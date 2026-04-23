Treno Scope Officially Launches and Releases 2026 Q1 Institutional Outlook: Capital Consensus Shifts to "Hard Assets," Crypto Market Enters Phase of Fundamental Gameplay

New York, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Treno Scope, a Web3 data infrastructure platform targeting the Southeast Asian market, announced its official launch and simultaneously released its first institutional observation report. The report points out that in the first quarter of 2026, the cryptocurrency market is accelerating its shift from "narrative-driven" to "fundamentals-driven," with capital preferences clearly concentrating on stablecoins, RWA, and high-quality infrastructure sectors.

The Treno Scope research team believes that the most significant change in the current market is the entry of institutional capital into a defensive expansion phase characterized by "fewer bets, larger checks." Although the number of transactions in the primary market has contracted, the scale of financing remains high. In January 2026 alone, the market recorded approximately $1.4 billion in financing across 60 transactions, indicating that capital is rapidly concentrating towards leading projects and high-certainty assets.

Against this backdrop, the role of stablecoins is also evolving. Reports indicate that in Q1 2026, the scale of investment and financing surrounding stablecoin payments and underlying infrastructure reached $495 million. The global supply of USD-denominated stablecoins saw a net increase of $6.98 billion, bringing the total size to $313.82 billion. Treno Scope believes this signifies that stablecoins are evolving from a single-purpose hedging tool into a core infrastructure for global payments, settlement, and on-chain liquidity.

Meanwhile, RWA (Real World Assets) is becoming a crucial gateway for incremental institutional capital to enter the on-chain space. In Q1 2026, the RWA sector attracted approximately $432 million in dedicated financing, with a primary focus on compliant issuance, asset custody, and liquidity solutions. The report indicates that RWA is no longer merely a conceptual experiment in "asset tokenization." Instead, it is gradually evolving into a significant component of the on-chain yield curve, particularly in areas such as tokenized treasury bonds and credit assets.

Another noteworthy signal comes from prediction markets. Prediction markets, represented by Polymarket, recorded a cumulative trading volume of $12.29 billion in Q1 2026. Treno Scope indicates that this change signifies a higher demand for market efficiency in information pricing, with future competition increasingly focusing on "data purity." In a high-frequency pricing environment, any pseudo-signals formed by relying on fake transactions or wash trading will be identified and eliminated more quickly.

At the on-chain transaction level, the normalized analysis of Treno Scope on multi-chain DEX trading volume shows that Solana, with $2553.6B, continues to carry the primary trading pulse, while BSC, with $1198.2B, maintains its fundamental position as the traffic base in Southeast Asia. The current trading volume of TON is $0.269B, indicating it is still in the early stages of its ecosystem development. The report emphasizes that absolute trading volume does not equate to genuine liquidity, and wash trading remains a significant source of noise affecting on-chain assessments. In the future, the ecosystems that will truly command an institutional premium will be those capable of demonstrating that their trading volume is backed by genuine buy-side depth and sustained capital accumulation capabilities.

Treno Scope indicates that the key market term for Q1 2026 is not "sentiment" but "pragmatism." Capital is once again voting for verifiability, productivity, and genuine demand. More accurate, timely, and localized data capabilities will become critical assets in future market competition.

[About Treno Scope]

Treno Scope is the preferred Web3 market data infrastructure in Southeast Asia, dedicated to providing global investors with institutional-grade real-time market data, on-chain analysis, and in-depth research reports. The platform deeply integrates top-tier technological foundations such as Chainlink and AWS, and relies on its exclusive "T-Verify" algorithm and extensive regional data collection network in Southeast Asia to offer users accurate, comprehensive, and locally-informed decision-making support. Treno Scope is regarded as a key data bridge connecting the Southeast Asian crypto market with global capital.

Disclaimer: This article is for market information and data analysis only and does not constitute investment advice.

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