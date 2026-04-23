HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2026 and an Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2026 and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025:
- net income was $16.8 million compared to $16.1 million;
- diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.99 compared to $0.93;
- annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.55% compared to 1.44%;
- annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 11.35% compared to 10.63%;
- net interest margin was 4.31% compared to 4.20%;
- provision for credit losses was $370,000 compared to $2.1 million;
- quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.13 per share totaling $2.2 million for both periods; and
- 533,240 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the current quarter at an average price of $42.85 compared to 241,201 shares repurchased at an average price of $42.19 in the prior quarter.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, reflecting a $0.02, or 15.4%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This is the eighth increase of the quarterly dividend since the Company initiated cash dividends in November 2018. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2026.
“During the first quarter, we accelerated our pace of stock buybacks as part of our ongoing and prudent capital allocation strategy,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also announced today an increase in our quarterly dividend, further demonstrating our confidence in the Company’s strength and future financial performance. Looking ahead, we remain poised to accelerate loan growth in the second half of 2026.
“Our strong 2025 financial results carried into the first quarter of 2026, highlighted by our top quartile net interest margin which expanded to 4.31%, as deposit mix changes and reductions in funding costs outpaced a slight decline in asset yields.
“Lastly, earlier this month we announced our partnership with the Asheville Tourists Baseball Team, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, where their newly renovated ballpark has been renamed HomeTrust Park. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to supporting the people and communities we are proud to serve.”
WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
Net Income. Net income totaled $16.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $16.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $648,000, or 4.0%. The results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 benefited from a $1.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and a $635,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.
Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
Outstanding
|Interest
Earned /
Paid
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
Outstanding
|Interest
Earned /
Paid
|Yield /
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable(1)
|$
|3,793,994
|$
|57,725
|6.17
|%
|$
|3,809,902
|$
|59,597
|6.21
|%
|Debt securities available for sale
|144,520
|1,604
|4.50
|147,247
|1,599
|4.31
|Other interest-earning assets(2)
|227,051
|2,168
|3.87
|223,267
|2,271
|4.04
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,165,565
|61,497
|5.99
|4,180,416
|63,467
|6.02
|Other assets
|218,936
|255,547
|Total assets
|$
|4,384,501
|$
|4,435,963
|Liabilities and equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|561,216
|$
|1,101
|0.80
|%
|$
|540,889
|$
|1,013
|0.74
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,369,569
|8,616
|2.55
|1,361,620
|9,192
|2.68
|Savings accounts
|170,227
|28
|0.07
|171,803
|30
|0.07
|Certificate accounts
|830,675
|7,105
|3.47
|926,678
|8,674
|3.71
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,931,687
|16,850
|2.33
|3,000,990
|18,909
|2.50
|Junior subordinated debt
|10,231
|188
|7.45
|10,204
|199
|7.74
|Borrowings
|16,667
|154
|3.75
|10,152
|146
|5.71
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,958,585
|17,192
|2.36
|3,021,346
|19,254
|2.53
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|759,493
|751,864
|Other liabilities
|67,106
|61,085
|Total liabilities
|3,785,184
|3,834,295
|Stockholders' equity
|599,317
|601,668
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,384,501
|$
|4,435,963
|Net earning assets
|$
|1,206,980
|$
|1,159,070
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|140.80
|%
|138.36
|%
|Non-tax-equivalent
|Net interest income
|$
|44,305
|$
|44,213
|Interest rate spread
|3.63
|%
|3.49
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.31
|%
|4.20
|%
|Tax-equivalent(4)
|Net interest income
|$
|44,740
|$
|44,661
|Interest rate spread
|3.67
|%
|3.54
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|4.36
|%
|4.24
|%
|(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $435 and $448 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, calculated based on combined federal and state tax rates of 23% and 24% for the same periods, respectively.
Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased $2.0 million, or 3.1%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. A decline of $1.9 million, or 3.1%, in loan interest income drove this change, primarily due to fewer days in the current quarter and the impact of decreases in the federal funds rate upon loan yields, partially offset by an increase of $348,000 in accretion income.
Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased $2.1 million, or 10.7%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. A decline of $2.1 million, or 10.9%, in deposit interest expense drove this change, the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.
