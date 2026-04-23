EBANX reinforces global executive team with CTO and CHRO appointments

CURITIBA, Brazil, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBANX , a global payments technology company specializing in emerging markets, announced today the strengthening of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kalecser Kurtz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Jefferson Nunes as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Isabela Rebello as Vice President of Global Risk and Compliance. The announcement follows a record year for EBANX, with the highest Total Payment Volume (TPV) in its 14-year history, and comes as the company accelerates its expansion across Asia , with new operations in five markets.

Last year, EBANX grew its TPV by 48%, to reach its highest level in history. In March, the company inaugurated its APAC Headquarters in Singapore. Last week, it announced the expansion into Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, bringing its operations to seven Asian markets, adding to the countries across Latin America and Africa, where it processes payments for more than 500 merchants headquartered in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“To sustain our fast-paced growth, we are strengthening our executive team with a balanced combination of top internal talent and external market expertise. This approach has been part of our philosophy since day one and is essential to operating with true global ambition,” said João Del Valle, Co-founder and CEO of EBANX.

Kalecser Kurtz steps into the CTO role after 10 years at EBANX, where he began as a Software Architect and most recently served as VP of Technology, guaranteeing the robustness, sharpness, and reliability of EBANX's payments platform. “As CTO, my role is to help EBANX’s technology keep evolving with excellence, ambition, and depth. At a time when Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how companies build and scale, I see it as a catalyst for learning, invention, and new possibilities. For EBANX, that means stronger products, wiser execution, and a greater ability to expand into new markets,” said Kurtz.





Former Human Resources Director at EBANX, Jefferson Nunes rejoins the company now as CHRO, bringing experience from global technology companies such as Uber. In the new position, he will oversee EBANX’s global people strategy, supporting EBANX's team of more than 700 professionals based across 16 countries. “As CHRO, my main mission will be to keep strengthening EBANX culture across countries, to sustain the company's growth, and ultimately impact the results we deliver to merchants and their clients,” Nunes stated.

Isabela Rebello joins as VP of Global Risk and Compliance, following executive roles at Amazon, Stripe, and BTG Pactual. She will be responsible for advancing EBANX’s global compliance program and risk management capabilities. “One of EBANX’s core value propositions as a partner to global merchants is the security of its operations combined with trustworthiness, full compliance, and the ability to navigate the complexities of each emerging market. I am excited to join the team and help with this mindset,” Rebello said.

Rebello joins EBANX at a key stage for the Risk and Compliance area, marked by key milestones including the granting of a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), where the company has established its APAC HQ.

The new appointments follow a series of recent leadership announcements, including Marie-Elise Droga as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Marin Mignot as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Eduardo de Abreu as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and regional CEO of EBANX Singapore. These moves reinforce the company’s focus on excellence across Technology, People, Compliance, Commercial, Operations, and Product.

“Kurtz’s journey is a great example of how EBANX is built around talent: after a decade of leadership roles in our engineering organization, he now steps into the CTO position at a pivotal moment for the company. At the same time, bringing in leaders like Nunes and Rebello, with extensive industry experience, strengthens our ability to scale with excellence,” added Del Valle.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

Media Contact:

Leonardo Stamillo

leo@contentco.tech

Content CO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceb9c5ad-5fd3-4a70-a6b0-7c9fb52f86c0