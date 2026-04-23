France B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Payments Grew by 20.3% to Reach $4.96 Billion in 2025 and is Projected to Double and Surpass $10 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL were expected to grow by 20.3% on an annual basis to reach US$4.96 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$4.96 billion in 2025 to US$10.04 billion by 2030.



France B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 14.6% during 2026-2030.



France is one of the top three B2B BNPL markets in continental Europe, supported by a large SME base, progressive regulatory environment, and strong fintech ecosystem centred on Paris. Defacto's infrastructure model has established France as a distinctive B2B BNPL architecture, with the platform powering B2B BNPL for multiple operators rather than competing directly at the SME level. Competition between direct-to-SME providers is intensifying as Billie from Germany and Hokodo from the UK expand into France.



Competitive intensity is moderate, with Defacto dominant at the infrastructure level and direct-to-SME providers competing in specific verticals. Billie's entry from Germany with a well-capitalised and proven product represents the most significant competitive development for French domestic providers. French banks including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are developing digital trade credit products that will increase competition in the mid-market segment.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

The French B2B BNPL market will grow as Defacto's infrastructure model scales across European markets, bringing French-originated B2B BNPL technology to a broader European buyer base.

Bank-fintech partnerships will become increasingly important as French commercial banks seek to digitise their trade credit and supply chain finance capabilities. Defacto's infrastructure model makes it a natural partner for banks seeking B2B BNPL technology without building proprietary systems.

Fashion and luxury wholesale will remain France's distinctive high-value B2B BNPL vertical, with international expansion of French wholesale platforms creating distribution for French-origin B2B BNPL products in markets where domestic providers have not yet established a presence.

ACPR regulatory engagement will increase as B2B BNPL transaction volumes grow, with formal guidance on responsible lending standards for SME BNPL products expected within the next two years.

Key Players and New Entrants

Defacto: The domestic market leader with its infrastructure-as-a-service B2B BNPL model. Headline and Citi Ventures are confirmed investors; the platform has served over 15,000 European businesses.

The domestic market leader with its infrastructure-as-a-service B2B BNPL model. Headline and Citi Ventures are confirmed investors; the platform has served over 15,000 European businesses. Hokodo: The UK-based B2B BNPL provider with significant French market activity, having embedded its product in French B2B marketplace platforms through API integration.

The UK-based B2B BNPL provider with significant French market activity, having embedded its product in French B2B marketplace platforms through API integration. Billie: The German market leader expanding into France, targeting French B2B marketplaces and procurement platforms with its established API-first product.

The German market leader expanding into France, targeting French B2B marketplaces and procurement platforms with its established API-first product. Alma: A French consumer BNPL provider that announced a B2B product expansion, leveraging its existing French merchant relationships to distribute B2B payment terms without requiring new merchant integration.

A French consumer BNPL provider that announced a B2B product expansion, leveraging its existing French merchant relationships to distribute B2B payment terms without requiring new merchant integration. Karmen: A French revenue-based financing provider that has developed B2B payment term products for SaaS and e-commerce companies, occupying a distinct segment focused on tech company financing.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Ankorstore, the wholesale marketplace platform for independent retailers, embedded Defacto's B2B BNPL product for international wholesale buyers, enabling boutiques across Europe to purchase from French brands with 60-day payment terms.

BNP Paribas launched a digital supply chain finance product for mid-market French manufacturers in partnership with fintech infrastructure, offering automated payment terms to manufacturers' supplier networks through its business banking portal.

Alma announced its B2B product expansion, targeting French merchants already using Alma's consumer BNPL product with an integrated B2B payment terms option available through the same merchant dashboard.

The ACPR confirmed that B2B BNPL providers offering credit to businesses must hold a credit institution authorisation or operate as a credit intermediary under an authorised lender, clarifying the licensing requirements that had been ambiguous for platform-based BNPL models.

Regulatory Changes

France's implementation of the EU Consumer Credit Directive update, in progress through 2024 and 2025, will update the consumer credit framework in ways that may affect sole trader and micro-enterprise B2B BNPL products.

The Banque de France updated its credit reporting obligations to include digital lending platforms offering business credit, requiring B2B BNPL providers above minimum volume thresholds to report credit extensions and repayment performance to the FIBEN credit register.

BPI France updated its SME credit guarantee program terms to include eligibility criteria specifically designed for digital lending platforms offering B2B BNPL products, expanding access to government-backed credit enhancement for providers meeting defined responsible lending standards.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of France's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030.

Gain a complete understanding of France's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each.

Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030.

Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises.

Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Competitive Landscape Insights: Access market share analysis by key players to understand the competitive positioning within France's B2B BNPL ecosystem.

Access market share analysis by key players to understand the competitive positioning within France's B2B BNPL ecosystem. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered France



Report Scope



France B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

France B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

France B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

France B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

France B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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