The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:
|Increase / (Decrease)
Due to
|Total
Increase/
(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Volume
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable
|$
|(1,532
|)
|$
|(340
|)
|$
|(1,872
|)
|Debt securities available for sale
|(65
|)
|70
|5
|Other interest-earning assets
|(10
|)
|(93
|)
|(103
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|(1,607
|)
|(363
|)
|(1,970
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|14
|74
|88
|Money market accounts
|(138
|)
|(438
|)
|(576
|)
|Savings accounts
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|Certificate accounts
|(1,057
|)
|(512
|)
|(1,569
|)
|Junior subordinated debt
|(3
|)
|(8
|)
|(11
|)
|Borrowings
|91
|(83
|)
|8
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(1,094
|)
|(968
|)
|(2,062
|)
|Increase in net interest income
|$
|92
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.
The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Provision for credit losses
|Loans
|$
|945
|$
|1,525
|$
|(580
|)
|(38
|)%
|Off-balance sheet credit exposure
|(575
|)
|555
|(1,130
|)
|(204
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|370
|$
|2,080
|$
|(1,710
|)
|(82
|)%
For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.8 million during the quarter:
- $0.5 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
- $0.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
- $0.6 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.1 million during the quarter:
- $0.9 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
- $0.1 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
- $0.6 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
For the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the amounts recorded for off-balance sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix, projected economic forecast and qualitative allocations as outlined above.
Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 increased $635,000, or 6.8%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|$
|2,414
|$
|2,534
|$
|(120
|)
|(5
|)%
|Loan income and fees
|692
|926
|(234
|)
|(25
|)
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|2,654
|1,926
|728
|38
|Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income
|892
|976
|(84
|)
|(9
|)
|Operating lease income
|1,892
|2,032
|(140
|)
|(7
|)
|Gain on sale of premises and equipment
|377
|65
|312
|480
|Other
|1,110
|937
|173
|18
|Total noninterest income
|$
|10,031
|$
|9,396
|$
|635
|7
|%
- Loan income and fees: The decrease was primarily the result of $144,000 less in interest rate swap fees in addition to smaller decreases across several other loan fee categories.
- Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the sales volume of HELOC loans originated for sale, partially offset by reduced sales volume of residential mortgage loans and SBA commercial loans. There were $103.0 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $934,000 compared to $13.7 million sold with gains of $121,000 in the prior quarter. There were $23.3 million of residential mortgage loans sold for gains of $431,000 during the current quarter compared to $31.1 million sold with gains of $606,000 in the prior quarter. There were $16.4 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.2 million for the current quarter compared to $18.9 million sold and gains of $1.5 million for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a net gain of $68,000 for the current quarter compared to a net loss of $295,000 for the prior quarter.
- Gain on sale of premises and equipment: In both periods presented, gains were recognized on the sale of excess parcels of land.
Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 increased $1.3 million, or 4.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|19,877
|$
|18,541
|$
|1,336
|7
|%
|Occupancy expense, net
|2,630
|2,572
|58
|2
|Computer services
|2,877
|2,798
|79
|3
|Operating lease depreciation expense
|1,516
|1,582
|(66
|)
|(4
|)
|Telecom, postage and supplies
|581
|542
|39
|7
|Marketing and advertising
|417
|514
|(97
|)
|(19
|)
|Deposit insurance premiums
|484
|483
|1
|—
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|374
|411
|(37
|)
|(9
|)
|Other
|4,219
|4,251
|(32
|)
|(1
|)
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|32,975
|$
|31,694
|$
|1,281
|4
|%
- Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of a $449,000 increase in incentive compensation and $409,000 in additional FICA taxes.
Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 were 20.1% and 18.7%, respectively, with the quarter-over-quarter increase driven by the prior quarter impact of the Company's investment in a tax credit equity fund.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $159.3 million to $4.4 billion and total liabilities decreased by $151.0 million to $3.8 billion at March 31, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025. These changes can be traced to the use of proceeds from both loan sales and loan paydowns to offset a $70.5 million decline in deposits. The decrease in deposits was the result of a $116.1 million reduction in brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase of $45.7 million in all other deposit categories.
Stockholders' equity decreased $8.3 million, or 1.4%, to $592.4 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025. Activity within stockholders' equity included $16.8 million in net income and $1.4 million in share-based compensation and stock option exercises, more than offset by $2.2 million in cash dividends declared and $23.1 million in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income declined by $622,000 due to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities due to higher market interest rates.
As of March 31, 2026, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.
Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $40.6 million, or 1.14% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $41.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.
Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3.1 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. For all three periods, net charge-offs were concentrated within our equipment finance portfolio, primarily related to over-the-road truck loans, where we recognized net charge-offs of $1.5 million, $2.0 million and $1.0 million for the same periods, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to 0.33% and 0.14% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
The following table sets forth the composition of nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, across our asset categories.
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Nonaccruing loans
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and land development
|$
|854
|$
|381
|$
|—
|Commercial real estate – owner occupied
|11,256
|10,467
|8,583
|Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied
|6,704
|6,566
|3,552
|Multifamily
|—
|—
|38
|Total commercial real estate
|18,814
|17,414
|12,173
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|10,578
|9,786
|2,965
|Equipment finance
|6,096
|6,690
|5,065
|Total commercial
|16,674
|16,476
|8,030
|Residential real estate
|Construction and land development
|—
|—
|132
|One-to-four family
|3,632
|2,961
|2,203
|HELOCs
|7,140
|6,523
|4,033
|Total residential real estate
|10,772
|9,484
|6,368
|Consumer
|479
|402
|388
|Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|46,739
|$
|43,776
|$
|26,959
|Total repossessed assets
|316
|657
|1,058
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|47,055
|$
|44,433
|$
|28,017
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|1.07
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.61
|%
|Total SBA loans included in nonaccrual loans
|$
|22,720
|$
|20,647
|$
|6,459
|Portion of SBA loans fully guaranteed by the SBA
|16,348
|14,885
|2,374
|Total nonaccruing loans, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA
|30,391
|28,891
|24,585
|Total repossessed assets
|316
|657
|1,058
|Total nonperforming assets, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA
|$
|30,707
|$
|29,548
|$
|25,643
|Total nonperforming assets, excluding the balance fully guaranteed by the SBA, as a percentage of total assets
|0.70
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.56
|%
SBA loans made up 48.5%, 46.5% and 23.1% of total nonperforming assets at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The year-over-year increase was primarily the result of a management decision to accelerate the repurchase of the sold portion of nonperforming SBA loans (fully guaranteed portion) to simplify the workout process.
Classified assets increased by $6.0 million, or 9.1%, to $72.2 million, or 1.65% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026 when compared to the balance of $66.2 million, or 1.46% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025. Similarly, classified assets increased by $31.5 million, or 77.4%, to $72.2 million, or 1.65% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026 when compared to the balance of $40.7 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. SBA loans made up the largest portion of classified assets at $25.7 million and $27.3 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, of which $18.1 million and $19.8 million, respectively, was fully guaranteed. The remaining population of classified assets as of March 31, 2026 included $10.0 million of HELOCs, $9.3 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $7.7 million of equipment finance loans (concentrated in the transportation sector) and $7.4 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.
About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, the Company’s goal is to remain a high-performing, regional community bank, guided by our strategy to be a best place to work. Reflecting this focus, the Company has been named one of Bank Director’s “Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks,” one of S&P Global’s “Top 50 Community Banks,” and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For,” received a “Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group’s “America’s Best Workplaces,” as well as being named a “Best Place to Work” in all five states in which it operates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025(1)
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|14,505
|$
|14,411
|$
|15,435
|$
|16,662
|$
|14,303
|Interest-bearing deposits
|286,188
|310,281
|300,395
|280,547
|285,522
|Cash and cash equivalents
|300,693
|324,692
|315,830
|297,209
|299,825
|Certificates of deposit in other banks
|13,619
|18,841
|20,833
|23,319
|25,806
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|149,729
|142,540
|145,682
|143,942
|150,577
|FHLB and FRB stock
|13,614
|13,636
|14,325
|15,263
|13,602
|SBIC investments
|19,461
|18,818
|18,346
|17,720
|17,746
