarter Cash provided by operating activities of $4.5 million was a $9.4 million improvement, compared to the same quarter of 2025, and we ended the quarter with $30.3 million of cash and cash equivalents

Business and Industry :

Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) was $12.0 million, or 26.7% of Service revenue, compared to $12.5 million, or 30.5% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2025 primarily due to a change in revenue mix.

in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) was $12.0 million, or 26.7% of Service revenue, compared to $12.5 million, or 30.5% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2025 primarily due to a change in revenue mix. Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized service revenue on a stabilized basis of $12.4 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $4.7 million for the Origination segment

Driven by recent sales wins, total Hubzu inventory has more than tripled since September 30, 2025

(in thousands) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 Foreclosure Auction Inventory(5) 4.0 4.9 14.0 REO Inventory - Customers other than Rithm 0.7 1.4 2.3 REO Inventory - Rithm 1.0 1.0 0.9 Total Hubzu Inventory 5.7 7.3 17.2

Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $25.7 million and $32.1 million of potential estimated annual revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $10.4 million and $13.0 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $15.3 million and $19.1 million in the Origination segment)

Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 5% higher for the two months ended February 28, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 (although still 14% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019) (3)

Industrywide foreclosure sales were 27% higher for the two months ended February 28, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 (although still 42% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019) (3)

Industrywide mortgage origination volume increased by 42% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, comprised of a 19% increase in purchase origination and a 91% increase in refinancing origination(4)

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Service revenue of $45.1 million

Income from operations of $1.7 million

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.4 million

Net loss attributable to Altisource of $(0.6) million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $4.4 million

of $4.4 million Diluted loss per share of $(0.06)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.19

First Quarter 2026 Results Compared to the First Quarter 2025 (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share data) First

Quarter

2026 First

Quarter

2025 %

Change Service revenue $ 45,089 $ 40,895 10 Revenue 47,584 43,439 10 Gross profit 13,111 13,325 (2 ) Income from operations 1,725 3,245 (47 ) Adjusted operating income(1) 4,411 5,199 (15 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 356 (4,529 ) 108 Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) 252 (4,602 ) 105 Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) 2,938 332 N/M Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,449 5,262 (15 ) Net loss attributable to Altisource (635 ) (5,344 ) 88 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource(1) 2,136 (144 ) N/M Diluted loss per share (0.06 ) (0.74 ) 92 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.19 (0.02 ) N/M Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,453 (4,972 ) 190 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) 4,315 (4,997 ) 186 Margins: Gross profit / service revenue 29 % 33 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) / service revenue 10 % 13 %

______________________

N/M — not meaningful.





• First quarter 2025 loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests includes $3.0 million of Debt Exchange Transaction expenses (no comparative amount for the first quarter 2026). ________________________

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein (2) Applies to the first quarter 2026 unless otherwise indicated (3) Based on data from ICE’s Mortgage Monitor and First Look reports with data through February 2026 (4) Based on estimated number of loans originated as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Finance Forecast dated March 23, 2026 (5) Altisource does not provide foreclosure auction services to Rithm



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements that relate to, among other things, future events or our future financial / operating performance or financial condition. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms and comparable terminology. Such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Item 1A of Part I “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2026. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our view only as of the date of this report. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, risks related to customer concentration, impacts to default related referrals occasioned by government, investor or servicer actions, the use and success of our products and services, our ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers and the potential for expansion or changes in our customer relationships, technology disruptions, our compliance with applicable data requirements, our use of third party vendors and contractors, our ability to effectively manage potential conflicts of interest, macro-economic and industry specific conditions, our ability to effectively manage our regulatory and contractual obligations, the adequacy of our financial resources, including our sources of liquidity and ability to repay borrowings and comply with our debt agreements, including the financial and other covenants contained therein, as well as Altisource’s ability to retain key executives or employees, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies. The financial projections and scenarios contained in this press release are expressly qualified as forward-looking statements and, as with other forward-looking statements, should not be unduly relied upon. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, scenarios and projections as a result of a change in circumstances, new information or future events, except as required by law.

