Spectrotel and AireSpring to Merge to Create a Leading Managed Network Services Platform

NEPTUNE, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel Holding, LLC (“Spectrotel” or the “Company”), a leading provider of managed network services and connectivity solutions, today announced that it will merge with AireSpring, a premier provider of global connectivity, managed services, and network infrastructure solutions.

Spectrotel also announced a new strategic investment led by Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”) in order to support the Company’s next phase of growth, including the planned combination with AireSpring. Grain Management (“Grain”) will continue to back the combined platform through a reinvestment in the Company, and members of the Lonstein family, the founders of AireSpring, will remain significant minority investors. Spectrotel Chief Executive Officer Ross Artale will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer to lead the combined business.

Together, Spectrotel and AireSpring will be better positioned to support a broader range of customer segments, from SMB and mid-market organizations to complex, distributed enterprise environments, with a wider suite of targeted connectivity solutions. By combining Spectrotel’s strengths in distributed enterprise networking and managed network services with AireSpring’s experience in global connectivity, facility-based network assets, geo-redundant voice infrastructure, and nationwide fiber capabilities, the combined organization is expected to deliver a more comprehensive and scalable platform for customers and partners with greater control over network performance, resiliency, and service delivery.

“We believe that merging with AireSpring will meaningfully expand our capabilities through enhanced global reach, infrastructure, and deep technical expertise that complement our leadership in distributed enterprise and managed services,” said Ross Artale, Spectrotel CEO. “With Charlesbank’s partnership and Grain’s continued support, we will be even better equipped to reduce complexity, improve performance, and drive better business outcomes for our customers.”

“We built AireSpring with a long-term commitment to our partners and a belief that the indirect channel deserves a provider that is fully aligned with its success,” said Avi Lonstein, Co-Founder of AireSpring. “Our combination with Spectrotel prioritizes the best possible outcomes for our customers, partners, and team members. With both organizations dedicated to outstanding customer satisfaction and absolutely committed to the channel, we are confident the experience will be not only preserved, but meaningfully enhanced.”

Strategic Rationale and Combined Strengths

The combination of Spectrotel and AireSpring will create a powerful platform designed to meet the growing demands of modern enterprises with several key differentiators:

Global Connectivity with Greater Network Control

AireSpring’s global network reach, anchored by its nationwide facility-based fiber network and geo-redundant voice infrastructure, enables more direct control over network performance and service delivery, reducing dependency on third parties and improving consistency, resiliency, and speed of issue resolution across locations.

AireSpring’s global network reach, anchored by its nationwide facility-based fiber network and geo-redundant voice infrastructure, enables more direct control over network performance and service delivery, reducing dependency on third parties and improving consistency, resiliency, and speed of issue resolution across locations. Purpose-Built for Distributed Enterprise Environments

Spectrotel’s strength in supporting multi-location networks will be paired with deeper infrastructure capabilities, enabling more reliable connectivity at critical sites, regional hubs, and edge locations where performance and uptime directly impact business operations.

Spectrotel’s strength in supporting multi-location networks will be paired with deeper infrastructure capabilities, enabling more reliable connectivity at critical sites, regional hubs, and edge locations where performance and uptime directly impact business operations. Intelligent Managed Network Services with Real Operational Impact

The combined platform advances beyond traditional monitoring by integrating automation, observability, and AI-driven intelligence to identify issues earlier, accelerate remediation, and reduce downtime – all of which are expected to drive measurable improvements in network performance and user experience.

The combined platform advances beyond traditional monitoring by integrating automation, observability, and AI-driven intelligence to identify issues earlier, accelerate remediation, and reduce downtime – all of which are expected to drive measurable improvements in network performance and user experience. Expanded Opportunity for Channel Partners

With stronger alignment across SMB, mid-market, and distributed enterprise segments, partners will be well-positioned to capture opportunities with solutions tailored to specific customer needs, supported by deeper technical expertise and a platform designed to deliver consistent outcomes at scale.

Charlesbank Investment to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Drawing on its nearly three-decade history, Charlesbank has a strong track record of partnering with management teams to scale technology-enabled services businesses. Its investment in Spectrotel is the culmination of a multi-year thematic effort in the managed network and network security sectors.

“Spectrotel and AireSpring have built differentiated but complementary platforms centered on service excellence, innovation, and customer outcomes, and this investment underscores our confidence in the Company’s long-term strategy,” said Ryan Carroll, Managing Director at Charlesbank.

Mike McGuire, Principal at Charlesbank, added, “We look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to support the Company’s next phase of growth, which will include investing in ongoing advances in automation and AI-driven network intelligence, an expanding suite of managed services, and deeper partnerships across the channel and carrier ecosystem.”

“Grain has been proud to partner with Spectrotel and support its evolution into a leading managed network services provider,” said Jenny Kashdan, Managing Director at Grain. “This transaction underscores the strength of the platform and creates a compelling opportunity to continue building alongside Charlesbank and the management team as the Company expands its capabilities and market reach.”

Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Spectrotel, Charlesbank, and Grain. Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel to Spectrotel and Grain, while Latham & Watkins and Wilkinson Barker Knauer served as legal counsel to Charlesbank. Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Alston & Bird as legal counsel to AireSpring in connection with this transaction.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About AireSpring

AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering connectivity, networking, and security solutions to enterprises in more than 190 countries via contracts with more than 265 carriers and ISPs. Operating through a 100% channel-exclusive model, AireSpring provides a comprehensive portfolio including managed global connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, enterprise mobility, and unified communications. Its AI-powered IT service management platform, AIreCONTROL, provides single pane of glass visibility, automation, and lifecycle management across complex, multi-vendor networks.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $21 billion of assets under management as of 12/31/25. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology & technology infrastructure. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through its complementary private equity and credit strategies, which collaborate closely to harness the firm’s collective insights, resources, and network. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn .

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

For more information visit graingp.com .

Contact:

Spectrotel

Prosek Partners

pro-Spectrotel@prosek.com

AireSpring

Ellen Cahill

SVP Marketing

AireSpring

Ellen.cahill@airespring.com

Charlesbank

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com