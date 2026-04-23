HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2026 and an Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2026 and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025:

  • net income was $16.8 million compared to $16.1 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.99 compared to $0.93;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.55% compared to 1.44%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 11.35% compared to 10.63%;
  • net interest margin was 4.31% compared to 4.20%;
  • provision for credit losses was $370,000 compared to $2.1 million;
  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.13 per share totaling $2.2 million for both periods; and
  • 533,240 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the current quarter at an average price of $42.85 compared to 241,201 shares repurchased at an average price of $42.19 in the prior quarter.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, reflecting a $0.02, or 15.4%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This is the eighth increase of the quarterly dividend since the Company initiated cash dividends in November 2018. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2026.

“During the first quarter, we accelerated our pace of stock buybacks as part of our ongoing and prudent capital allocation strategy,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also announced today an increase in our quarterly dividend, further demonstrating our confidence in the Company’s strength and future financial performance. Looking ahead, we remain poised to accelerate loan growth in the second half of 2026.

“Our strong 2025 financial results carried into the first quarter of 2026, highlighted by our top quartile net interest margin which expanded to 4.31%, as deposit mix changes and reductions in funding costs outpaced a slight decline in asset yields.

“Lastly, earlier this month we announced our partnership with the Asheville Tourists Baseball Team, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, where their newly renovated ballpark has been renamed HomeTrust Park. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to supporting the people and communities we are proud to serve.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
Net Income. Net income totaled $16.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $16.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $648,000, or 4.0%. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 benefited from a $1.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and a $635,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned /
Paid
 Yield /
Rate		 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned /
Paid
 Yield /
Rate
Assets              
Interest-earning assets              
Loans receivable(1) $3,793,994  $57,725  6.17% $3,809,902  $59,597  6.21%
Debt securities available for sale  144,520   1,604  4.50   147,247   1,599  4.31 
Other interest-earning assets(2)  227,051   2,168  3.87   223,267   2,271  4.04 
Total interest-earning assets  4,165,565   61,497  5.99   4,180,416   63,467  6.02 
Other assets  218,936        255,547      
Total assets $4,384,501       $4,435,963      
Liabilities and equity              
Interest-bearing liabilities              
Interest-bearing checking accounts $561,216  $1,101  0.80% $540,889  $1,013  0.74%
Money market accounts  1,369,569   8,616  2.55   1,361,620   9,192  2.68 
Savings accounts  170,227   28  0.07   171,803   30  0.07 
Certificate accounts  830,675   7,105  3.47   926,678   8,674  3.71 
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,931,687   16,850  2.33   3,000,990   18,909  2.50 
Junior subordinated debt  10,231   188  7.45   10,204   199  7.74 
Borrowings  16,667   154  3.75   10,152   146  5.71 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,958,585   17,192  2.36   3,021,346   19,254  2.53 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  759,493        751,864      
Other liabilities  67,106        61,085      
Total liabilities  3,785,184        3,834,295      
Stockholders' equity  599,317        601,668      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,384,501       $4,435,963      
Net earning assets $1,206,980       $1,159,070      
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  140.80%       138.36%     
Non-tax-equivalent              
Net interest income   $44,305      $44,213   
Interest rate spread      3.63%      3.49%
Net interest margin(3)      4.31%      4.20%
Tax-equivalent(4)              
Net interest income   $44,740      $44,661   
Interest rate spread      3.67%      3.54%
Net interest margin(3)      4.36%      4.24%
(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $435 and $448 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, calculated based on combined federal and state tax rates of 23% and 24% for the same periods, respectively.


Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased $2.0 million, or 3.1%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. A decline of $1.9 million, or 3.1%, in loan interest income drove this change, primarily due to fewer days in the current quarter and the impact of decreases in the federal funds rate upon loan yields, partially offset by an increase of $348,000 in accretion income.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased $2.1 million, or 10.7%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. A decline of $2.1 million, or 10.9%, in deposit interest expense drove this change, the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to		 Total
Increase/
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate 
Interest-earning assets      
Loans receivable $(1,532) $(340) $(1,872)
Debt securities available for sale  (65)  70   5 
Other interest-earning assets  (10)  (93)  (103)
Total interest-earning assets  (1,607)  (363)  (1,970)
Interest-bearing liabilities      
Interest-bearing checking accounts  14   74   88 
Money market accounts  (138)  (438)  (576)
Savings accounts  (1)  (1)  (2)
Certificate accounts  (1,057)  (512)  (1,569)
Junior subordinated debt  (3)  (8)  (11)
Borrowings  91   (83)  8 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  (1,094)  (968)  (2,062)
Increase in net interest income     $92 


Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended
    
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
 $ Change % Change
Provision for credit losses         
Loans $945  $1,525  $(580) (38)%
Off-balance sheet credit exposure  (575)  555   (1,130) (204)
Total provision for credit losses $370  $2,080  $(1,710) (82)%


For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.8 million during the quarter:

  • $0.5 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.6 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.1 million during the quarter:

  • $0.9 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.1 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.6 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.

For the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the amounts recorded for off-balance sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix, projected economic forecast and qualitative allocations as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 increased $635,000, or 6.8%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended
  
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 $ Change % Change
Noninterest income          
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $2,414  $2,534  $(120) (5)%
Loan income and fees  692   926   (234) (25)
Gain on sale of loans held for sale  2,654   1,926   728  38 
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income  892   976   (84) (9)
Operating lease income  1,892   2,032   (140) (7)
Gain on sale of premises and equipment  377   65   312  480 
Other  1,110   937   173  18 
Total noninterest income $10,031  $9,396  $635  7%
                
  • Loan income and fees: The decrease was primarily the result of $144,000 less in interest rate swap fees in addition to smaller decreases across several other loan fee categories.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the sales volume of HELOC loans originated for sale, partially offset by reduced sales volume of residential mortgage loans and SBA commercial loans. There were $103.0 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $934,000 compared to $13.7 million sold with gains of $121,000 in the prior quarter. There were $23.3 million of residential mortgage loans sold for gains of $431,000 during the current quarter compared to $31.1 million sold with gains of $606,000 in the prior quarter. There were $16.4 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.2 million for the current quarter compared to $18.9 million sold and gains of $1.5 million for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $68,000 for the current quarter compared to a net loss of $295,000 for the prior quarter.
  • Gain on sale of premises and equipment: In both periods presented, gains were recognized on the sale of excess parcels of land.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 increased $1.3 million, or 4.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended
  
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 $ Change % Change
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $19,877  $18,541  $1,336  7%
Occupancy expense, net  2,630   2,572   58  2 
Computer services  2,877   2,798   79  3 
Operating lease depreciation expense  1,516   1,582   (66) (4)
Telecom, postage and supplies  581   542   39  7 
Marketing and advertising  417   514   (97) (19)
Deposit insurance premiums  484   483   1   
Core deposit intangible amortization  374   411   (37) (9)
Other  4,219   4,251   (32) (1)
Total noninterest expense $32,975  $31,694  $1,281  4%
                
  • Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of a $449,000 increase in incentive compensation and $409,000 in additional FICA taxes.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 were 20.1% and 18.7%, respectively, with the quarter-over-quarter increase driven by the prior quarter impact of the Company's investment in a tax credit equity fund.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $159.3 million to $4.4 billion and total liabilities decreased by $151.0 million to $3.8 billion at March 31, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025. These changes can be traced to the use of proceeds from both loan sales and loan paydowns to offset a $70.5 million decline in deposits. The decrease in deposits was the result of a $116.1 million reduction in brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase of $45.7 million in all other deposit categories.

Stockholders' equity decreased $8.3 million, or 1.4%, to $592.4 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025. Activity within stockholders' equity included $16.8 million in net income and $1.4 million in share-based compensation and stock option exercises, more than offset by $2.2 million in cash dividends declared and $23.1 million in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income declined by $622,000 due to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities due to higher market interest rates.

