India B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook Report 2026: Payments Grew by 33.6% to Reach $8.65 Billion in 2025 and is Projected to Surpass $25 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 33.6% on an annual basis to reach US$8.65 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$25.22 billion by 2030. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 22.9% during 2026-2030.



India B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions.

India is at an early but rapidly accelerating stage of B2B BNPL development, with the combination of GST Network data infrastructure, the Reserve Bank of India's Account Aggregator framework, and the UPI Credit on Stack initiative creating a uniquely data-rich underwriting environment for a market where over 63 million SMEs have historically lacked access to formal trade credit. Platform-embedded B2B BNPL is the dominant model in India, with providers such as OfBusiness, Udaan, and Mintifi combining marketplace transaction visibility with proprietary credit assessment to serve manufacturing, construction, and pharmaceutical supply chains.



India's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the RBI's Account Aggregator framework and Credit on UPI initiative, both of which are expanding the data infrastructure available for algorithmic underwriting. The pharmaceutical distribution sector has emerged as a high-volume vertical, given its structural payment timing mismatch between manufacturer payment terms and the 30 to 90-day cycles from hospital customers. Over the next 2-4 years, UPI-linked B2B BNPL will significantly expand market reach into semi-urban and rural India, while platform consolidation will concentrate market share among the largest B2B commerce platforms.



Key Players and New Entrants

OfBusiness: India's leading integrated B2B marketplace and BNPL provider. OfBusiness focuses on manufacturing and construction input categories, using transaction data from its marketplace to underwrite credit for both buyers and sellers.

India's leading integrated B2B marketplace and BNPL provider. OfBusiness focuses on manufacturing and construction input categories, using transaction data from its marketplace to underwrite credit for both buyers and sellers. Udaan: A B2B wholesale marketplace covering FMCG, electronics, and apparel that has embedded BNPL across its platform as a core buyer feature. Udaan's scale covering millions of retailers provides underwriting data depth that specialist competitors cannot match. Udaan restructured its BNPL lending activities into a dedicated NBFC structure in 2023 to comply with RBI guidelines.

A B2B wholesale marketplace covering FMCG, electronics, and apparel that has embedded BNPL across its platform as a core buyer feature. Udaan's scale covering millions of retailers provides underwriting data depth that specialist competitors cannot match. Udaan restructured its BNPL lending activities into a dedicated NBFC structure in 2023 to comply with RBI guidelines. Mintifi: A sector-focused B2B BNPL provider targeting pharmaceutical and FMCG distribution supply chains, using distributor transaction data and pharmacy licence information as primary underwriting inputs. Mintifi has partnered with major Indian FMCG manufacturers to offer embedded payment terms within manufacturer-distributor portals.

A sector-focused B2B BNPL provider targeting pharmaceutical and FMCG distribution supply chains, using distributor transaction data and pharmacy licence information as primary underwriting inputs. Mintifi has partnered with major Indian FMCG manufacturers to offer embedded payment terms within manufacturer-distributor portals. Rupifi: A B2B BNPL provider focused on the restaurant, food service, and hospitality supply chain, offering deferred payment for food ingredient and equipment purchases with integrations into food service procurement platforms.

A B2B BNPL provider focused on the restaurant, food service, and hospitality supply chain, offering deferred payment for food ingredient and equipment purchases with integrations into food service procurement platforms. Credlix (Maersk-backed): A supply chain finance and BNPL provider backed by Maersk that targets pharma and retail supply chains, benefiting from Maersk's logistics network data as an additional underwriting signal.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

India's B2B BNPL market will grow rapidly over the next 2-4 years driven by UPI Credit expansion and platform consolidation. The market will increasingly be dominated by three to five major platform operators with embedded credit capabilities, while specialist vertical providers in pharma, construction, and FMCG maintain positions in segments requiring deeper sector knowledge.

RBI's regulatory framework for digital lending will continue to mature, with additional guidance expected on data use in credit scoring, disclosure standards for embedded lending within marketplace platforms, and capital adequacy requirements for NBFC-based B2B BNPL operations.

International players entering India will face significant competition from well-capitalised domestic platforms with existing SME relationships and proprietary transaction data. Successful international entry will require partnership with or acquisition of domestic platforms.

The Account Aggregator ecosystem will expand the underwriting data available to all providers, improving credit quality and enabling pricing reductions that will broaden market access. Providers with the most sophisticated data integration capabilities will capture the addressable market expansion that the AA framework enables.

Regulatory Changes

The RBI's Account Aggregator framework requires all RBI-regulated financial entities to participate as Financial Information Providers, making their customer bank data available for AA-consented sharing with B2B BNPL underwriters and other authorised financial information users.

SEBI's regulatory framework for digital lending platforms operating as marketplace lenders has created additional compliance requirements for B2B BNPL platforms that match borrowers with multiple lenders, requiring transparent disclosure of lender identity and loan terms to borrowers.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of India's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030.

Gain a complete understanding of India's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each.

Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030.

Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises.

Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Competitive Landscape Insights: Access market share analysis by key players to understand the competitive positioning within India's B2B BNPL ecosystem.

Access market share analysis by key players to understand the competitive positioning within India's B2B BNPL ecosystem. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered India



Report Scope

India B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

India B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

India B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

India B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

India B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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