Webcast

Altisource will host a webcast at 08:30 a.m. EDT today to discuss our first quarter. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at www.altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

T: (770) 612-7007

E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2026

2025

Service revenue $ 45,089 $ 40,895 Reimbursable expenses 2,391 2,471 Non-controlling interests 104 73 Total revenue 47,584 43,439 Cost of revenue 34,473 30,114 Gross profit 13,111 13,325 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,386 10,080 Income from operations 1,725 3,245 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (2,109 ) (4,938 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses — (2,980 ) Other income (expense), net 740 144 Total other income (expense), net (1,369 ) (7,774 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 356 (4,529 ) Income tax provision (887 ) (742 ) Net loss (531 ) (5,271 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (104 ) (73 ) Net loss attributable to Altisource $ (635 ) $ (5,344 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.74 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,111 7,265 Diluted 11,111 7,265 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (531 ) $ (5,271 ) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (104 ) (73 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Altisource $ (635 ) $ (5,344 )





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,340 $ 26,603 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,855 and $2,492, respectively 20,691 17,984 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,799 9,690 Total current assets 58,830 54,277 Premises and equipment, net 333 253 Right-of-use assets under operating leases 943 1,117 Goodwill 55,960 55,960 Intangible assets, net 15,661 17,085 Deferred tax assets, net 6,246 6,342 Other assets 4,181 4,767 Total assets $ 142,154 $ 139,801 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 43,725 $ 39,595 Current portion of long-term debt 1,225 1,225 Deferred revenue 3,986 3,440 Other current liabilities 2,055 2,805 Total current liabilities 50,991 47,065 Long-term debt 188,526 189,861 Deferred tax liabilities, net 8,600 8,641 Other non-current liabilities 3,679 3,697 Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters Deficit: Common stock ($0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 11,279 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026; 11,021 issued and 10,994 outstanding as of December 31, 2025) 113 110 Additional paid-in capital 257,765 257,359 Accumulated deficit (368,337 ) (363,735 ) Treasury stock, at cost (27 shares as of December 31, 2025) — (3,948 ) Altisource deficit (110,459 ) (110,214 ) Non-controlling interests 817 751 Total deficit (109,642 ) (109,463 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 142,154 $ 139,801





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (531 ) $ (5,271 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58 185 Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases 377 185 Amortization of intangible assets 1,424 1,270 Share-based compensation expense 1,193 1,094 Bad debt expense 74 (137 ) Amortization of debt premium (1,185 ) (766 ) Amortization of debt discount 102 641 Amortization of debt issuance costs 54 407 Deferred income taxes (41 ) 46 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,781 ) (3,001 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,899 336 Other assets 105 (9 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,130 415 Current and non-current operating lease liabilities (399 ) (195 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (26 ) (172 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,453 (4,972 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to premises and equipment (138 ) (25 ) Net cash used in investing activities (138 ) (25 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the Super Senior Facility — 11,250 Debt issuance costs — (1,749 ) Repayments of long-term debt (306 ) — Equity issuance costs — (3,191 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (38 ) (2 ) Payments of tax withholding on vesting of restricted share units and restricted shares (803 ) (318 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,147 ) 5,990 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,168 993 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 30,493 32,700 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 33,661 $ 33,693 Three months ended

March 31, 2025

2024

Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 3,128 $ 4,535 Income taxes paid, net 352 96 Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities 206 26 Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments (4 ) (162 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued in exchange for debt reduction — 45,370





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted operating income, pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, Adjusted EBITDA, Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA and net debt, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income from operations, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net loss attributable to Altisource, diluted loss per share, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis. Specifically, management uses adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource to measure the on-going after tax performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for the after tax impact of more significant non-recurring items, amortization expense relating to prior acquisitions (some of which fluctuates with revenue from certain customers and some of which is amortized on a straight-line basis) and non-cash share-based compensation expense which can fluctuate based on vesting schedules, grant date timing and the value attributable to awards. We believe adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it provides an after-tax measure of Altisource’s on-going performance that enables these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to further evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource while taking into account changes in the number of diluted shares over the comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource on a per share basis. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s overall performance and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA to measure the segments overall performance (with the adjustments discussed earlier with regard to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource) without regard to its capitalization (debt vs. equity) or its income taxes and to perform trend analysis of the Company’s performance over time. Our effective income tax rate can vary based on the jurisdictional mix of our income. Additionally, as the Company’s capital expenditures have significantly declined over time, it provides a measure for management to evaluate the Company’s performance without regard to prior capital expenditures. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the measures in determining bonus compensation for certain employees. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons that management finds the measure useful. Management uses net debt in evaluating the amount of debt the Company has that is in excess of cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons management finds the measure useful.

