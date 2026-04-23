Dime Reports 10% Quarter-Over-Quarter Increase and 67% Year-Over-Year Increase in EPS 

 | Source: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Strong Year-Over-Year Core Deposit and Business Loan Growth

Significant New Hires As Part of Growth and Diversification Strategy

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime (NYSE: DCOM) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $32.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, or $0.75 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $19.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.45 per diluted common share.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Dime continues to execute on our growth plan and take market share. First quarter results were marked by notable progress in diversifying our balance sheet and net interest margin expansion. We are capitalizing on the target-rich environment to hire talented individuals and as outlined below, we have had a very active start to the year from a recruiting standpoint. Finally, we are looking forward to our re-brand to “Dime Commercial Bank” in the second quarter.”

Recruiting Update

During 2026, we hired the following individuals:

  • Meyer Eichler as Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Director, and Cora Licht as Senior Vice President, Managing Director. They were previously with Flagstar Bank and prior to that Signature Bank;
  • John Paglia and John Spagnuolo as Group Directors. They were previously with Flagstar Bank and prior to that Signature Bank;
  • Toni Valente as a Regional Manager. Ms. Valente was previously with The First National Bank of Long Island;
  • Michael Ragusa as a Senior Relationship Manager for the Lakewood, NJ market. Mr. Ragusa was previously with Metropolitan Commercial Bank;
  • Olivia Dossman as Private Banking Manager for the new Lakewood location. Ms. Dossman was previously with Flagstar; and
  • Keith Smith as SVP, Head of Equipment and Franchise Finance. Mr. Smith was previously with Star Hill Financial.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2026 included:

  • Total deposits increased $983.1 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $999.3 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter were 30.0%;
  • Business loans grew $123.8 million on a linked quarter basis and $575.6 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.21% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.11% for the prior quarter;
  • The efficiency ratio decreased to 50.8% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 52.6% for the prior quarter;
  • The Company’s Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio increased to 11.87% at the end of the first quarter; and
  • The Company’s Consolidated CRE Concentration ratio was proactively managed lower to 371%.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $112.3 million compared to $112.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $94.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The Net Interest Margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.21% compared to 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.95% for the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Lubow commented, “We continue to have a significant loan repricing opportunity that we anticipate will continue through 2027. Additionally, growth in core deposits and business loans will benefit us over time as we continue to grow our customer base and hire productive bankers. Our substantial liquidity position, which includes $2.1 billion of cash, provides us with the flexibility to take advantage of lending opportunities as they arise."

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.28% at March 31, 2026, a one-basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.27% on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) Balance WAR(1) 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
Business loans(2) $3,364,435 6.28%$3,240,600 6.32%$2,788,848 6.55%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,047,920 4.97  1,035,983 4.94  961,562 4.77 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)  3,249,582 4.47  3,424,565 4.46  3,780,078 4.46 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,840,817 5.05  2,933,287 5.07  3,191,536 5.07 
Acquisition, development, and construction  100,574 7.41  117,215 7.51  140,309 7.96 
Other loans  9,597 11.53  6,558 11.09  6,402 10.39 
Loans held for investment $10,612,925 5.28%$10,758,208 5.27%$10,868,735 5.25%

________________________________
(1)  WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)  Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(3Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

(Dollars in millions) Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025
Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $220.4 $225.3 $77.9
Originations Including New Lines of Credit  500.1  467.2  126.4


Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at March 31, 2026 were $12.60 billion, compared to $12.84 billion at December 31, 2025 and $11.61 billion at March 31, 2025.

Brokered deposits were $215.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $200.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $285.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $435.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $508.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $508.0 million at March 31, 2025.

The Company redeemed at par on March 30, 2026 all of its outstanding $40,000,000 principal amount of Fixed/Floating Subordinated Debentures due 2030.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.3 million during the first quarter of 2026, $11.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025. Excluding the loss on sale of other assets, non-interest income was $11.7 million during the first quarter of 2026 and $11.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $62.8 million during the first quarter of 2026, $65.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and $65.5 million during the first quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of the net gain on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, adjusted non-interest expense was $63.4 million during the first quarter of 2026, $62.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.68% during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.72% during the linked quarter and 1.90% during the first quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of the net gain on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.69% during the first quarter of 2026, 1.65% during the fourth quarter of 2025, and 1.68% during the first quarter of 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 50.8% during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 52.6% during the linked quarter and 63.1% during the first quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, net gain on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.2% during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 50.3% during the linked quarter and 55.8% during the first quarter of 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $13.9 million during the first quarter of 2026, $16.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate for the first quarter was 28.7%. The fourth quarter of 2025 included $2.7 million of net expense from discrete items related to an uncertain tax position and a deferred tax item from prior tax years. Excluding the tax impact of the discrete items noted above, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 27.8%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans held for investment were $57.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $52.3 million at December 31, 2025 and $58.0 million at March 31, 2025.

A credit loss provision of $12.3 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2026, compared to a credit loss provision of $10.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $21.2 million to $1.50 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2025.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of March 31, 2026.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the first quarter of 2026 and $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Book value per common share was $31.33 at March 31, 2026 compared to $30.99 at December 31, 2025.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $27.73 at March 31, 2026 compared to $27.37 at December 31, 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2026 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ixtnttmf. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI46d1da305a034705bb7dd06f3a600dfa. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ixtnttmf.

ABOUT DIME
Dime is a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

(1)  Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, tariffs, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
718-782-6200 extension 5909


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2026  2025  2025 
Assets:         
Cash and due from banks $2,059,618  $2,353,966  $1,030,702 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  838,219   797,935   710,579 
Securities held-to-maturity  647,842   618,901   631,334 
Loans held for sale  38,225   1,989   2,527 
Loans held for investment, net:         
Business loans(1)  3,364,435   3,240,600   2,788,848 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,047,920   1,035,983   961,562 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3)  3,249,582   3,424,565   3,780,078 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,840,817   2,933,287   3,191,536 
Acquisition, development and construction  100,574   117,215   140,309 
Other loans  9,597   6,558   6,402 
Allowance for credit losses  (100,673)  (97,372)  (90,455)
Total loans held for investment, net  10,512,252   10,660,836   10,778,280 
Premises and fixed assets, net  30,580   31,255   33,650 
Restricted stock  63,659   67,197   66,987 
BOLI  404,657   401,163   389,167 
Goodwill  155,797   155,797   155,797 
Other intangible assets  2,729   2,938   3,644 
Operating lease assets  39,551   42,876   45,657 
Derivative assets  70,811   76,315   98,740 
Accrued interest receivable  57,690   55,572   56,044 
Other assets  77,873   74,891   94,574 
Total assets $14,999,503  $15,341,631  $14,097,682 
Liabilities:         
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $3,777,787  $3,915,081  $3,245,409 
Interest-bearing checking  1,066,620   1,178,281   950,090 
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)  1,701,899   1,777,143   1,939,852 
Money market  4,874,544   4,806,572   4,271,363 
Certificates of deposit  1,089,893   1,117,118   1,121,068 
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)  12,510,743   12,794,195   11,527,782 
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits  88,267   47,051   88,138 
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits        4 
Total mortgage escrow deposits  88,267   47,051   88,142 
Total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits)  12,599,010   12,841,246   11,615,924 
FHLBNY advances  435,000   508,000   508,000 
Subordinated debt, net  231,058   272,503   272,370 
Derivative cash collateral  57,630   52,400   85,230 
Operating lease liabilities  42,431   45,729   48,432 
Derivative liabilities  69,305   73,573   92,516 
Other liabilities  68,099   72,411   63,197 
Total liabilities  13,502,533   13,865,862   12,685,669 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock, Series A  116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock  462   462   461 
Additional paid-in capital  622,415   623,041   623,305 
Retained earnings  876,133   854,167   803,202 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes  (33,019)  (31,468)  (39,045)
Unearned equity awards  (15,803)  (8,661)  (12,909)
Treasury stock, at cost  (69,787)  (78,341)  (79,570)
Total stockholders' equity  1,496,970   1,475,769   1,412,013 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,999,503  $15,341,631  $14,097,682 

________________________________
(1)  Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)  Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
  
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2026  2025  2025
Interest income:          
Loans $142,090  $147,143  $142,705 
Securities  12,788   11,354   11,323 
Other short-term investments  18,522   21,987   7,837 
Total interest income  173,400   180,484   161,865 
Interest expense:          
Deposits and escrow  52,364   58,926   58,074 
Borrowed funds  8,300   8,718   8,381 
Derivative cash collateral  485   551   1,197 
Total interest expense  61,149   68,195   67,652 
Net interest income  112,251   112,289   94,213 
Provision for credit losses  12,313   10,889   9,626 
Net interest income after provision  99,938   101,400   84,587 
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and other fees  5,730   5,413   4,643 
Title fees  142   317   98 
Loan level derivative income  472   285   61 
BOLI income  4,558   4,259   3,993 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans     487   82 
Gain on sale of residential loans  72   75   32 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  (38)  48   18 
Net gain (loss) on securities         
Loss on sale of other assets  (320)  (111)   
Other  730   721   706 
Total non-interest income  11,346   11,494   9,633 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  39,593   40,769   35,651 
Severance  102   2,493   76 
Occupancy and equipment  8,209   8,059   8,002 
Data processing costs  5,423   4,868   4,794 
Marketing  2,025   2,038   1,666 
Professional services  1,909   1,381   2,116 
Federal deposit insurance premiums  1,266   1,791   2,047 
Net gain on extinguishment of debt  (974)      
Loss due to pension settlement        7,231 
Amortization of other intangible assets  209   235   252 
Other  4,994   3,434   3,676 
Total non-interest expense  62,756   65,068   65,511 
Income before taxes  48,528   47,826   28,709 
Income tax expense  13,946   15,970   7,251 
Net income  34,582   31,856   21,458 
Preferred stock dividends  1,822   1,821   1,822 
Net income available to common stockholders $32,760  $30,035  $19,636 


 
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED COMMON SHARE DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
GAAP March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
Net income available to common stockholders $32,760  $30,035  $19,636 
Less: Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities  (593)  (568)  (314)
Income attributable to common stock - Basic and Diluted $32,167  $29,467  $19,322 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding  43,109,118   43,023,248   42,948,690 
          
Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS")(1) $0.75  $0.68  $0.45 
          
Non-GAAP      
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(2) $32,405  $34,495  $24,688 
Less: Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities  (586)  (651)  (395)
Adjusted income attributable to common stock - Basic and Diluted $31,819  $33,844  $24,293 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding  43,109,118   43,023,248   42,948,690 
          
Adjusted basic and diluted EPS(3) $0.74  $0.79  $0.57 

________________________________
(1)  The earnings per share is calculated by dividing income attributable to common stock by weighted-average common shares outstanding.
(2)  See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income available to common stockholders.
(3)  The adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted income attributable to common stock by weighted-average common shares outstanding.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
  2026 2025 2025 
Per Share Data:          
Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.75 $0.68 $0.45 
Cash dividends paid per common share  0.25  0.25  0.25 
Book value per common share  31.33  30.99  29.58 
Tangible common book value per share(1)  27.73  27.37  25.94 
Common shares outstanding  44,057  43,862  43,799 
Dividend payout ratio  33.33% 36.76% 55.56%
           
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):          
Return on average assets  0.92% 0.84% 0.62%
Return on average equity  9.20  8.60  6.04 
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  10.72  10.01  6.92 
Net interest margin  3.21  3.11  2.95 
Non-interest expense to average assets  1.68  1.72  1.90 
Efficiency ratio  50.8  52.6  63.1 
Effective tax rate  28.74  33.39  25.26 
           
Balance Sheet Data:          
Average assets $14,981,498 $15,106,328 $13,777,665 
Average interest-earning assets  14,202,286  14,325,493  12,963,320 
Average tangible common equity(1)  1,228,003  1,206,522  1,145,915 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2)  84.2% 83.8% 93.6%
           
