Sulfone Polymers (PSU, PPSU & PESU) Industry Report 2026 - PESU Emerges as Fastest-Growing Sulfone Polymer with 5.5% CAGR

Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfone Polymers (PSU, PPSU & PESU) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2025, the global sulfone polymers market was valued at US$1.3 billion, stabilizing after previous pricing volatility. The Asia-Pacific region leads in demand, driven by membrane manufacturing, electronics, and growing healthcare infrastructure, with the United States following closely, thanks to robust demand from medical, water treatment, and energy-transition applications. Polyethersulfone (PESU) is the frontrunner in product type, with PSU following closely, especially in membrane-grade and medical-grade materials.

The market is leaning towards application-led, high-quality growth over price-driven expansion. By 2032, demand is projected to hit 96 thousand metric tons and US$1.9 billion, with value growth overtaking volume. This is supported by rapidly expanding sectors such as medical & healthcare, automotive, and electronics, as well as water filtration and hydrogen systems. Recent industry advancements like medical-grade expansions, chlorine-resistant materials, and certified circular products fortify this market's pivot towards higher-value applications.

Iran War Impact

Ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S. may disrupt supply chains for high-performance polymers reliant on petrochemical feedstocks. These polymers, made with bisphenol and aromatic sulfone intermediates, depend heavily on energy-intensive production processes vulnerable to crude oil price volatility and shipping route disruptions in the Middle East. The 2026 outlook remains uncertain, with analysts closely monitoring feedstock markets, logistics, and producer responses to evaluate pricing and supply implications.

Regional Market Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the sulfone polymers market by volume in 2025, with a 39.7% share, attributed to strong demand from membrane, electronics, and expanding medical uses. The United States ranked second, reflecting stable demand from healthcare, water treatment, and emerging hydrogen applications. Between 2025-2032, Asia-Pacific also emerges as the fastest-growing region, expanding at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching approximately 40 thousand metric tons by 2032.

Product Type Analysis

Polyethersulfone (PESU) dominated by volume, with a 43% share, largely due to membrane, healthcare, and high-temperature electronic applications. Polysulfone (PSU) followed closely, reflecting its wide usage in medical devices and water treatment. PESU will continue its rapid expansion at a 5.5% CAGR through 2032, driven by demands for sterilizable and circular applications.

End-use Application Analysis

In 2025, the medical & healthcare sector led the market, with a 31% value share totaling US$414 million, driven by demand for dialysis membranes and high-purity healthcare applications. Electrical & electronics claimed the second-largest segment with a 17% share. During 2025-2032, water filtration emerges as the fastest-growing segment, at a 6.9% CAGR, closely trailed by automotive.

Report Scope

This global report on sulfone polymers (PSU, PPSU, PESU) examines the market by product type and end-use from 2022-2032, with projections from 2025-2032 in metric ton volume and value in US$. It profiles major companies and recent developments for a comprehensive industry overview.

Key Metrics: Historical Period: 2022-2025 Base Year: 2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032 Units: Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 23 BASF SE Changchun Jida Special Engineering Plastic Research Co., Ltd. Fuhai (Dongying) Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd. Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Shandong Haoran Special Plastic Co., Ltd Shanxi Huda Special Plastics New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Syensqo SA

Global Sulfone Polymers Market by Region: United States Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, others) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, others) Rest of World

Global Sulfone Polymers Market by Product Type: Polysulfone (PSU) Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Polyethersulfone (PESU)

Global Sulfone Polymers Market by End-use: Aerospace & Military Automotive Building & Construction Electrical & Electronics Food & Household Mechanical/Industrial Medical & Healthcare Others (e.g., water filtration)



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 395 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjz29b

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