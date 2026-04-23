TRWD Engages Advisor for Industry Classification as Company Targets Senior Exchange Uplisting

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) today announced the retention of an advisor to advance key structural milestones.

The Company has initiated the process of establishing a Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) code that accurately reflects its expansion into the experiential hospitality sector, a foundational step in TRWD’s path toward uplisting to a senior national exchange.

“This is an important step for uplisting to a senior exchange such as NASDAQ. We’re actively executing against the milestones we’ve set for this quarter. We look forward to providing investors with more updates as each one is completed,” said Andrew Read, Chief Executive Officer of Tradewinds Universal.

Further updates are coming as this and other milestones are achieved. Investors are encouraged to stay tuned.

Watch: TRWD’s vision for the future of experiential hospitality — https://youtu.be/_lRS2UwBqxQ

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in April 2022—the only gentlemen’s club on the Las Vegas Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities, including Las Tóxicas, operate over 12 clubs nationwide, with ten proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location delivers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The Company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.

Investor Relations Contact

John Stock

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

IR@TradewindsUniversal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s operational plans, acquisition timing, revenue expectations, growth prospects, expansion targets, and anticipated strategic developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions, obtain necessary licensing and regulatory approvals, integrate acquired businesses, access capital on favorable terms, achieve projected revenue targets, and navigate general economic and market conditions, including geopolitical uncertainty. Revenue figures attributed to Peppermint Hippo and affiliated brands reflect the performance of entities that are not yet wholly owned subsidiaries of TRWD; actual revenue contribution to TRWD’s consolidated financial statements will depend on the timing and completion of definitive acquisition agreements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Tradewinds Universal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.