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) (3)  8.23% 7.91% 8.15%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) (3)  9.02  8.67  8.99 
Tier 1 common equity ratio(3)  11.87  11.66  11.11 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)  12.97  12.76  12.21 
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)  16.17  16.23  15.68 
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3)  9.24  9.01  9.46 
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4)  371  387  442 
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans  0.95  0.91  0.83 
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans held for investment  176.20  186.14  155.85 

________________________________
(1)  See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)  Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)  March 31, 2026 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)  The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The March 31, 2026 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 
        Average       Average       Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                         
Interest-earning assets:                         
Business loans $3,274,659 $52,406 6.49%$3,150,711 $53,339 6.72%$2,748,142 $45,047 6.65%
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  1,041,802  12,383 4.82  1,038,020  12,381 4.73  962,046  11,069 4.67 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use  3,363,792  37,698 4.55  3,459,918  39,459 4.52  3,796,754  42,329 4.52 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  2,910,973  37,497 5.22  2,959,801  39,153 5.25  3,214,758  41,326 5.21 
Acquisition, development, and construction  106,808  2,079 7.89  130,805  2,783 8.44  138,428  2,906 8.51 
Other loans  8,329  27 1.31  6,939  28 1.60  5,740  28 1.98 
Total loans  10,706,363  142,090 5.38  10,746,194  147,143 5.43  10,865,868  142,705 5.33 
Securities  1,451,425  12,788 3.57  1,351,926  11,354 3.33  1,372,563  11,323 3.35 
Other short-term investments  2,044,498  18,522 3.67  2,227,373  21,987 3.92  724,889  7,837 4.38 
Total interest-earning assets  14,202,286  173,400 4.95% 14,325,493  180,484 5.00% 12,963,320  161,865 5.06%
Non-interest-earning assets  779,212       780,835       814,345      
Total assets $14,981,498      $15,106,328      $13,777,665      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                         
Interest-bearing checking(1) $1,133,722 $4,793 1.71%$1,237,657 $6,377 2.04%$912,852 $4,164 1.85%
Money market  4,761,610  28,801 2.45  4,640,344  31,752 2.71  4,076,612  31,294 3.11 
Savings(1)  1,742,334  10,042 2.34  1,766,787  11,387 2.56  1,970,338  14,185 2.92 
Certificates of deposit  1,105,241  8,728 3.20  1,123,240  9,410 3.32  973,108  8,431 3.51 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,742,907  52,364 2.43  8,768,028  58,926 2.67  7,932,910  58,074 2.97 
FHLBNY advances  479,534  3,850 3.26  508,000  4,194 3.28  509,111  4,066 3.24 
Subordinated debt, net  271,596  4,449 6.64  272,474  4,523 6.59  272,341  4,302 6.41 
Other short-term borrowings  122  1 3.32  130  1 3.05  633  13 8.33 
Total borrowings  751,252  8,300 4.48  780,604  8,718 4.43  782,085  8,381 4.35 
Derivative cash collateral  52,708  485 3.73  52,982  551 4.13  104,126  1,197 4.66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,546,867  61,149 2.60% 9,601,614  68,195 2.82% 8,819,121  67,652 3.11%
Non-interest-bearing checking(1)  3,747,722       3,839,434       3,322,583      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  183,678       183,300       213,876      
Total liabilities  13,478,267       13,624,348       12,355,580      
Stockholders' equity  1,503,231       1,481,980       1,422,085      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,981,498      $15,106,328      $13,777,665      
Net interest income    $112,251      $112,289      $94,213   
Net interest rate spread       2.35%      2.18%      1.95%
Net interest margin       3.21%      3.11%      2.95%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(1) $12,490,629 $52,364 1.70%$12,607,462 $58,926 1.85%$11,255,493 $58,074 2.09%

________________________________
(1Includes mortgage escrow deposits.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
Asset Quality Detail 2026 2025 2025
Non-performing loans held for investment ("NPLs")         
Business loans $24,257  $22,606  $21,944 
One-to-four family residential and coop/condo apartment  4,088   3,623   3,763 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use         
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate  28,368   25,671   31,677 
Acquisition, development, and construction  412   412   657 
Other loans  11       
Total non-accrual loans held for investment $57,136  $52,312  $58,041 
          