As of March 31, 2026, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $40.6 million, or 1.14% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $41.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3.1 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. For all three periods, net charge-offs were concentrated within our equipment finance portfolio, primarily related to over-the-road truck loans, where we recognized net charge-offs of $1.5 million, $2.0 million and $1.0 million for the same periods, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to 0.33% and 0.14% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, across our asset categories.

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Nonaccruing loans      
Commercial real estate      
Construction and land development $854  $381  $ 
Commercial real estate – owner occupied  11,256   10,467   8,583 
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied  6,704   6,566   3,552 
Multifamily        38 
Total commercial real estate  18,814   17,414   12,173 
Commercial      
Commercial and industrial  10,578   9,786   2,965 
Equipment finance  6,096   6,690   5,065 
Total commercial  16,674   16,476   8,030 
Residential real estate      
Construction and land development        132 
One-to-four family  3,632   2,961   2,203 
HELOCs  7,140   6,523   4,033 
Total residential real estate  10,772   9,484   6,368 
Consumer  479   402   388 
Total nonaccruing loans $46,739  $43,776  $26,959 
Total repossessed assets  316   657   1,058 
Total nonperforming assets $47,055  $44,433  $28,017 
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets  1.07%  0.98%  0.61%
       
Total SBA loans included in nonaccrual loans $22,720  $20,647  $6,459 
Portion of SBA loans fully guaranteed by the SBA  16,348   14,885   2,374 
       
Total nonaccruing loans, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA  30,391   28,891   24,585 
Total repossessed assets  316   657   1,058 
Total nonperforming assets, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA $30,707  $29,548  $25,643 
Total nonperforming assets, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA, as a percentage of total assets  0.70%  0.65%  0.56%


SBA loans made up 48.5%, 46.5% and 23.1% of total nonperforming assets at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The year-over-year increase was primarily the result of a management decision to accelerate the repurchase of the sold portion of nonperforming SBA loans (fully guaranteed portion) to simplify the workout process.

Classified assets increased by $6.0 million, or 9.1%, to $72.2 million, or 1.65% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026 when compared to the balance of $66.2 million, or 1.46% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025. Similarly, classified assets increased by $31.5 million, or 77.4%, to $72.2 million, or 1.65% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026 when compared to the balance of $40.7 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. SBA loans made up the largest portion of classified assets at $25.7 million and $27.3 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, of which $18.1 million and $19.8 million, respectively, was fully guaranteed. The remaining population of classified assets as of March 31, 2026 included $10.0 million of HELOCs, $9.3 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $7.7 million of equipment finance loans (concentrated in the transportation sector) and $7.4 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, the Company’s goal is to remain a high-performing, regional community bank, guided by our strategy to be a best place to work. Reflecting this focus, the Company has been named one of Bank Director’s “Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks,” one of S&P Global’s “Top 50 Community Banks,” and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For,” received a “Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group’s “America’s Best Workplaces,” as well as being named a “Best Place to Work” in all five states in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025(1) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Assets          
Cash $14,505  $14,411  $15,435  $16,662  $14,303 
Interest-bearing deposits  286,188   310,281   300,395   280,547   285,522 
Cash and cash equivalents  300,693   324,692   315,830   297,209   299,825 
Certificates of deposit in other banks  13,619   18,841   20,833   23,319   25,806 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value  149,729   142,540   145,682   143,942   150,577 
FHLB and FRB stock  13,614   13,636   14,325   15,263   13,602 
SBIC investments  19,461   18,818   18,346   17,720   17,746 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  6,562   7,005   7,907   1,106   2,175 
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value  101,930   198,688   189,047   169,835   151,164 
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs  3,546,580   3,578,154   3,643,619   3,671,951   3,648,609 
Allowance for credit losses – loans  (40,607)  (41,479)  (43,086)  (44,139)  (44,742)
Loans, net  3,505,973   3,536,675   3,600,533   3,627,812   3,603,867 
Premises and equipment, net  62,210   62,400   62,437   62,706   62,347 
Accrued interest receivable  14,636   15,973   17,077   16,554   18,269 
Deferred income taxes, net  8,514   9,922   9,789   9,968   9,288 
BOLI  94,555   93,930   93,474   92,576   91,715 
Goodwill  34,111   34,111   34,111   34,111   34,111 
Core deposit intangibles, net  4,474   4,848   5,259   5,670   6,080 
Other assets  56,260   63,556   57,487   60,262   71,488 
Total assets $4,386,341  $4,545,635  $4,592,137  $4,578,053  $4,558,060 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits $3,639,542  $3,709,997  $3,698,227  $3,666,178  $3,736,360 
Junior subordinated debt  10,245   10,220   10,195   10,170   10,145 
Borrowings  90,000   165,000   230,000   265,000   177,000 
Other liabilities  54,147   59,728   57,882   57,431   69,106 
Total liabilities  3,793,934   3,944,945   3,996,304   3,998,779   3,992,611 
Stockholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)  168   173   175   175   176 
Additional paid in capital  144,465   166,856   176,289   174,900   176,682 
Retained earnings  451,127   436,524   422,615   408,178   393,026 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares  (3,306)  (3,438)  (3,571)  (3,703)  (3,835)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (47)  575   325   (276)  (600)
Total stockholders' equity  592,407   600,690   595,833   579,274   565,449 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $4,386,341  $4,545,635  $4,592,137  $4,578,053  $4,558,060 
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 16,803,185 at March 31, 2026; 17,286,289 at December 31, 2025; 17,520,425 at September 30, 2025; 17,492,143 at June 30, 2025; and 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025.


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
Interest and dividend income      
Loans $57,725  $59,597 
Debt securities available for sale  1,604   1,599 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits  2,168   2,271 
Total interest and dividend income  61,497   63,467 
Interest expense      
Deposits  16,850   18,909 
Junior subordinated debt  188   199 
Borrowings  154   146 
Total interest expense  17,192   19,254 
Net interest income  44,305   44,213 
Provision for credit losses  370   2,080 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  43,935   42,133 
Noninterest income      
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  2,414   2,534 
Loan income and fees  692   926 
Gain on sale of loans held for sale  2,654   1,926 
BOLI income  892   976 
Operating lease income  1,892   2,032 
Gain on sale of premises and equipment  377   65 
Other  1,110   937 
Total noninterest income  10,031   9,396 
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits  19,877   18,541 
Occupancy expense, net  2,630   2,572 
Computer services  2,877   2,798 
Operating lease depreciation expense  1,516   1,582 
Telecom, postage and supplies  581   542 
Marketing and advertising  417   514 
Deposit insurance premiums  484   483 
Core deposit intangible amortization  374   411 
Other  4,219   4,251 
Total noninterest expense  32,975   31,694 
Income before income taxes  20,991   19,835 
Income tax expense  4,219   3,711 
Net income $16,772  $16,124 


Per Share Data
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
Net income per common share(1)      
Basic $1.00  $0.94 
Diluted $0.99  $0.93 
Average shares outstanding      
Basic  16,582,376   16,936,740 
Diluted  16,716,089   17,070,906 
Book value per share at end of period $35.26  $34.75 
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $33.02  $32.56 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.13  $0.13 
Total shares outstanding at end of period  16,803,185   17,286,289 
(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
Performance ratios(1)  
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.55% 1.44%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 11.35  10.63 
Yield on earning assets 5.99  6.02 
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.36  2.53 
Average interest rate spread 3.63  3.49 
Net interest margin(2) 4.31  4.20 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 140.80  138.36 
Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.05  2.83 
Efficiency ratio 60.69  59.12 
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 60.62  58.80 
(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Asset quality ratios          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 1.07% 0.98% 0.72% 0.67% 0.61%
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 1.32  1.22  0.89  0.81  0.74 
Total classified assets to total assets 1.65  1.46  1.23  1.07  0.89 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 86.88  94.75  132.26  147.98  165.96 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.14  1.16  1.18  1.20  1.23 
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.19  0.33  0.29  0.21  0.14 
Capital ratios          
Equity to total assets at end of period 13.51% 13.21% 12.98% 12.65% 12.41%
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 12.76  12.49  12.25  11.91  11.65 
Average equity to average assets 13.67  13.56  13.31  13.20  12.66 
(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. For the periods presented, as shown in the "Asset Quality" section above, a portion of the nonaccrual loan balances was fully guaranteed by the SBA.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


