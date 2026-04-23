Taiwan Social Commerce Market Databook Q1 2026 Update Featuring Instagram, Kkday, koo.live, LinkBy - A Deep Dive Into Strategy, Innovation and Future Opportunities

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce market in Taiwan is on a dynamic growth trajectory, expected to rise by 9.1% annually, reaching US$16.21 billion by 2026. The market witnessed remarkable growth between 2022-2025, with a CAGR of 9.8%, and is anticipated to sustain a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is projected to expand from USD 14.86 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 23.66 billion.
This comprehensive report delivers a data-centric analysis of Taiwan's social commerce sector, identifying market opportunities and challenges across various retail categories. Utilizing over 50 key performance indicators at the country level, the report offers an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size and forecast projections, and market share.
Market opportunities in the social commerce sector are examined based on domestic vs cross-border trade, social platforms, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and city types. Additionally, the report provides a snapshot of consumer behavior and retail spending trends, facilitating a thorough comprehension of end-market dynamics through both value and volume KPI analysis.
The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, using an unbiased analysis through a proprietary analytics platform to reveal business and investment opportunities in the market.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Taiwan with detailed insights into key market segments:
Taiwan Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031
- Mobile
- Desktop
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
- Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2025
Reasons to Buy
- Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Understand the strategic initiatives by key players to gain market share and drive innovation.
- In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics in Taiwan: Capture emerging opportunities and future trends with detailed market segmentation and 50+ KPIs.
- Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Leverage KPIs to accurately grasp market dynamics.
- Comprehensive insights from 44 tables and 57 charts provide in-depth analysis for strategic decision-making.
- Competitive Landscape: Obtain an overview of the competitive landscape, identifying key players and market share in Taiwan.
- Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Formulate strategies by targeting specific segments across the value chain, identifying growth categories, and evaluating significant trends and risks.
- Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Enhance ROI by understanding consumer attitudes and behavior, and examining retail spending trends across consumer segments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|71
|Forecast Period
|2026-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$16.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$23.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Taiwan
Companies Featured
- Kkday
- koo.live
- LinkBy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6lioj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment