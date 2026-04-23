Atsena Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at Scientific and Medical Meetings

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on using the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced upcoming presentations at the Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.
Details of Atsena’s presentations and poster sessions are as follows:
May 1: FFB Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit (Denver, Colorado)
Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis: An Update on the LIGHTHOUSE Study
Session: Retinal Genetic Augmentation: Clinical
Date and Time: Friday, May 1, 4:20-4:35 p.m. MT
Location: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel
Presenter: Shannon Boye, Ph.D., Atsena Therapeutics
May 3-7: ARVO Annual Meeting (Denver, Colorado)
Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis: 12-month Dose Finding Results of LIGHTHOUSE study
Session: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy
Date and Time: Thursday, May 7, 12:00-12:15 p.m. MT
Location: Bluebird Ballroom 1B
Presentation Number: 5500
Presenter: Lesley Everett, M.D., Ph.D., OHSU Casey Eye Institute
Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-101 in Patients with Leber Congenital Amaurosis Caused by Biallelic Variants in GUCY2D (LCA1): Durability Through 3 Years Post-treatment
Session: Retinal Translational Research
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2:45-3:00 p.m. MT
Location: Mile High 4E
Presentation Number: 4480
Presenter: Artur Cideciyan, Ph.D., Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
Title: Modified Multi-Luminance Mobility Test (modMLMT) to Evaluate Therapeutic Benefit to Night Vision Mediated by Rod Photoreceptors
Session: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2:00-3:45 p.m. MT
Location: Exhibit Hall
Posterboard Number: 0631
Presenter: Alexandra Garafalo, Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
May 11-15: ASGCT Annual Meeting (Boston, Massachusetts)
Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis: 12-month Dose Finding Results of the LIGHTHOUSE Study
Session: In Vivo Clinical Trials in Eye and Muscle Disorders
Date and Time: Friday, May 15, 4:45-5:00 p.m. ET
Location: MCEC Room 2010ABC (Level 2)
Abstract Number: 507
Presenter: Laura Pardon, O.D., Ph.D., Atsena Therapeutics
About Atsena Therapeutics
Atsena is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing best-in-class treatments for the reversal or prevention of blindness from inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead program is evaluating ATSN-201 in a pivotal clinical trial for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a genetic condition that is typically diagnosed in childhood and leads to blindness later in life. The company’s proprietary pipeline also includes gene therapies in development for Usher Syndrome Type 1B and for Stargardt Disease. Atsena is also developing ATSN-101, a first-in-class, investigational gene therapy for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1), as part of its exclusive strategic collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. ATSN-101 has completed a Phase 1/2 trial with positive results (https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(24)01447-8), and Atsena expects to initiate a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ATSN-101 in the second half of 2026. Founded by pioneers in ocular gene therapy, Atsena is led by an experienced team dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with vision loss. For more information, please visit https://atsenatx.com/.
Investor and Media Contact:
Argot Partners
atsena@argotpartners.com
Business Contact:
info@atsenatx.com