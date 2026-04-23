OxyCon 2026 Returns: Oxylabs Invites to Register to the Web Scraping Industry’s Key Online Event

Vilnius, Lithuania /April 23, 2026/ Oxylabs , a leading web intelligence platform, announces the opening of registration for attending OxyCon 2026 . The annual conference is the world’s biggest event focused on public web data and the developments shaping the web scraping industry.

Set to take place online on September 16, OxyCon will bring together developers, business leaders, legal experts, and data professionals to discuss the ideas, technologies, and challenges shaping the industry today. This year’s event will center on three key areas: AI-native extraction and autonomous workflows, adaptive, real-time data and scalable infrastructure; and governance, compliance, and the strategic value of public web data.

“Over the years, OxyCon has grown into a globally recognized meeting point for the web scraping community to exchange ideas for the future and discuss current market experience,” said Vytautas Savickas, CEO at Oxylabs. “The feedback from last year made it clear that the industry needs and values this opportunity for learning and conversation.”

The 2026 edition follows a strong OxyCon 2025 , which brought together 16 expert speakers and attracted more than 4,300 registered attendees from 284 companies. Building on that momentum, this year’s conference will explore how organizations are using public web data to strengthen decision-making, improve operations, and navigate the challenges and opportunities of AI.

Savickas noted, “With so much happening around public web data today, events like OxyCon become even more necessary. As web scraping and the whole tech industry continues to evolve, keeping up with it means listening to developers working out technical details, end-users of the products they build, and market experts following its course from various perspectives. This is something we keep in mind while shaping this year’s event.”

Registration for attending OxyCon 2026 online on September 16 is now open. Follow this LINK to secure your free spot. Check the official conference website for announcements regarding this year’s speakers and agenda.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

Media Contact:

Kristina Sprindyte

Email: press@oxylabs.io

Website: www.oxylabs.io

Phone: +370 655 34419