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|6,562
|7,005
|7,907
|1,106
|2,175
|Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
|101,930
|198,688
|189,047
|169,835
|151,164
|Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|3,546,580
|3,578,154
|3,643,619
|3,671,951
|3,648,609
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(40,607
|)
|(41,479
|)
|(43,086
|)
|(44,139
|)
|(44,742
|)
|Loans, net
|3,505,973
|3,536,675
|3,600,533
|3,627,812
|3,603,867
|Premises and equipment, net
|62,210
|62,400
|62,437
|62,706
|62,347
|Accrued interest receivable
|14,636
|15,973
|17,077
|16,554
|18,269
|Deferred income taxes, net
|8,514
|9,922
|9,789
|9,968
|9,288
|BOLI
|94,555
|93,930
|93,474
|92,576
|91,715
|Goodwill
|34,111
|34,111
|34,111
|34,111
|34,111
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|4,474
|4,848
|5,259
|5,670
|6,080
|Other assets
|56,260
|63,556
|57,487
|60,262
|71,488
|Total assets
|$
|4,386,341
|$
|4,545,635
|$
|4,592,137
|$
|4,578,053
|$
|4,558,060
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|3,639,542
|$
|3,709,997
|$
|3,698,227
|$
|3,666,178
|$
|3,736,360
|Junior subordinated debt
|10,245
|10,220
|10,195
|10,170
|10,145
|Borrowings
|90,000
|165,000
|230,000
|265,000
|177,000
|Other liabilities
|54,147
|59,728
|57,882
|57,431
|69,106
|Total liabilities
|3,793,934
|3,944,945
|3,996,304
|3,998,779
|3,992,611
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)
|168
|173
|175
|175
|176
|Additional paid in capital
|144,465
|166,856
|176,289
|174,900
|176,682
|Retained earnings
|451,127
|436,524
|422,615
|408,178
|393,026
|Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares
|(3,306
|)
|(3,438
|)
|(3,571
|)
|(3,703
|)
|(3,835
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(47
|)
|575
|325
|(276
|)
|(600
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|592,407
|600,690
|595,833
|579,274
|565,449
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,386,341
|$
|4,545,635
|$
|4,592,137
|$
|4,578,053
|$
|4,558,060
|(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 16,803,185 at March 31, 2026; 17,286,289 at December 31, 2025; 17,520,425 at September 30, 2025; 17,492,143 at June 30, 2025; and 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans
|$
|57,725
|$
|59,597
|Debt securities available for sale
|1,604
|1,599
|Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
|2,168
|2,271
|Total interest and dividend income
|61,497
|63,467
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|16,850
|18,909
|Junior subordinated debt
|188
|199
|Borrowings
|154
|146
|Total interest expense
|17,192
|19,254
|Net interest income
|44,305
|44,213
|Provision for credit losses
|370
|2,080
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|43,935
|42,133
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|2,414
|2,534
|Loan income and fees
|692
|926
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|2,654
|1,926
|BOLI income
|892
|976
|Operating lease income
|1,892
|2,032
|Gain on sale of premises and equipment
|377
|65
|Other
|1,110
|937
|Total noninterest income
|10,031
|9,396
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,877
|18,541
|Occupancy expense, net
|2,630
|2,572
|Computer services
|2,877
|2,798
|Operating lease depreciation expense
|1,516
|1,582
|Telecom, postage and supplies
|581
|542
|Marketing and advertising
|417
|514
|Deposit insurance premiums
|484
|483
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|374
|411
|Other
|4,219
|4,251
|Total noninterest expense
|32,975
|31,694
|Income before income taxes
|20,991
|19,835
|Income tax expense
|4,219
|3,711
|Net income
|$
|16,772
|$
|16,124
|Per Share Data
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Net income per common share(1)
|Basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.94
|Diluted
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.93
|Average shares outstanding
|Basic
|16,582,376
|16,936,740
|Diluted
|16,716,089
|17,070,906
|Book value per share at end of period
|$
|35.26
|$
|34.75
|Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)
|$
|33.02
|$
|32.56
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|Total shares outstanding at end of period
|16,803,185
|17,286,289
|(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Performance ratios(1)
|Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
|1.55
|%
|1.44
|%
|Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)
|11.35
|10.63
|Yield on earning assets
|5.99
|6.02
|Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
|2.36
|2.53
|Average interest rate spread
|3.63
|3.49
|Net interest margin(2)
|4.31
|4.20
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|140.80
|138.36
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|3.05
|2.83
|Efficiency ratio
|60.69
|59.12
|Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3)
|60.62
|58.80