Non-performing loans held for investment / Total loans held for investment  0.54%  0.49%  0.53%
          
Total non-accrual loans held for sale $38,000 (1)$  $ 
Total non-performing assets ("NPAs")(2) $95,586  $52,762  $58,041 
          
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $  $  $ 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $95,586  $52,762  $58,041 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.64%  0.34%  0.41%
          
Net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") $8,574  $7,271  $7,058 
NCOs / Average loans(3)  0.32%  0.27%  0.26%

________________________________
(1)  The Company completed the sale of all of these loans in April 2026.
(2)  March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 balances include one non-performing available-for-sale security in the amount of $450 thousand.
(3)  Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, net gain on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement.

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders          
Reported net income available to common stockholders $32,760  $30,035  $19,636  
Adjustments to net income(1):          
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  38   (48)  (18) 
Loss on sale of securities and other assets  320   111     
Severance  102   2,493   76  
Net gain on extinguishment of debt  (974)       
Loss due to pension settlement        7,231  
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)  159   (784)  (2,237) 
Other discrete tax items     2,688     
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $32,405  $34,495  $24,688  
           
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)          
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.74  $0.79  $0.57  
Adjusted return on average assets  0.91 % 0.96 % 0.77 %
Adjusted return on average equity  9.10   9.80   7.46  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  10.60   11.49   8.68  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets  1.69   1.65   1.68  
Adjusted efficiency ratio  51.2   50.3   55.8  

________________________________
(1)  Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
  2026 2025 2025 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.68 %1.72 %1.90 %
Severance   (0.07)   
Net gain on extinguishment of debt 0.02      
Loss due to pension settlement     (0.21) 
Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01)   (0.01) 
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.69 %1.65 %1.68 %


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, December 31, March 31, 
  2026
 2025
 2025
 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP)(1)  50.8 % 52.6 % 63.1 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $62,756  $65,068  $65,511  
Severance  (102)  (2,493)  (76) 
Net gain on extinguishment of debt  974        
Loss due to pension settlement        (7,231) 
Amortization of other intangible assets  (209)  (235)  (252) 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $63,419  $62,340  $57,952  
Net interest income - as reported $112,251  $112,289  $94,213  
Non-interest income - as reported $11,346  $11,494  $9,633  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale  38   (48)  (18) 
Loss on sale of securities and other assets  320   111     
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $11,704  $11,557  $9,615  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $123,955  $123,846  $103,828  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)  51.2 % 50.3 % 55.8 %

________________________________
(1)  The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)  The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents a reconciliation of pre-tax pre provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2026 2025 2025
Financial Data:            
Net interest income $112,251  $112,289  $94,213 
Non-interest income  11,346   11,494   9,633 
Total revenue  123,597   123,783   103,846 
Non-interest expense  62,756   65,068   65,511 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)(1) $60,841  $58,715  $38,335 
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)(2) $60,536  $61,506  $45,876 

________________________________
(1)  The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2)  The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and the adjusted non-interest income less the adjusted non-interest expense as shown in the reconciliation of efficiency ratio table above.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

     March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2026 2025 2025 
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:            
Total assets $ 14,999,503  $15,341,631  $14,097,682  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (2,729)  (2,938)  (3,644) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,840,977  $15,182,896  $13,938,241  
           
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:          
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,496,970  $1,475,769  $1,412,013  
Goodwill   (155,797)  (155,797)  (155,797) 
Other intangible assets   (2,729)  (2,938)  (3,644) 
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1,338,444   1,317,034   1,252,572  
Preferred stock, net   (116,569)  (116,569)  (116,569) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,221,875  $1,200,465  $1,136,003  
           
Common shares outstanding   44,057   43,862   43,799  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.23 %   7.91 %   8.15 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  9.02   8.67   8.99  
           
Book value per common share $31.33  $30.99  $29.58  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)  27.73   27.37   25.94  

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