Primech Holdings Accelerates U.S. Expansion for Primech AI’s Hytron, Selected for SelectUSA Tech Amid Growing Institutional Deployment Pipeline

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the “Company”), through its autonomous robotics subsidiary Primech AI Pte. Ltd., today announced the acceleration of its U.S. expansion strategy, supported by its selection for the SelectUSA Tech program and participation in the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit (May 3–6, 2026, National Harbor, Maryland) following an invitation from the U.S. Embassy in Singapore. This acceleration positions Primech to capitalize on intensifying enterprise demand for AI-powered facility automation and supports the Company’s long-term growth strategy through institutional-scale commercial deployment in the world’s largest facilities services market.

The Company is actively advancing a growing pipeline of commercial deployment opportunities across the United States for Hytron, its flagship fully autonomous AI-powered restroom cleaning system, as enterprise demand intensifies for scalable automation solutions addressing persistent labor shortages and rising operating costs.

Primech’s participation comes at a landmark bilateral moment as Singapore and the United States mark 60 years of diplomatic relations and the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA facilitated approximately US$139 billion in foreign direct investment deals over the past year, supporting more than 32,000 American jobs across 175 transactions, with the 2025 Summit drawing more than 5,500 participants and over 2,700 business investors from more than 100 countries.

Following successful showcases at CMS Berlin and the Tokyo Building & Maintenance Show, and its North American debut at CES 2026, Primech is now executing the next phase of its global strategy: large-scale commercial deployment in the United States.

Hytron generated more than 350 qualified enterprise leads from 23 countries at CES 2026, including significant engagement from U.S.-based operators across healthcare, hospitality, transportation, higher education, and commercial real estate. The Company is currently progressing discussions with multiple large-scale U.S. facility operators, including leading hospitality and institutional services providers. Mass production of Hytron commenced in the second quarter of 2026, and Primech has executed distribution agreements across multiple international markets to support scaled commercial rollout.

Primech has already established a foundational U.S. operating platform to support commercialization and scale, including its Delaware incorporation, Edwardsville, Illinois office, and operational collaborations with robotic service and distribution partners. The Company is evaluating opportunities to expand its U.S. footprint further, including deployment infrastructure, servicing capabilities, and potential localized operations to support nationwide scale.

Primech’s selection for SelectUSA Tech highlights its alignment with key U.S. priorities including workforce resilience, supply chain diversification, and the integration of advanced automation into institutional operations. Hytron has demonstrated greater than 99% bacterial reduction in independent testing and received a TechRadar Pro Picks Award at CES 2026.

“The United States represents the most significant near-term growth opportunity for Primech AI,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited. “Our selection for SelectUSA Tech and the invitation from the U.S. Embassy in Singapore reflect the tangible operational investments we have made to prepare for scaled U.S. commercialization, from our Delaware subsidiary and Edwardsville office to active engagement with leading American institutional operators. With Hytron mass production having commenced in the second quarter of 2026, distribution agreements in place across multiple international markets, and a clear pipeline of U.S. enterprise deployment opportunities, we are positioned to convert this momentum into meaningful commercial traction, expanded U.S. operational capabilities, and long-term value creation for Primech shareholders.”

During the Summit, Primech will engage with U.S. state and local economic development organizations, federal agency representatives, and prospective commercial and channel partners to advance Hytron deployment, expand strategic partnerships, and accelerate U.S. market entry. The Company will provide updates on the outcomes of these engagements through subsequent investor communications.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, is a robotics company dedicated to developing autonomous, AI-powered solutions for commercial facility operations. Its flagship product, HYTRON, is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom cleaning robot engineered to enhance hygiene standards, reduce labor dependency, and support sustainability initiatives across high-traffic environments including airports, healthcare facilities, hotels, transportation hubs, educational institutions, and commercial real estate. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about anticipated U.S. market expansion, commercial deployments, partnership development, manufacturing initiatives, and long-term shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to,” or other similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contact

Primech Holdings Limited

Investor Relations

ir@primechholdings.com

www.primechholdings.com