Tacrolimus Market Size to be Valued at USD 12.08 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by Increase in Organ Transplants Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Tacrolimus Market size is valued at USD 7.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during 2025–2035.

The market is expected to be impacted between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including an increase in organ transplants, the incidence of autoimmune diseases, the development of extended-release formulations, and an increase in the drug's use in specialized clinics, hospitals, and research facilities.





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The U.S. Tacrolimus Market is expected to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.21 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.35%.

The use of topical and extended-release formulations, an increase in autoimmune disease cases, an expansion in hospital and clinic infrastructure, and an increase in organ transplants are the factors driving the market.

Rising Organ Transplants and Autoimmune Disorders to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Some of the key reasons driving the expansion of the tacrolimus market include an increase in the number of organ transplant surgeries and an increase in the incidence rate of various autoimmune illnesses. To improve patient outcomes and patient compliance in immune system suppression, a number of hospitals and clinics are adopting tacrolimus and its variations, including topical and extended-release formulations. The development of drug delivery and individualization that improves the efficacy and safety profile in both adults and children, the expansion of transplant centers, and growing awareness of different therapy options for treating various autoimmune disorders are the primary factors driving the growth of the tacrolimus market.

Tacrolimus Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

Tacrolimus Capsules held the largest market share of 42.15% in 2025 due to its availability, efficacy, and use of the drug in organ transplant procedures. Tacrolimus Extended-Release Formulations are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.12% during 2026–2035 due to the need for improved patient compliance and simpler dosage regimens.

By Application / Indication

Organ Transplantation dominated with a 50.28% market share in 2025 due to tacrolimus continued to be used as a first-line treatment for immunosuppression in renal, hepatic, and cardiac transplant patients. Atopic Dermatitis is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.98% through 2026–2035 due to increased awareness and approval of topical tacrolimus and increased use in dermatology clinics.

By Route of Administration

Oral accounted for the highest market share of 45.77% in 2025 due to its ease of use, effectiveness, and application in the management of transplant and autoimmune diseases. Topical is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period due to the increasing application of topical formulations in the management of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics captured the largest share of 53.64% in 2025 as it is a major location for organ transplants, autoimmune therapies, and postoperative care. Specialty Clinics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.88% through 2026–2035 as more outpatient and dermatology clinics are using tacrolimus for atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and other autoimmune therapies.

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Tacrolimus Market Regional Insights:

The North America Tacrolimus Market is a dominant market with a share of 38.47% in 2025 due to sophisticated transplant centers, well-established infrastructures, and high immunosuppressant therapy use.

The Asia-Pacific Tacrolimus Market is the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 6.64% during 2025–2035, fueled by the increase in organ transplantation, the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Tacrolimus Market Report:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Novartis Sandoz

Viatris (Mylan)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lupin Limited

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

Tacrolimus Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Astellas expanded its tacrolimus offerings by filing enriched formulations and strengthening pediatric‑oriented tacrolimus delivery options, reinforcing its transplant therapy leadership and catering to broader patient segments.

, Astellas expanded its tacrolimus offerings by filing enriched formulations and strengthening pediatric‑oriented tacrolimus delivery options, reinforcing its transplant therapy leadership and catering to broader patient segments. In January 2025, Novartis Sandoz expanded its generic tacrolimus lineup by introducing new scalable tacrolimus formulations, enhancing affordability and availability to support broader transplant and autoimmune therapy adoption across healthcare markets.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MARKET ADOPTION & UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you understand regional adoption across organ transplantation and dermatological applications, along with prescription growth by formulation and route of administration.

– helps you understand regional adoption across organ transplantation and dermatological applications, along with prescription growth by formulation and route of administration. FORMULATION INNOVATION & PRODUCT MIX ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the penetration of extended-release formulations, generics vs. branded products, and evolving product portfolios across key markets.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of extended-release formulations, generics vs. branded products, and evolving product portfolios across key markets. PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you assess pricing trends, reimbursement coverage, and affordability dynamics across different healthcare systems.

– helps you assess pricing trends, reimbursement coverage, and affordability dynamics across different healthcare systems. REGULATORY & MARKET ACCESS METRICS – helps you analyze approvals, patent exclusivity, compliance with clinical guidelines, and entry barriers for new market participants.

– helps you analyze approvals, patent exclusivity, compliance with clinical guidelines, and entry barriers for new market participants. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the market share, pipeline strength, and strategic initiatives of key players in the tacrolimus market.

– helps you gauge the market share, pipeline strength, and strategic initiatives of key players in the tacrolimus market. EMERGING TRENDS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – helps you identify expansion in autoimmune applications, personalized medicine trends, and innovation in drug delivery systems driving future demand.

Tacrolimus Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.34 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.13% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Type: Tacrolimus Capsules, Tacrolimus Ointment, Tacrolimus Injection, Tacrolimus Extended-Release Formulations, Others

• By Application / Indication: Organ Transplantation, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Other Autoimmune Disorders

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Other Related Report:

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market

Kidney Transplant Market

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatology Drugs Market

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