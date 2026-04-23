The Joint Corp. to Report 2026 First Quarter Results on Thursday, May 7 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced it will report its 2026 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the market close and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. During the call, The Joint Corp. President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Scott Bowman will review the Company’s financial results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing (833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 and asking to be joined into the ‘The Joint’ call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

The live webcast of the call with an accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section of The Joint’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website for approximately one year. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 14, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088 and entering conference ID 6402682.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times’ annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and it is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” and the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners” lists. SUCCESS named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com .

The Joint Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.