Altisource operates in several countries, including Luxembourg, India, the United States and Uruguay. The Company has differing effective tax rates in each country and these rates may change from year to year. In determining the tax effects related to the adjustments in calculating adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, we use the tax rate in the country in which the adjustment applies or, if the adjustment is recognized in more than one country, we separate the adjustment by country, apply the relevant tax rate for each country to the applicable adjustment, and then sum the result to arrive at the total adjustment, net of tax. In 2019, the Company recognized a full valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Accordingly, for 2026 and 2025, the Company has an effective tax rate of close to 0% in Luxembourg.

It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.

Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income from operations. Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items from net loss attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing additions to premises and equipment from Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from net loss attributable to Altisource. Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:

Three months ended

March 31, 2026

2025

Income from operations $ 1,725 $ 3,245 Intangible asset amortization expense 1,424 1,270 Share-based compensation expense 1,193 1,094 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 69 (410 ) Adjusted operating income $ 4,411 $ 5,199 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ 356 $ (4,529 ) Non-controlling interests (104 ) (73 ) Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource 252 (4,602 ) Intangible asset amortization expense 1,424 1,270 Share-based compensation expense 1,193 1,094 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 69 (410 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses — 2,980 Adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource $ 2,938 $ 332 Net loss attributable to Altisource $ (635 ) $ (5,344 ) Income tax provision 887 742 Interest expense (net of interest income) 1,453 4,745 Depreciation and amortization 58 185 Intangible asset amortization expense 1,424 1,270 Share-based compensation expense 1,193 1,094 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 69 (410 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses — 2,980 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,449 $ 5,262 Business Segments: Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ 10,491 $ 10,856 Non-controlling interests (104 ) (73 ) Depreciation and amortization 49 78 Intangible asset amortization expense 1,424 1,270 Share-based compensation expense 133 279 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 37 29 Interest expense (net of interest income) 8 27 Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,038 $ 12,466 Corporate and Others: Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ (10,135 ) $ (15,385 ) Depreciation and amortization 9 107 Share-based compensation expense 1,060 815 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other 32 (439 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses — 2,980 Interest expense (net of interest income) 1,445 4,718 Corporate and Others Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,589 ) $ (7,204 ) Net loss attributable to Altisource $ (635 ) $ (5,344 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 1,391 1,270 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,064 953 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax 60 (396 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax — 2,980 Certain income tax related items 257 393 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ 2,137 $ (144 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.74 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.13 0.17 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.10 0.13 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share 0.01 (0.05 ) Debt exchange transaction expenses, per diluted share — 0.41 Certain income tax related items, per diluted share 0.02 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ (0.02 ) Calculation of the per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax Intangible asset amortization expense $ 1,424 $ 1,270 Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization (33 ) — Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 1,391 1,270 Diluted share count 11,111 7,265 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.17 Calculation of the per share impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax Share-based compensation expense $ 1,193 $ 1,094 Tax benefit from share-based compensation expense (129 ) (141 ) Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,064 953 Diluted share count 11,111 7,265 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 Calculation of the impact of debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax Debt exchange transaction expenses $ — $ 2,980 Tax benefit from share-based compensation expense — — Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax — 2,980 Diluted share count 11,111 7,265 Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax per diluted share $ — $ 0.41 Calculation of the per share impact of cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax Cost of cost savings initiatives and other $ 69 $ (410 ) Tax (benefit) provision from cost of cost savings initiatives and other (10 ) 14 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax 60 (396 ) Diluted share count 11,111 7,265 Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) Calculation of the per share impact of certain income tax related items resulting from: Foreign income tax reserves / other $ 257 $ 393 Certain income tax related items 257 393 Diluted share count 11,111 7,265 Certain income tax related items, per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,453 $ (4,972 ) Less: additions to premises and equipment (138 ) (25 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to premises and equipment $ 4,315 $ (4,997 )





March 31, 2026 Senior secured term loans $ 158,900 Super senior term loan 12,360 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (30,340 ) Net debt $ 140,920

______________________________________________

Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.