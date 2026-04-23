GSI Technology to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Results on May 7, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, will announce financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2026 ended March 31, 2026 after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter and year end financial results and its current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-826-3035 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-5195 internationally approximately 10 minutes before the start time above, and provide the Conference ID 10208819. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at https://ir.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from May 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, dial toll-free in the U.S. at 1-844-512-2921 or internationally at 1-412-317-6671, and enter PIN 10208819. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

kim@haydenir.com

Media Relations:

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

415-348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802