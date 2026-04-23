Atsena Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at Scientific and Medical Meetings

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on using the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced upcoming presentations at the Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.

Details of Atsena’s presentations and poster sessions are as follows:

May 1: FFB Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit (Denver, Colorado)

Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis: An Update on the LIGHTHOUSE Study

Session: Retinal Genetic Augmentation: Clinical

Date and Time: Friday, May 1, 4:20-4:35 p.m. MT

Location: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel

Presenter: Shannon Boye, Ph.D., Atsena Therapeutics

May 3-7: ARVO Annual Meeting (Denver, Colorado)

Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis: 12-month Dose Finding Results of LIGHTHOUSE study

Session: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy

Date and Time: Thursday, May 7, 12:00-12:15 p.m. MT

Location: Bluebird Ballroom 1B

Presentation Number: 5500

Presenter: Lesley Everett, M.D., Ph.D., OHSU Casey Eye Institute

Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-101 in Patients with Leber Congenital Amaurosis Caused by Biallelic Variants in GUCY2D (LCA1): Durability Through 3 Years Post-treatment

Session: Retinal Translational Research

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2:45-3:00 p.m. MT

Location: Mile High 4E

Presentation Number: 4480

Presenter: Artur Cideciyan, Ph.D., Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania

Title: Modified Multi-Luminance Mobility Test (modMLMT) to Evaluate Therapeutic Benefit to Night Vision Mediated by Rod Photoreceptors

Session: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2:00-3:45 p.m. MT

Location: Exhibit Hall

Posterboard Number: 0631

Presenter: Alexandra Garafalo, Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania

May 11-15: ASGCT Annual Meeting (Boston, Massachusetts)

Title: Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 in Patients with X-linked Retinoschisis: 12-month Dose Finding Results of the LIGHTHOUSE Study

Session: In Vivo Clinical Trials in Eye and Muscle Disorders

Date and Time: Friday, May 15, 4:45-5:00 p.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 2010ABC (Level 2)

Abstract Number: 507

Presenter: Laura Pardon, O.D., Ph.D., Atsena Therapeutics

About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing best-in-class treatments for the reversal or prevention of blindness from inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead program is evaluating ATSN-201 in a pivotal clinical trial for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a genetic condition that is typically diagnosed in childhood and leads to blindness later in life. The company’s proprietary pipeline also includes gene therapies in development for Usher Syndrome Type 1B and for Stargardt Disease. Atsena is also developing ATSN-101, a first-in-class, investigational gene therapy for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1), as part of its exclusive strategic collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. ATSN-101 has completed a Phase 1/2 trial with positive results (https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(24)01447-8), and Atsena expects to initiate a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ATSN-101 in the second half of 2026. Founded by pioneers in ocular gene therapy, Atsena is led by an experienced team dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with vision loss. For more information, please visit https://atsenatx.com/.

Investor and Media Contact:

Argot Partners

atsena@argotpartners.com

Business Contact:

info@atsenatx.com