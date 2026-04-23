Leo International Precision Health AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
23. Apr 2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Leo International Precision Health AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report type: Consolidated financial statement
Date of disclosure: 30.04.2026
- Language: English
Address: https://www.liphag.com/financial-reports
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|Language
|English
|Company
|Leo International Precision Health AG
|Am Klopferspitz 19
|82152 Planegg / Martinsried
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.liphag.com