|(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Asset quality ratios
|Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)
|1.07
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.61
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)
|1.32
|1.22
|0.89
|0.81
|0.74
|Total classified assets to total assets
|1.65
|1.46
|1.23
|1.07
|0.89
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)
|86.88
|94.75
|132.26
|147.98
|165.96
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.14
|1.16
|1.18
|1.20
|1.23
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.19
|0.33
|0.29
|0.21
|0.14
|Capital ratios
|Equity to total assets at end of period
|13.51
|%
|13.21
|%
|12.98
|%
|12.65
|%
|12.41
|%
|Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)
|12.76
|12.49
|12.25
|11.91
|11.65
|Average equity to average assets
|13.67
|13.56
|13.31
|13.20
|12.66
|(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. For the periods presented, as shown in the "Asset Quality" section above, a portion of the nonaccrual loan balances was fully guaranteed by the SBA.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
|Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and land development
|$
|317,497
|$
|277,028
|$
|268,953
|$
|267,494
|$
|247,539
|Commercial real estate – owner occupied
|527,375
|562,049
|540,807
|561,623
|570,150
|Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied
|823,672
|832,502
|861,244
|877,440
|867,711
|Multifamily
|109,564
|110,912
|115,403
|113,416
|118,094
|Total commercial real estate
|1,778,108
|1,782,491
|1,786,407
|1,819,973
|1,803,494
|Commercial loans
|Commercial and industrial
|392,114
|378,686
|399,155
|367,359
|349,085
|Equipment finance
|286,455
|311,356
|340,322
|360,499
|380,166
|Municipal leases
|167,371
|166,396
|164,967
|168,623
|163,554
|Total commercial
|845,940
|856,438
|904,444
|896,481
|892,805
|Residential real estate
|Construction and land development
|48,715
|45,617
|51,110
|53,020
|56,858
|One-to-four family
|619,735
|633,511
|636,857
|640,287
|631,537
|HELOCs
|218,283
|217,310
|216,122
|205,918
|199,747
|Total residential real estate
|886,733
|896,438
|904,089
|899,225
|888,142
|Consumer
|35,799
|42,787
|48,679
|56,272
|64,168
|Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|3,546,580
|3,578,154
|3,643,619
|3,671,951
|3,648,609
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(40,607
|)
|(41,479
|)
|(43,086
|)
|(44,139
|)
|(44,742
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|3,505,973
|$
|3,536,675
|$
|3,600,533
|$
|3,627,812
|$
|3,603,867
|Deposits
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Core deposits
|Noninterest-bearing accounts
|$
|730,666
|$
|707,748
|$
|689,352
|$
|698,843
|$
|721,814
|NOW accounts
|575,525
|546,387
|537,954
|561,524
|573,745
|Money market accounts
|1,393,120
|1,374,635
|1,343,008
|1,323,762
|1,357,961
|Savings accounts
|171,754
|171,455
|172,883
|179,980
|184,396
|Total core deposits
|2,871,065
|2,800,225
|2,743,197
|2,764,109
|2,837,916
|Certificates of deposit
|768,477
|909,772
|955,030
|902,069
|898,444
|Total
|$
|3,639,542
|$
|3,709,997
|$
|3,698,227
|$
|3,666,178
|$
|3,736,360
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Noninterest expense
|$
|32,975
|$
|31,694
|Net interest income
|$
|44,305
|$
|44,213
|Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment
|435
|448
|Plus: noninterest income
|10,031
|9,396
|Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value
|—
|92
|Less: gain on sale of premises and equipment
|377
|65
|Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted
|$
|54,394
|$
|53,900
|Efficiency ratio
|60.69
|%
|59.12
|%
|Efficiency ratio – adjusted
|60.62
|%
|58.80
|%
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:
|As of
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|592,407
|$
|600,690
|$
|595,833
|$
|579,274
|$
|565,449
|Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes
|37,556
|37,844
|38,160
|38,477
|38,793
|Tangible book value
|$
|554,851
|$
|562,846
|$
|557,673
|$
|540,797
|$
|526,656
|Common shares outstanding
|16,803,185
|17,286,289
|17,520,425
|17,492,143
|17,552,626
|Book value per share
|$
|35.26
|$
|34.75
|$
|34.01
|$
|33.12
|$
|32.21
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|33.02
|$
|32.56
|$
|31.83
|$
|30.92
|$
|30.00
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:
|As of
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Tangible equity(1)
|$
|554,851
|$
|562,846
|$
|557,673
|$
|540,797
|$
|526,656
|Total assets
|4,386,341
|4,545,635
|4,592,137
|4,578,053
|4,558,060
|Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes
|37,556
|37,844
|38,160
|38,477
|38,793
|Total tangible assets
|$
|4,348,785
|$
|4,507,791
|$
|4,553,977
|$
|4,539,576
|$
|4,519,267
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|12.76
|%
|12.49
|%
|12.25
|%
|11.91
|%
|11.65
|%
|(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.