Clearwave Fiber Celebrates Launch of Network in Bay County with Ribbon Cutting

BAY COUNTY, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber celebrated a major milestone in its Bay County network expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting marking the launch of its 100% Fiber Internet service last week. The first residential customers’ high-speed Internet is being turned on in the coming weeks in Lynn Haven.

The event included a donation to Rutherford High School’s robotics team, the Catastrophic RAMifications, during a Bay County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at the Panama Country Club.

The community‑focused celebration highlighted Clearwave Fiber’s commitment to supporting local innovation and strengthening STEM education opportunities in Bay County.

“Launching our 100% Fiber Internet network in Bay County is about more than faster, more reliable connectivity. It’s about investing in the future of the community,” said Shelley Hallier, senior vice president of marketing at Clearwave Fiber. “By supporting programs like the Catastrophic RAMifications, we’re helping empower students with the skills and resources they need to become tomorrow’s innovators and technology leaders.”

Attendees enjoyed demonstrations from the robotics team, featuring student‑built robots and technology‑driven problem solving. “The importance of community partnerships goes beyond dollars and cents, it provides the resources for our students to develop interpersonal skills, encourage others to discover, while advocating for their futures,” said AJ Jeffery, one of the coaches of the team. “Through demonstrations, our students share their passion and skills, which clearly impacted the audience. The students found links to industry, families and in some cases, future participants.”

Clearwave Fiber continues to invest in expanding fast, reliable 100% Fiber Internet across Bay County, including Panama City, Upper Grand Lagoon, Callaway, Parker, Lynn Haven and Pretty Bayou. New Fiber construction is bringing high‑speed connectivity to previously underserved neighborhoods, with additional service areas expected to go live in the coming months. The company is working with local leaders to support economic growth, education and technological advancement throughout the region.

“Access to reliable, high‑speed Internet is essential to the continued growth and success of our communities,” Hallier said. “We’re excited to expand our network in the Florida Panhandle and provide residents and businesses access to our superior Fiber network.”

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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