Indonesia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: GMV to Reach $5.89 Billion by 2030 as Modalku, AwanTunai and GudangAda Scale Embedded SME Credit While BRI Digital Strengthens Bank Competition

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 30.4% on an annual basis to reach US$2.41 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$5.89 billion by 2030. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 18.4% during 2026-2030.

This report provides a detailed, data-centric analysis of B2B Buy Now Pay Later industry, covering market opportunities across end-use sectors, retail product categories, sales channels, and company size segments. With 45+ KPIs, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of B2B BNPL market dynamics, size, forecast, and competitive landscape.

Indonesia B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong.



Indonesia is the largest B2B BNPL market in Southeast Asia by population and SME count, with over 60 million micro, small, and medium enterprises representing an addressable market that dwarfs neighbouring ASEAN economies. Providers including Modalku (Funding Societies' Indonesian brand), AwanTunai, and GudangAda are targeting the warung and small retailer segment millions of small family stores and food stalls that purchase FMCG inventory daily from distributors on informal credit with mobile-first B2B BNPL products that formalise previously untracked credit relationships.



Indonesia's B2B BNPL market is shaped by OJK's Digital Credit Providers Regulations, which have imposed licensing and capital requirements on digital lending providers that have reduced the number of active providers while increasing institutional confidence in licensed platforms. BI-FAST's universal adoption across Indonesian banks provides a low-cost real-time payment infrastructure for B2B BNPL settlement. Over the next 2-4 years, FMCG distribution formalisation and agricultural supply chain digitisation will be the primary growth drivers.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Indonesia's B2B BNPL market will grow rapidly over the next 2-4 years driven by FMCG distribution formalisation and agricultural supply chain digitisation. OJK licensing will continue to consolidate the market, with the number of licensed providers stabilising at a smaller set of well-capitalised operators focused on specific verticals.

State bank digital lending arms particularly BRI Digital and Bank Mandiri's digital SME products will intensify competition by providing government-backed funding cost advantages. Independent fintechs will respond by deepening vertical specialisation.

The agricultural and fisheries verticals will become the next major growth frontier as digital platform penetration increases in rural Indonesia and as IoT and satellite data integration improves agricultural credit assessment.

Cross-border B2B BNPL connecting Indonesian SME exporters with Singapore, Malaysia, and China buyers will develop as BI-FAST's ASEAN linkage integration advances.

Key Players and New Entrants

Modalku (Funding Societies): The leading SME lending platform in Southeast Asia's Indonesian market, operating under the Modalku brand with OJK licensing.

The leading SME lending platform in Southeast Asia's Indonesian market, operating under the Modalku brand with OJK licensing. AwanTunai: An OJK-licensed B2B BNPL provider focused on FMCG distribution. AwanTunai raised $27.5 million in a Series B round in March 2024, led by Norfund, MUFG Innovation Partners, and OP FinnFund.

An OJK-licensed B2B BNPL provider focused on FMCG distribution. AwanTunai raised $27.5 million in a Series B round in March 2024, led by Norfund, MUFG Innovation Partners, and OP FinnFund. GudangAda: An integrated B2B wholesale marketplace and lending platform that combines FMCG wholesale distribution with embedded B2B BNPL, using marketplace transaction data for underwriting and providing B2B credit at the point of digital purchase.

An integrated B2B wholesale marketplace and lending platform that combines FMCG wholesale distribution with embedded B2B BNPL, using marketplace transaction data for underwriting and providing B2B credit at the point of digital purchase. Kredivo Business: The B2B extension of Kredivo, Indonesia's leading consumer BNPL provider, which has developed business credit products leveraging its established KYC and credit assessment infrastructure.

The B2B extension of Kredivo, Indonesia's leading consumer BNPL provider, which has developed business credit products leveraging its established KYC and credit assessment infrastructure. BRI Digital (Bank Rakyat Indonesia): The digital lending arm of Indonesia's largest rural bank, which has developed SME B2B BNPL products leveraging BRI's extensive rural banking network and state-owned bank capital backing.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of Indonesia's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030.

Gain a complete understanding of Indonesia's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each.

Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030.

Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises.

Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Competitive Landscape Insights: Access market share analysis by key players to understand the competitive positioning within Indonesia's B2B BNPL ecosystem.

Access market share analysis by key players to understand the competitive positioning within Indonesia's B2B BNPL ecosystem. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Indonesia



Report Scope

Indonesia B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Indonesia B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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