Plantro Nominates Three Highly Qualified Individuals for Election to the Board of Ag Growth International Inc.

Calls on AGI Board to Commence a Strategic Review and Sales Process Chaired by a Plantro Nominee

ST. HELIER, Jersey, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”), today announced that it has submitted notice, pursuant to the advance notice requirements of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”), that it will nominate three highly qualified individuals for election to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) in connection with the upcoming annual and special meeting of AGI shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Plantro intends to provide additional information regarding its nominees in due course and is not soliciting proxies for the Annual Meeting at this time.

Plantro repeats its call that the Board commence a formal strategic review and sale process of the Company, having concluded that a near-term sale is the most certain path to maximizing shareholder value; and further urges Chair Dan Halyk and the Board to establish a special committee, chaired by one of Plantro’s nominees (who are independent of current management), to oversee such sale process free from gamesmanship and the interference of the Chair and certain directors.

Plantro also intends to introduce a shareholder resolution at the Annual Meeting to instruct the Board to run a process to sell the Company.

Media Contact

Gagnier Communications

Riyaz Lalani / Dan Gagnier

Plantro@gagnierfc.com

Disclaimer and Additional Information in Support of Solicitation by Public Broadcast

The information contained in this news release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of the Company, nor is this news release an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of the Company, in each case within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws.

The information contained or referenced herein is for informational purposes only in order to provide the views of Plantro and the matters which Plantro believes to be of concern to shareholders of AGI as described herein. The information is not tailored to specific investment objectives, the financial situation, suitability or particular need of any specific person(s) who may receive the information, and should not be taken as advice in considering the merits of any investment decision. The views expressed herein represent the views and opinions of Plantro, which opinions may change at any time and which are based on Plantro’s own analyses.

Notwithstanding that no proxy is being solicited by or on behalf of Plantro at this time, and that no shareholders of AGI are being asked to execute proxies in favour of Plantro or for the election of directors of the Company, Plantro is voluntarily providing the disclosure required under the Canada Business Corporations Act and section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations in accordance with corporate and securities laws applicable to public broadcast solicitations.

Any solicitation of proxies that may be made by or on behalf of Plantro in connection with the Annual Meeting is, or will be, as applicable, made by or on behalf of Plantro and not by or on behalf of management of AGI. Any costs incurred for any such solicitation will be borne by Plantro, provided that, subject to applicable law, Plantro may seek reimbursement from AGI of Plantro’s out-of-pocket expenses, including proxy solicitation expenses and legal fees, incurred in connection therewith. Any proxies solicited by or on behalf of Plantro pursuant to a dissident information circular sent to AGI shareholders may be solicited by or on behalf of Plantro by mail, telephone, fax, email or other electronic means as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person by Plantro personnel or representatives who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. Plantro may also solicit proxies in reliance on applicable exemptions to the solicitation requirements under corporate and securities laws, which may include by way of public broadcast, including through press releases, speeches or publications, and in any other manner permitted under applicable laws. Plantro may engage the services of one or more agents and authorize other persons to assist in soliciting proxies on behalf of Plantro.

AGI’s head office is disclosed on its SEDAR+ profile as being located at 198 Commerce Dr., Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3P 0Z6, Canada.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, including without limitation statements regarding the upcoming Annual Meeting, contain or are based on “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements containing forward-looking information are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future outcomes expressed or implied by the statements containing forward-looking information. Often, but not always, statements containing forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Although Plantro believes that the expectations reflected in statements containing forward-looking information herein made by it (and not, for greater certainty, any forward-looking statements attributable to AGI, which are expressly disclaimed by Plantro) are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied by Plantro in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include assumptions about the potential attractiveness to potential acquirors of AGI’s assets and business operations, the current and future economic conditions affecting AGI’s business and operations, the feasibility that AGI’s management will be able to execute on the restructuring plan as disclosed by the Company, the suitability of the Company’s current management to drive shareholder value, and that the Company’s disclosure record is accurate in all material respects and is not misleading (including by omission). Plantro cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Plantro and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Important facts that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, among other things, subsequent actions taken by the Company in respect of its business including its disclosed restructuring plan, changes to general economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, including with respect to tariffs, and risks identified by the Company relating to its own forward-looking information.

These are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of Plantro’s forward-looking information. Other unknown and unpredictable factors could also impact outcomes. Statements made in this news release by Plantro that contain forward-looking information are based on Plantro’s beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that such forward-looking information will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and Plantro expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by applicable law.