Global T-Cell Lymphoma Market Projected to Surpass USD 5.16 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The T-cell Lymphoma Market size was estimated at USD 2.25 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.16 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 8.66% over 2026-2035, driven by advancements in precision medicine, increased awareness, and expanding treatment pipelines.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 2.25 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 5.16 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 8.66%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rising Disease Burden Accelerates Market Demand

T-cell lymphomas remain challenging to diagnose and treat due to their rare occurrence as well as aggressiveness. Increasing prevalence worldwide, especially among older patients, has been fueling demand for treatment solutions, leading to increased revenue for players involved in the market. Better diagnosing methods that include molecular diagnostics and immunophenotyping allow identifying and treating T-cell lymphoma at earlier stages.

Innovation in Targeted and Immunotherapies

The rapid evolution of targeted treatment and immunotherapy is one of the key factors driving the market. Novel agents such as the use of monoclonal antibodies, HDAC inhibitors, and CAR-T cell therapy is replacing traditional chemotherapy. This is where the therapies have a higher rate of success but with fewer side effects of the medicines.

The pharmaceutical industry has been showing strong interest in the development of new drugs to address unmet medical needs. A significant increase in clinical trials will facilitate the commercial launch of novel drugs and drive market growth.

Major T-cell Lymphoma Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bristol‑Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann‑La Roche Ltd

Acrotech Biopharma

Citius Pharma

Chipscreen Biosciences

Innate Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd

Genmab A/S

Seattle Genetics (Seagen Inc.)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Autolus Therapeutics PLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Soligenix Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy

In 2025, the Chemotherapy segment controlled the global T-cell Lymphoma Market share, owing to its unquestioned position as the first-line therapy. The Immunotherapy is the fastest-growing segment in the T-cell Lymphoma industry, as it is a selective therapy with increased survival and demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of relapsed or resistant cases.

By Type

Peripheral Drugs were the dominant segment in the T-cell Lymphoma Market analysis, with a market share of 67.86% share in 2025, owing to their extensive use for treating Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma. The Lymphoblastic is emerging as the fastest growing segment in the T-cell Lymphoma Market trend, with a CAGR of 9.00%, driven by an aggressive nature and an increase in prevalence in adolescents and young adults.

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T-cell Lymphoma Market Key Segments

By Type

Peripheral Drugs

Lymphoblastic

By Therapy

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Other

Regional Insights:

The U.S. T-cell Lymphoma Market was valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2026 to 2035. Due to its robust biotech innovation environment, first-rate R&D infrastructure, significant investment in innovation, and quick approval of novel compounds, the United States leads the world market for T-cell lymphoma. Advanced new technologies, including as CAR-T, AI, and gene editing, are being used to generate targeted medicines.

Due to widespread knowledge and early acceptance of innovative treatments, including as CAR-T cell therapies and monoclonal antibodies, the North American region dominated the T-cell lymphoma industry in 2025 and accounted for 38.60% of the total revenue share.

Due to rising rates, the expansion of healthcare facilities, and increased knowledge of hematologic malignancy, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR of 9.16% during the projection period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the emerging economies that are heavily investing in oncology services, research, and diagnostics.

Recent Developments:

2025: Takeda Pharmaceuticals discontinued its cell therapy R&D, including gamma delta T‑cell platforms, and will seek partners to advance cancer immunotherapy programs, impacting future lymphoma cell therapy efforts.

discontinued its cell therapy R&D, including gamma delta T‑cell platforms, and will seek partners to advance cancer immunotherapy programs, impacting future lymphoma cell therapy efforts. 2025: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) received European Commission approval to expand use of Breyanzi® CAR‑T for adults with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & TREATMENT COST ANALYSIS – helps you understand therapy-wise cost variations, pricing benchmarks by key players, and regional differences influencing affordability and access.

– helps you understand therapy-wise cost variations, pricing benchmarks by key players, and regional differences influencing affordability and access. REGULATORY & APPROVAL LANDSCAPE METRICS – helps you analyze FDA/EMA approvals, orphan drug incentives, and fast-track pathways shaping market entry and innovation.

– helps you analyze FDA/EMA approvals, orphan drug incentives, and fast-track pathways shaping market entry and innovation. EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS INDEX – helps you evaluate incidence, prevalence, subtype distribution, and patient segmentation, supporting demand forecasting and clinical targeting.

– helps you evaluate incidence, prevalence, subtype distribution, and patient segmentation, supporting demand forecasting and clinical targeting. TREATMENT UTILIZATION & THERAPY PATTERN ANALYSIS – helps you assess market share of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies, along with adoption of combination and multi-line treatments.

– helps you assess market share of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies, along with adoption of combination and multi-line treatments. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & EFFICACY BENCHMARKS – helps you measure response rates, survival outcomes, adverse events, and patient quality of life, critical for therapy evaluation and positioning.

– helps you measure response rates, survival outcomes, adverse events, and patient quality of life, critical for therapy evaluation and positioning. R&D PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you identify ongoing clinical trials, late-stage drug candidates, and emerging therapies such as CAR-T and bispecific antibodies driving future growth.

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T-cell Lymphoma Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.25 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.16 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.66% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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