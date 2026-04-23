Social Commerce Global Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2026 - Competition Now Revolves Around Platform Ecosystems and Operational Control Rather Than Sheer Reach

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global social commerce market is on track to reach USD 7.97 trillion by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 8.3%. Between 2022 and 2025, the sector expanded vigorously at a CAGR of 11.1%, and projections indicate a continuation of this growth trend at a CAGR of 7.2% for 2026-2031. By the close of 2031, social commerce is anticipated to surge from USD 7.36 trillion in 2025 to approximately USD 11.30 trillion.
Key Trends and Drivers
Moving Shopping Closer to Discovery Points: Social commerce is evolving from being merely a conduit to becoming an interactive transaction platform. TikTok Shop's 2025 rollout in Mexico, Brazil, and Europe-featuring retailers like Carrefour and cosnova-exemplifies this shift. Social platforms are striving to streamline the journey from discovery to purchase, turning traffic directly into conversions. Platforms have tested this model and are now scaling it swiftly across new regions. As a result, social networks are becoming recognized additional commerce channels, intensifying competition among marketplaces.
Engaging Consumers with Video and Livestreaming: The global move towards video-led social commerce is prominent. TikTok emphasizes shoppable videos, while YouTube Shopping flourishes in Asia. Platforms integrate product links within videos, as seen in Southeast Asia, where brands leverage video not just for engagement but for driving purchases. This trend fits well with categories needing demonstration before purchase. Video commerce is evolving into a default practice in markets like beauty, fashion, and electronics. Regions with high mobile-video usage and substantial creator cultures are leading this shift.
Leveraging Creators as Distribution Channels: Social commerce is transitioning to structured creator distribution models. By implementing affiliate programs, platforms like YouTube and TikTok benefit creators who can tag products and earn commissions. Merchants seek measurable and scalable creator activity, linking content and commerce systems, urging brands to designate distinct creator roles for awareness, conversion, and retention.
Building a Retail Framework Focused on Messaging and Compliance: Social commerce is building an operational layer emphasizing trust and compliance. Platforms are integrating business messaging, return policies, and authenticity signals to support sustained consumer engagement. Meta's consolidation of campaign management and TikTok's regulatory scrutiny underlines this shift. Social commerce is becoming akin to a retail channel with platform-specific governance, enhancing credibility for larger brands.
Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics
Over the coming years, competitive intensity will increase among firms adept at integrating creator tools, merchant onboarding, payment solutions, and compliance. Regulation will play a pivotal role, as seen with TikTok's restructuring efforts in the U.S. and the EU's scrutiny over advertising transparency.
The global market has evolved into a battleground of platform ecosystems. TikTok's native storefronts, Meta's integrated advertising and messaging systems, and YouTube's creator-centric affiliate model redefine competition as control over discovery and conversion rather than mere audience reach.
Key Players and New Entrants
Main players dominate through strategic expansions and new model adoptions. TikTok's ventures into the European market and Meta's cross-platform commerce innovations exemplify strategic plays. Recent competitive moves focus on new partnerships and platform capabilities rather than mergers, especially in creator and measurement realms, highlighting a consolidation trend around commerce management frameworks.
Report Insights
This report offers rich, data-centric analysis of global social commerce markets, uncovering risks and opportunities across diverse retail categories. With detailed KPIs and comprehensive market segment insights, it is an essential tool for understanding market behaviors, consumer dynamics, and strategic decision-making in social commerce.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1491
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.97 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$11.3 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- TikTok
- eBay Australia
- JB Hi-Fi
- BuyersCircle
- Shopify Austria
- Refurbed
- wikifolio
- kyddo
- snooopit
- Daraz
- ShopUp
- AjkerDeal
- Evaly
- Kazidomi
- My Social Book
- myShopi
- Lokkal
- Earnieland
- YouTube
- Facily
- Zoop Brasil
- LTK
- Think Dirty
- MILLIONS.CO
- PopshopLive
- ESCAPESwithYOU
- Chile 360
- Fantastic
- Douyin Live Shopping
- Taobao Live
- Kuaishou
- Pinduoduo
- Taobao Marketplace
- Elenas
- Valienta
- Unisport
- My SkatePro
- Flauntin
- Brimore
- Taager Shopping
- Apprl
- StyleDoubler
- Swappie
- Rue du Commerce
- Smiirl
- Sephora
- mobile.de
- Zalando
- idealo
- Tomigo
- Greeks.Social
- Broombids
- Meesho
- Shopsy
- Chilibeli
- Aplikasi Super
- Divar Shopping
- Trumpet
- Digikala
- Popdeem
- Irish Brands
- Boards
- Easy Social Shop
- GROO
- Bantoa
- GreenApes
- Comehome
- Line
- Linktree
- Flip Fit
- KiliShop
- Copia
- PG Mall
- TikTok Seller
- Sav.com
- Truekeo.com
- eBay
- Orderchamp
- Productpine
- Jiji Nigeria
- Sendbox
- reselr.com
- Resellee
- cafe24 corp.
- Brainly
- Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.
- Vkontakte
- Youla
- Shoppilot
- Tajer
- Fordeal
- Shopee
- Carousell
- Mdada
- atonzo
- BabyGroup.co.za
- TMON
- Zigbang
- Wemakeprice
- Playtomic
- 21Buttons
- Moodyo
- SHEIN
- ImmoScout24
- Inyova
- Kkday
- koo.live
- LinkBy
- Trendyol
- TurkSey
- The Luxury Closet
- Zbooni
- SellAnyCar.com
- Floranow
- LOOKK
- Depop
- AGORA
- Company Shop
- Amazon Shopping
- Verishop and Verishop Mini
- Zalo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eogx9
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