Collegium to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Conference Call Information
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 2026 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by JORNAY PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with JORNAY PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.
Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com
Media Contact:
Jessica Cotrone
Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@collegiumpharma.com