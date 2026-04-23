Social Commerce Global Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2026 - Competition Now Revolves Around Platform Ecosystems and Operational Control Rather Than Sheer Reach

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social commerce market is on track to reach USD 7.97 trillion by 2026, with an annual growth rate of 8.3%. Between 2022 and 2025, the sector expanded vigorously at a CAGR of 11.1%, and projections indicate a continuation of this growth trend at a CAGR of 7.2% for 2026-2031. By the close of 2031, social commerce is anticipated to surge from USD 7.36 trillion in 2025 to approximately USD 11.30 trillion.

Key Trends and Drivers

Moving Shopping Closer to Discovery Points: Social commerce is evolving from being merely a conduit to becoming an interactive transaction platform. TikTok Shop's 2025 rollout in Mexico, Brazil, and Europe-featuring retailers like Carrefour and cosnova-exemplifies this shift. Social platforms are striving to streamline the journey from discovery to purchase, turning traffic directly into conversions. Platforms have tested this model and are now scaling it swiftly across new regions. As a result, social networks are becoming recognized additional commerce channels, intensifying competition among marketplaces.

Engaging Consumers with Video and Livestreaming: The global move towards video-led social commerce is prominent. TikTok emphasizes shoppable videos, while YouTube Shopping flourishes in Asia. Platforms integrate product links within videos, as seen in Southeast Asia, where brands leverage video not just for engagement but for driving purchases. This trend fits well with categories needing demonstration before purchase. Video commerce is evolving into a default practice in markets like beauty, fashion, and electronics. Regions with high mobile-video usage and substantial creator cultures are leading this shift.

Leveraging Creators as Distribution Channels: Social commerce is transitioning to structured creator distribution models. By implementing affiliate programs, platforms like YouTube and TikTok benefit creators who can tag products and earn commissions. Merchants seek measurable and scalable creator activity, linking content and commerce systems, urging brands to designate distinct creator roles for awareness, conversion, and retention.

Building a Retail Framework Focused on Messaging and Compliance: Social commerce is building an operational layer emphasizing trust and compliance. Platforms are integrating business messaging, return policies, and authenticity signals to support sustained consumer engagement. Meta's consolidation of campaign management and TikTok's regulatory scrutiny underlines this shift. Social commerce is becoming akin to a retail channel with platform-specific governance, enhancing credibility for larger brands.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

Over the coming years, competitive intensity will increase among firms adept at integrating creator tools, merchant onboarding, payment solutions, and compliance. Regulation will play a pivotal role, as seen with TikTok's restructuring efforts in the U.S. and the EU's scrutiny over advertising transparency.

The global market has evolved into a battleground of platform ecosystems. TikTok's native storefronts, Meta's integrated advertising and messaging systems, and YouTube's creator-centric affiliate model redefine competition as control over discovery and conversion rather than mere audience reach.

Key Players and New Entrants

Main players dominate through strategic expansions and new model adoptions. TikTok's ventures into the European market and Meta's cross-platform commerce innovations exemplify strategic plays. Recent competitive moves focus on new partnerships and platform capabilities rather than mergers, especially in creator and measurement realms, highlighting a consolidation trend around commerce management frameworks.

Report Insights

This report offers rich, data-centric analysis of global social commerce markets, uncovering risks and opportunities across diverse retail categories. With detailed KPIs and comprehensive market segment insights, it is an essential tool for understanding market behaviors, consumer dynamics, and strategic decision-making in social commerce.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1491 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.97 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

eBay Australia

JB Hi-Fi

BuyersCircle

Shopify Austria

Refurbed

wikifolio

kyddo

snooopit

Daraz

ShopUp

AjkerDeal

Evaly

Kazidomi

My Social Book

myShopi

Lokkal

Earnieland

YouTube

Facily

Zoop Brasil

LTK

Think Dirty

MILLIONS.CO

PopshopLive

ESCAPESwithYOU

Chile 360

Fantastic

Douyin Live Shopping

Taobao Live

Kuaishou

Pinduoduo

Taobao Marketplace

Elenas

Valienta

Unisport

My SkatePro

Flauntin

Brimore

Taager Shopping

Apprl

StyleDoubler

Swappie

Rue du Commerce

Smiirl

Sephora

mobile.de

Zalando

idealo

Tomigo

Greeks.Social

Broombids

Meesho

Shopsy

Twitter

Chilibeli

Aplikasi Super

Divar Shopping

Trumpet

Digikala

Popdeem

Irish Brands

Boards

Easy Social Shop

GROO

Bantoa

GreenApes

Comehome

Line

Linktree

Flip Fit

KiliShop

Copia

PG Mall

TikTok Seller

Sav.com

Truekeo.com

eBay

Orderchamp

Productpine

Jiji Nigeria

Sendbox

reselr.com

Resellee

cafe24 corp.

Brainly

Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.

Vkontakte

Youla

Shoppilot

Tajer

Fordeal

Shopee

Carousell

Mdada

atonzo

BabyGroup.co.za

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

Playtomic

21Buttons

Moodyo

SHEIN

ImmoScout24

Inyova

Kkday

koo.live

LinkBy

Trendyol

TurkSey

The Luxury Closet

Zbooni

SellAnyCar.com

Floranow

LOOKK

Depop

AGORA

Company Shop

Amazon Shopping

Verishop and Verishop Mini

Zalo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eogx9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment