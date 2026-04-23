Scality appoints former Inlayer CEO Greg DiFraia as Senior Vice President of AI Alliances and Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced the appointment of Greg DiFraia, former CEO of Inlayer, as Senior Vice President of AI Alliances and Partnerships. In this role, DiFraia will lead Scality’s global AI ecosystem strategy, driving strategic partnerships and go-to-market initiatives to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

DiFraia brings over two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with deep expertise across data storage, global markets, strategic sales, and alliances. His background as a field CTO and ecosystem leader positions him to drive execution across both the field and executive levels.

Prior to joining Inlayer, DiFraia spent five years at Scality as General Manager and Field CTO, where he played a key role in driving growth and expanding the company’s market presence. He also served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Turbonomic and held multiple leadership roles at Dell EMC, including leading global sales for the ECS software-defined storage platform. During his time at Dell EMC, he was also part of the product launch teams for Atmos and ECS, two foundational object storage platforms in the industry.

At Scality, DiFraia will focus on expanding the company’s AI alliances and partner ecosystem, working closely with leading technology providers, system integrators, and cloud platforms to deliver differentiated solutions for enterprise AI workloads. His appointment underscores Scality’s aggressive focus on AI and next-generation data-driven use cases.

“AI is fundamentally changing how organizations think about data infrastructure, and partnerships are critical to delivering real outcomes for customers,” said Greg DiFraia, SVP of AI Alliances and Partnerships at Scality. "Scality is uniquely positioned with its cyber-resilient storage platform, and I’m excited to build an ecosystem that helps customers scale AI initiatives with confidence.”

DiFraia’s appointment builds on Scality’s continued investment in AI innovation, including the advancement of its AI ecosystem certification program, which now includes validations across more than 20 leading AI and machine learning tools and frameworks.

“I am thrilled to have Greg rejoin us after his experience leading a successful new SaaS venture in a chief executive officer capacity. This builds upon his already extensive sales leadership, product strategy, and P&L responsibilities in both large and innovative companies in the storage industry. He is the ideal leader to spearhead Scality’s strategic alliances now and into the future for key initiatives in enterprise AI, cyber-resilience, and sovereign control.”

Emilio Roman, Chief Revenue Officer, Scality

For more information, visit www.scality.com

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

scality@avistapr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/945e4f70-8aa0-4b84-ba2b-dede97d0bc85