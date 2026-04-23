Shark Club Vancouver Launches ‘Canada House by Coca-Cola’ as the Ultimate Summer Destination to Cheer on Canada





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shark Club Vancouver is ready to become the place to be for the summer of soccer with the launch of Canada House by Coca-Cola, a seasonal transformation turning the venue into a high-energy hub for fans cheering on Canada throughout the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

The venue was selected to undergo a full Coca-Cola transformation beginning in May, complete with bold Canada-themed décor and immersive fan experiences designed to bring the tournament atmosphere to life in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

Bringing every match to life with wall-to-wall screens and a stadium-like game-day vibe, Canada House by Coca-Cola will offer fans the ultimate place to watch and rally behind Canada. Guests can also expect prizes and giveaways throughout the tournament, rewarding fans who show up and celebrate.





“This summer, Shark Club is going all-in,” said Murray Saunders, General Manager, Shark Club Vancouver. “Canada House by Coca-Cola will be the home base for fans who want to experience every match with an unmatched atmosphere, exciting activations, and a community that knows how to cheer.”





In addition to Coca-Cola’s full venue takeover, Shark Club Vancouver will also partner with Smirnoff and Michelob Ultra, adding to the game-day experience with additional programming, prizing and featured offerings throughout the summer.

Located steps away from BC Place, Shark Club is set to be the ultimate gathering place for fans looking to catch every match and cheer on Canada alongside fellow supporters in a vibrant, stadium-like atmosphere.

More details on matchday programming, giveaways, and in-venue activations will be announced in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on our socials for more details.

ABOUT SHARK CLUB SPORTS BAR & GRILL

Shark Club is a Canadian-owned, inclusive destination ‘For All Fankind’ with premium menu offerings, a stadium-like atmosphere, and a dynamic experience for every guest.

Founded in 1993 by John Teti and Roger Gibson, the first Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill opened on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver. Since then, under the guidance of Northland Properties CEO Tom Gaglardi, the brand has expanded to 7 locations across Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., cementing its place as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and everyone in between.

For full information on all Shark Club Locations and their opening hours, please visit www.sharkclub.com or follow them on social @sharkclub

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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