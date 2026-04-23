Canada Social Commerce Market Report 2026 Featuring Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Think Dirty, MILLIONS.CO, PopshopLive - TikTok and Canada Post Lead the Shift to Search-Led Social Shopping

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Canada is poised for robust growth, expected to increase by 8.9% annually, reaching US$86.36 billion by 2026. The market saw a remarkable CAGR of 10.5% from 2022-2025 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2026-2031, expanding from USD 79.28 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 127.29 billion by 2031.

Key Trends and Drivers

Turn social discovery into a search-led shopping journey: In Canada, platforms like TikTok are transitioning from passive scrolling to search-led product discovery, incorporating creator and AI tools. Social channels are pivotal for product discovery, even though purchases often conclude elsewhere.

In Canada, platforms like TikTok are transitioning from passive scrolling to search-led product discovery, incorporating creator and AI tools. Social channels are pivotal for product discovery, even though purchases often conclude elsewhere. Build creator commerce into the operating model: Creator commerce in Canada is evolving into a streamlined retail capability. Platforms like TikTok and Shopify are facilitating creator partnerships, allowing brands to execute repeatable, performance-driven programs.

Creator commerce in Canada is evolving into a streamlined retail capability. Platforms like TikTok and Shopify are facilitating creator partnerships, allowing brands to execute repeatable, performance-driven programs. Keep checkout connected to merchant-owned channels: Canada's model remains hybrid, with platforms like YouTube offering tools for creators to connect stores. While platform-native checkout grows, purchases frequently finalize on merchant-owned sites, emphasizing a connected social-to-retail ecosystem.

Canada's model remains hybrid, with platforms like YouTube offering tools for creators to connect stores. While platform-native checkout grows, purchases frequently finalize on merchant-owned sites, emphasizing a connected social-to-retail ecosystem. Put trust, disclosure, and youth protections at the center of conversion: Compliance is increasingly pivotal in Canada, with updated influencer disclosure guidelines and privacy regulations shaping the social commerce landscape. Trust and transparency in conversions are crucial for success.

Competitive Landscape

Canada's market remains hybrid, focusing on social discovery with eventual purchases on merchant platforms. Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Shopify are key, but Canadian retailers are developing direct creator programs. The market revolves around securing creators, shoppable content, and trust.

Current State of the Market

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are significant players. Shopify enhances merchant capabilities through its Collabs tool. Sephora Canada's Sephora Squad launch signifies brands' direct competition for creators.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent developments include TikTok's One Creator Marketplace launch in Canada and Sephora Canada's Sephora Squad debut. Regulatory actions impacted TikTok Canada, showcasing the dynamic market environment.

This report offers detailed insights into Canada's social commerce sector, spanning opportunities and risks across retail categories with over 50+ KPIs, providing a profound understanding of market dynamics. The analysis covers aspects such as domestic vs. cross-border commerce, payment methods, consumer segments, and more.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report delves into Canada's social commerce, analyzing industry size and forecasts by various segments, including:

Retail Product Categories: Clothing, Beauty, Electronics, and more.

Clothing, Beauty, Electronics, and more. Consumer Segments: B2B, B2C, C2C.

B2B, B2C, C2C. End Use Device: Mobile, Desktop.

Mobile, Desktop. Location: Domestic, Cross Border.

Domestic, Cross Border. Payment Method: Credit Card, Mobile Wallet, Cash, etc.

Credit Card, Mobile Wallet, Cash, etc. Platforms: Video Commerce, Social Reselling, etc.

Reasons to Buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Understand strategic initiatives by key players.

Understand strategic initiatives by key players. Understanding of Market Dynamics: Explore emerging opportunities and trends.

Explore emerging opportunities and trends. Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Analyze market dynamics.

Analyze market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: Gain insights into market structure and player strategies.

Gain insights into market structure and player strategies. Consumer Behaviour Understanding: Enhance ROI by understanding spending dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $86.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $127.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Canada

Companies Featured

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Think Dirty

MILLIONS.CO

PopshopLive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqjq4e

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