Dave to Host First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company's results will be reported in a press release on the same day, prior to the conference call.

Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Conference Call Registration: link

Webcast: link

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com.

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Dan Ury

press@dave.com