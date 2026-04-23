electroCore Product Line Featured in Documentary Underscoring the Expanding Clinical and Commercial Role of Vagus Nerve Stimulation

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced its participation in Hacking the Vagus Nerve, a documentary from the Healing Journeys series produced by The Root Cause Project and The Vagus Nerve Society. The film explores the role of the vagus nerve in regulating stress, mood, and immune function and features expert commentary from Peter S. Staats, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore, and founder of the Vagus Nerve Society, alongside other leading physicians in the field.

Interest in the vagus nerve as a regulator of overall health has been gaining broader attention. Hacking the Vagus Nerve brings that conversation to a broader audience, combining patient experiences with clinical perspective to show how non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) is being used to support nervous system regulation across a range of conditions.

The film features several of electroCore’s technologies, including prescription gammaCore for the treatment of migraine, Truvaga Plus for stress management, and TAC-STIM for human performance. Together, these platforms show how vagus nerve stimulation is being applied across prescription medical and consumer wellness settings, specifically within electroCore’s portfolio of products.

electroCore has been focused on developing these technologies for over 20 years. Through continued innovation, clinical research, and commercialization, the Company has helped move vagus nerve stimulation from theory into practical use, with ongoing work in areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Long COVID, and other stress-related conditions.

“We are seeing increasing recognition of the vagus nerve as a key regulator of multiple physiological systems,” said Dr. Staats. “Non-invasive stimulation offers a practical way to influence these systems, and the evidence supporting its role continues to build.”

electroCore’s inclusion in Hacking the Vagus Nerve underscores how quickly this category is advancing. As awareness grows, the Company remains focused on developing and delivering therapies that harness the therapeutic potential of the vagus nerve.

Hacking the Vagus Nerve is part of the Healing Journeys documentary series and is available for viewing at https://www.healingjourneysfilm.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) for primary headache conditions and Quell® Fibromyalgia neurostimulator, deliver targeted therapies through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld, personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Hacking the Vagus Nerve, the ability of nVNS to support nervous system regulation across a range of conditions, the use of the gammaCore device for migraine, Truvaga Plus for stress, and TAC-STIM for human performance, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “designed,” “intends,” "may," "potential," and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the performance and market acceptance of gammaCore, Truvaga Plus, and TAC-STIM, the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize new products or technologies, its ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval for new indications, government budgetary decisions and defense spending levels that may affect levels of TAC-STIM purchases by military customers, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, as well as competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com