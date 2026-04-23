Dallas, TEXAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Financial Services category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards® today.

Digital Ascension Group Honored as Silver Stevie Award Winner In 2026 American Business Awards

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Digital Ascension Group was nominated in the Financial Services category.

Digital Ascension Group earned a Silver Stevie in the Financial Services category. The firm operates a multi-family office for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients who hold significant digital asset positions, covering custody, tax, succession planning, and regulatory work through its SEC-registered subsidiary.

"This one belongs to the team," said Max Avery, Chief Business Development Officer and co-founder of Digital Ascension Group. "We spend most of our time serving families who hold real wealth in crypto and expect the same rigor they'd get from any established wealth manager. That's a hard standard to hit consistently, and our people do it every day. Great to see the judges noticed."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”





Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

Press Inquiries

Max Avery

max [at] digitalfamilyoffice.io

307-243-3711

https://www.dagfamilyoffice.com

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247