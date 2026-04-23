High Roller Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement with Leverage Game Media to Support U.S. Prediction Markets Launch

Strategic marketing collaboration advances Company’s expansion into regulated event-based markets

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced it has executed a definitive strategic marketing partnership agreement with Leverage Game Media (“LGM”), a social-first digital media company focused on sports, gaming, and emerging market engagement.

The agreement formalizes the parties’ previously announced Letter of Intent and establishes Leverage Game Media as a marketing and distribution partner to support customer acquisition and brand awareness initiatives tied to High Roller’s planned launch of a regulated event-based prediction markets product in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Leverage Game Media will leverage its proprietary digital content platforms, data-driven marketing capabilities, and expansive social media audience to support High Roller’s prediction markets growth strategy. The partnership is designed to accelerate user acquisition, enhance brand visibility, and engage new audiences interested in event-based market participation.

“As we move from intent to execution, formalizing this partnership with Leverage Game Media represents an important milestone in our U.S. prediction markets strategy,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. “We are building a diversified marketing ecosystem designed to reach consumers who are increasingly engaging with event-based markets. LGM’s social-first distribution model and highly engaged communities position us well to drive awareness and customer growth.”

Leverage Game Media owns and operates some of the most highly engaged sports, crypto, and entertainment-focused communities on social media, including @NBAMemes, @NFT, @NFLMemes, @FightClub, @2KMemes, and @SlamDunk, delivering more than 1 billion annual views to over 5 million followers across its owned and operated channels.

“We are excited to formalize our partnership with High Roller as they expand into prediction markets,” said Jason Falovitch, Co-Founder of Leverage Game Media. “Prediction markets represent a compelling evolution of digital engagement for sports and event-driven audiences. Through our platforms, we believe we can meaningfully support High Roller’s launch and long-term growth in this category.”

The partnership will be subject to all necessary regulatory considerations and is aligned with High Roller’s broader strategy to responsibly expand into regulated event-based markets in the United States.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

About Leverage Game Media

Leverage Game Media owns and operates some of the most highly engaged, sports, crypto, and entertainment focused communities on social media, including @NFT, @NBAMemes, @NFLMemes, @FightClub, @2KMemes, @SlamDunk, and more, delivering more than 1 billion views annually to more than 5 million followers across its owned and operated channels.

Forward Looking Statements

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Contact

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