Taiwan Social Commerce Market Databook Q1 2026 Update Featuring Instagram, Kkday, koo.live, LinkBy - A Deep Dive Into Strategy, Innovation and Future Opportunities

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Taiwan is on a dynamic growth trajectory, expected to rise by 9.1% annually, reaching US$16.21 billion by 2026. The market witnessed remarkable growth between 2022-2025, with a CAGR of 9.8%, and is anticipated to sustain a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is projected to expand from USD 14.86 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 23.66 billion.

This comprehensive report delivers a data-centric analysis of Taiwan's social commerce sector, identifying market opportunities and challenges across various retail categories. Utilizing over 50 key performance indicators at the country level, the report offers an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size and forecast projections, and market share.

Market opportunities in the social commerce sector are examined based on domestic vs cross-border trade, social platforms, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and city types. Additionally, the report provides a snapshot of consumer behavior and retail spending trends, facilitating a thorough comprehension of end-market dynamics through both value and volume KPI analysis.

The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, using an unbiased analysis through a proprietary analytics platform to reveal business and investment opportunities in the market.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Taiwan with detailed insights into key market segments:

Taiwan Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

B2B

B2C

C2C

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031

Mobile

Desktop

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2025

Reasons to Buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Understand the strategic initiatives by key players to gain market share and drive innovation.

Understand the strategic initiatives by key players to gain market share and drive innovation. In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics in Taiwan: Capture emerging opportunities and future trends with detailed market segmentation and 50+ KPIs.

Capture emerging opportunities and future trends with detailed market segmentation and 50+ KPIs. Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Leverage KPIs to accurately grasp market dynamics.

Leverage KPIs to accurately grasp market dynamics. Comprehensive insights from 44 tables and 57 charts provide in-depth analysis for strategic decision-making.

Competitive Landscape: Obtain an overview of the competitive landscape, identifying key players and market share in Taiwan.

Obtain an overview of the competitive landscape, identifying key players and market share in Taiwan. Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Formulate strategies by targeting specific segments across the value chain, identifying growth categories, and evaluating significant trends and risks.

Formulate strategies by targeting specific segments across the value chain, identifying growth categories, and evaluating significant trends and risks. Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Enhance ROI by understanding consumer attitudes and behavior, and examining retail spending trends across consumer segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Taiwan

Companies Featured

Instagram

Kkday

koo.live

LinkBy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6lioj

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