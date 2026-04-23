Cuentas Inc. Reports 2025 Strategic Transformation, Cuts Annual Net Loss by more than 50%, Streamlines Legacy Liabilities, and Expands World Mobile Alliance

Miami Beach, FL, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) today announced a pivotal year of strategic transformation in connection with its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighted by a reduction in annual net loss of 52.5%, significant progress in resolving legacy liabilities, and continued expansion of its high-potential alliance with World Mobile Group Ltd.

During 2025, Cuentas sharpened its focus around its mobile communications platform and executed a series of transactions designed to strengthen its operating foundation, simplify its balance sheet, and accelerate long-term strategic positioning. The Company believes these actions mark an important transition toward a more focused, telecom-centered business model with enhanced alignment around next-generation mobile services.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Cuentas reported net loss of approximately $1.57 million, compared to approximately $3.31 million for 2024. The improvement was driven in part by gains associated with debt restructuring activity, the contribution of MVNO-related rights into the Company’s World Mobile joint venture, and actions taken throughout the year to reduce the burden of legacy obligations.

A major milestone in 2025 was the continued buildout of Cuentas’ strategic relationship with World Mobile Group Ltd. Through the previously announced formation of World Mobile LLC, the companies established a platform intended to operate a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, business and support the expansion of Cuentas Mobile offerings. The relationship further aligned Cuentas with a broader technology and connectivity ecosystem designed to support future growth initiatives.

Cuentas also moved decisively during the year to address historical liabilities and legacy overhang. In connection with the disposition of its Brooksville investment and related settlement actions, the Company used transaction proceeds to resolve substantial obligations and improve its financial flexibility. Management believes these steps create a cleaner and more disciplined platform for execution going forward.

“2025 was a defining year for Cuentas,” said Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas Inc. “We reduced our annual net loss dramatically, took meaningful action to resolve legacy liabilities, and continued deepening our strategic alliance with World Mobile. We believe the work completed this year has created a stronger platform for growth and positioned Cuentas to pursue the next phase of its evolution with greater focus and determination.”

Mr. Maimon continued, “Our objective is not simply to restructure the past, but to build the future. With a more concentrated strategic direction, stronger alignment around mobile services, and key structural actions now behind us, we believe Cuentas is moving into a new chapter centered on execution, scalability, and long-term value creation.”

The Company believes that the combination of strategic repositioning, improved annual results, and expanded telecom alignment has meaningfully strengthened its business foundation as it continues pursuing opportunities across connectivity, communications, and adjacent digital platform categories.

About Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN)

CUENTAS, Inc. is a technology-driven company focused on mobile communications, connectivity, and digital platform opportunities. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, including its ownership interest in World Mobile LLC and World Mobile Media Group LLC, CUENTAS is working to expand access to mobile voice, text, data, VPN, and streaming while building an integrated platform designed to serve evolving consumer and business needs.

Contact Information:

For media and investor inquiries:

Investor Relations

Email: info@cuentas.com

https://cuentas.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations relating to its SEC reporting status, any potential listing on a major U.S. exchange or relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market, business strategy, future operations, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to meet SEC reporting obligations, , to obtain necessary approvals, to fund its operations, and to execute its business strategy, as well as other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.