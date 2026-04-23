Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s Transaction with Neurocrine is Fair to Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Soleno (NASDAQ: SLNO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Neurocrine.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Soleno and its shareholders will receive $53.00 per share, representing a total transaction equity value of $2.9 billion.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions by imposing significant penalties if the parties accept competing bids. We are investigating the conduct of the Soleno board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001