Loans

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Commercial real estate          
Construction and land development $317,497  $277,028  $268,953  $267,494  $247,539 
Commercial real estate – owner occupied  527,375   562,049   540,807   561,623   570,150 
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied  823,672   832,502   861,244   877,440   867,711 
Multifamily  109,564   110,912   115,403   113,416   118,094 
Total commercial real estate  1,778,108   1,782,491   1,786,407   1,819,973   1,803,494 
Commercial loans          
Commercial and industrial  392,114   378,686   399,155   367,359   349,085 
Equipment finance  286,455   311,356   340,322   360,499   380,166 
Municipal leases  167,371   166,396   164,967   168,623   163,554 
Total commercial  845,940   856,438   904,444   896,481   892,805 
Residential real estate          
Construction and land development  48,715   45,617   51,110   53,020   56,858 
One-to-four family  619,735   633,511   636,857   640,287   631,537 
HELOCs  218,283   217,310   216,122   205,918   199,747 
Total residential real estate  886,733   896,438   904,089   899,225   888,142 
Consumer  35,799   42,787   48,679   56,272   64,168 
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs  3,546,580   3,578,154   3,643,619   3,671,951   3,648,609 
Allowance for credit losses – loans  (40,607)  (41,479)  (43,086)  (44,139)  (44,742)
Loans, net $3,505,973  $3,536,675  $3,600,533  $3,627,812  $3,603,867 


Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
Core deposits               
Noninterest-bearing accounts $730,666  $707,748  $689,352  $698,843  $721,814 
NOW accounts  575,525   546,387   537,954   561,524   573,745 
Money market accounts  1,393,120   1,374,635   1,343,008   1,323,762   1,357,961 
Savings accounts  171,754   171,455   172,883   179,980   184,396 
Total core deposits  2,871,065   2,800,225   2,743,197   2,764,109   2,837,916 
Certificates of deposit  768,477   909,772   955,030   902,069   898,444 
Total $3,639,542  $3,709,997  $3,698,227  $3,666,178  $3,736,360 


Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
Noninterest expense $32,975  $31,694 
       
Net interest income $44,305  $44,213 
Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment  435   448 
Plus: noninterest income  10,031   9,396 
Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value     92 
Less: gain on sale of premises and equipment  377   65 
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $54,394  $53,900 


Efficiency ratio 60.69% 59.12%
Efficiency ratio – adjusted 60.62% 58.80%


Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

  As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
Total stockholders' equity $592,407  $600,690  $595,833  $579,274  $565,449 
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes  37,556   37,844   38,160   38,477   38,793 
Tangible book value $554,851  $562,846  $557,673  $540,797  $526,656 
Common shares outstanding  16,803,185   17,286,289   17,520,425   17,492,143   17,552,626 
Book value per share $35.26  $34.75  $34.01  $33.12  $32.21 
Tangible book value per share $33.02  $32.56  $31.83  $30.92  $30.00 


Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

  As of
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
Tangible equity(1) $554,851  $562,846  $557,673  $540,797  $526,656 
Total assets  4,386,341   4,545,635   4,592,137   4,578,053   4,558,060 
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes  37,556   37,844   38,160   38,477   38,793 
Total tangible assets $4,348,785  $4,507,791  $4,553,977  $4,539,576  $4,519,267 


Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.76% 12.49% 12.25% 11.91% 11.65%
(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.
 

            








        

            

                

                    
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