Mariana Minerals Deploys Private 5G Network with Celona to Power Real-Time Mining Operations

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah and CAMPBELL, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariana Minerals, the world’s only software-first vertically integrated minerals company, and Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, today announced the deployment of a private 5G network across Mariana’s operations. The deployment establishes the core connectivity infrastructure at Copper One, Mariana’s fully operational copper mine and refinery in southeastern Utah.

Unlike traditional mining networks that rely on legacy Wi-Fi and manual data collection, Celona 5G LAN provides a unified, site-wide wireless layer designed for industrial performance. The network enables reliable, low-latency performance across equipment, sensors, and edge systems operating throughout the mine.

In mining environments where terrain and distance often limit operational visibility, consistent connectivity is essential. This deployment serves as the communications backbone for MarianaOS, Mariana’s software-defined mining platform. Data collected over the private 5G network flows continuously into MarianaOS, where it powers real-time monitoring, analytics, and operational decision-making across the site.

This enables MarianaOS to transmit optimized drill patterns to autonomous drilling equipment while tracking and orchestrating self-driving haul trucks and support equipment with high precision. Private 5G also allows a single operator to remotely manage multiple autonomous drills. By relaying geological data back to the control room in real time, the system continuously refines the site’s digital twin, improving both drilling accuracy and fragmentation outcomes.

“Modern mining requires more than automation – it requires deterministic, secure connectivity between every system in the operation,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Celona. “By deploying 5G LAN at Copper One, Mariana is building the critical infrastructure needed to support AI-driven operations at scale.”

This milestone represents a foundational layer in Mariana’s broader effort to build a fully integrated, autonomy-first mining and refining operation. Reliable connectivity enables not only current data collection and monitoring, but also future deployments of advanced automation, machine learning, and autonomous systems.

The U.S. currently imports approximately 50% of its refined copper. With domestic demand projected to nearly double by 2035 – driven by AI infrastructure, energy storage, defense systems, electric vehicles, and grid modernization – the ability to rapidly scale efficient, technology-enabled mining operations has become a national priority. Mariana’s approach centers on MarianaOS as the unifying layer that integrates connectivity, intelligence, and automation into a single operational system.

With a private 5G network powered by Celona, Mariana ensures consistent, high-bandwidth coverage across the terrain of Copper One, enabling continuous data collection, improved asset tracking, and faster response to operational changes.

The result is a step change in how mining operations are managed – from periodic, manual reporting to continuous, real-time system awareness. This improved data foundation enhances productivity, reduces downtime, and enables more coordinated, efficient operations across the site.

“The U.S. has a copper problem and a narrow window to fix it,” said Turner Caldwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Mariana Minerals. “Celona 5G LAN gives us the connectivity foundation required to run a modern mining operation – one where every asset is connected and every decision is driven by real-time data.”

About Mariana Minerals

Mariana engineers, builds, and operates mines and refineries it owns, using proprietary AI/ML tools to accelerate project execution and optimize production across critically needed metals. Copper One is Mariana's second active project, alongside Lithium One — the world's first GWh-scale lithium extraction facility from oil and gas produced water, currently under construction in East Texas. Mariana has raised $100 million in total capital, including a Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and strategic investors. For more information on Mariana, visit marianaminerals.com.

About Celona



Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

Media contacts:

Mariana Minerals

media@marianaminerals.com

+1 (415) 343-5923



Celona

Greg Le Beau

glebeau@celona.io

+1 (760) 505-7585



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df905057-3263-44fc-b8bf-bb6a39689ea5