Lifetime Brands Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website here .

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 10208255.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

Please visit the Company’s corporate website at www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us