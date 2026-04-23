You’re Invited: Granite Credit Union Hosts Grand Opening of its Clearfield Branch

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union is inviting the community to come together and celebrate the grand opening of its Clearfield branch, located inside Rancho Markets, with a fun-filled event for all ages.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 580 State Street in Clearfield. Community members, families, and local partners are encouraged to attend and enjoy an afternoon of connection, excitement, and entertainment.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The event will feature giveaways, free food, and plenty of activities designed to create a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Granite Credit Union team, explore the new branch, and learn more about the financial services available to support their goals.

“We are excited to celebrate this special moment with the Clearfield community,” said Ellie Hernandez, Branch Manager. “This is our fourth location inside Rancho Markets, and it represents a wonderful opportunity to serve individuals and families where they already live and shop. We look forward to building lasting relationships and continuing a strong partnership for years to come.”

Granite Credit Union’s presence inside Rancho Markets reflects its ongoing commitment to accessibility, convenience, and community engagement. By meeting members where they are, the credit union continues to expand its reach and provide meaningful financial support across Utah.

This grand opening celebration marks not just a new location, but a continued investment in the people and neighborhoods Granite Credit Union serves.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit granite.org .

To learn more about the event, please visit Clearfield Grand Opening

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 40,000 members, has 14 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

Media Contact:

marketing@granite.org