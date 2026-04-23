GB HealthWatch Launches AI-Ready Genetic Reports for the GB Longevity100 Suite

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GB HealthWatch today announced the launch of an AI-ready genetic report for its flagship GB Longevity100 genetic testing suite. This innovation integrates genomics and artificial intelligence to make personalized longevity insights more accessible and actionable than ever before.

Living to 100 is a goal shared by many, but longevity is not driven by chance, it begins with science, and at its core lies our DNA. Emerging research suggests that up to 55% of human lifespan is influenced by genetics, making genetic testing a critical first step in a lifelong journey toward better health and longevity.

Building on this foundation, the AI-ready report is designed to work seamlessly with leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok, enabling clinicians and individuals to better understand complex genetic data, receive clear explanations, and take informed, evidence-based actions to reduce health risks.



As technology advances, longevity is no longer left to chance, but is increasingly shaped by design.

Turning Complex Genetic Data into Actionable Insights

Using genetic data to improve health and longevity is complex. Each person has a unique genetic profile, with risks spanning across cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive health. Understanding what matters and what to do next has traditionally required specialized expertise.

GB HealthWatch’s AI-ready report addresses this gap by turning complex genetic data into an interactive, easy-to-understand format. Users can upload the report to leading AI platforms, ask questions and receive clear, personalized explanations.

“Genetic data holds tremendous potential for extending health span and lifespan, but its complexity has limited its real-world impact,” said Dr. Mendel Roth, Lead Scientist at GB HealthWatch. “Our AI-ready genetic report helps clinicians and patients better understand genetic insights and translate them into meaningful, evidence-based actions.”

AI serves as a knowledge support layer that helps explain findings in plain language, highlight key risks, and guide users toward informed decisions.

Designed for Accuracy, Clarity, and Safe AI Use

The AI-ready report has been developed by GB HealthWatch’s team of biologists and data scientists and is structured for accurate interpretation by AI tools.

“We designed the AI-ready report with a strong focus on data accuracy and reliability,” said Jun Cui, Head of Data Science and IT at GB HealthWatch. “With structured data, integrated knowledge support, and safeguards to minimize hallucination and drift, we ensure AI-generated insights are consistent, accurate, and clinically meaningful.”

Key features include:

Compatibility with major AI platforms (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok)

Structured data for reliable interpretation

Integrated knowledge support for lifestyle, nutrition, and health insights

De-identified format for safe use with AI tools





Beyond explaining genetic results, AI tools can generate personalized recommendations, including risk reduction strategies, lifestyle adjustments, and suggested monitoring plans.



With the launch of its AI-ready genetic report, GB HealthWatch aims to make advanced genetic insights more accessible, actionable, and impactful for both clinicians and individuals.

About GB Longevity100



The GB Longevity100 Suite is a physician-ordered genetic test that uses NGS to assess longevity markers, evaluate disease risk, and provide personalized insights for prevention and healthy aging. It is built on GB HealthWatch’s genetic testing platform, which is trusted by leading hospitals and clinics.



“Genetic testing is essential for precision and preventive medicine,” said Dr. Michael Davidson, an internationally recognized cardiologist at the University of Chicago. “I have integrated GB HealthWatch genetic testing into my practice since 2019. It has become an important tool for identifying cardiovascular risk early and guiding more personalized preventive care. I recommend the GB Longevity100 test for my patients.”



Who Should Consider the GB Longevity100 Test?

Individuals with a family history of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, or Alzheimer’s

Those who have experienced an early heart attack or stroke

Individuals with lipid disorders, such as high cholesterol, triglycerides, or Lp(a)

Those with diabetes, fatty liver disease, obesity, or metabolic syndrome

Anyone seeking an evidence-based, personalized approach to support long-term health and longevity





Healthcare providers can order the GB Longevity100 test through a GBinsight provider account. Individuals interested in testing are encouraged to consult their physicians.



About GB HealthWatch

GB HealthWatch is a genetics-based preventive health company focused on personalized medicine and longevity. It uses genomics, artificial intelligence, and data science to help turn genetic data into clear, actionable insights for early risk detection, disease prevention, and better health management.

Email: support@gbhealthwatch.com

Website: gbhealthwatch.com

Disclaimer

The GB Longevity100 genetic test is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and is provided for informational purposes only. Longevity is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Results should be used in consultation with a qualified healthcare provider to support personalized preventive strategies.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fccad032-0535-44e1-b7f1-b846db3ea3b7