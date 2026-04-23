Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Operating as American EcoFuels, Appoints Experienced and Accomplished Strategic Advisor, Submits FINRA Name and Symbol Change, and Advances Frankfurt Listing Initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (“ECOX” or the “Company”), operating as American EcoFuels (“ECOX” or the “Company”), announced the appointment of Eric Seachris as an independent director and strategic advisor, together with a corporate update regarding its submitted FINRA corporate action, Nevada name change, and engagement of a firm to coordinate a Frankfurt Stock Exchange dual listing.

Board and Strategic Advisory Appointment

The Company has entered into an Independent Director Advisory Agreement with Eric Seachris, a business development executive whose background includes capital markets, international project finance, and energy infrastructure development across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Mr. Seachris currently serves in business development leadership with Strategic International Marketing, Ltd., where he has worked on introducing advanced technologies and structuring cross-border development opportunities. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to financings and market positioning efforts involving a London Stock Exchange listed energy company, supported development initiatives involving large-scale renewable energy projects, and participated in project planning associated with utility-scale wind and related infrastructure opportunities.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Seachris was a key developer of Vertecomm Communications, helping build the company into a significant fixed wireless provider and establishing strategic relationships with carriers such as MCI and UUNET. His background also includes leadership roles in international trade initiatives and advisory work involving government and institutional stakeholders, experience the Company believes is relevant as it advances commercialization and international growth initiatives.

“Eric brings practical experience in project development, commercialization strategy, and institutional relationships that are directly relevant to where this platform is headed,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. “As we move toward building out a real operating business, adding people with this kind of breadth and independent perspective strengthens the platform.”

Corporate Rebrand and Capital Markets Update

The Company has submitted a corporate action notification to FINRA in connection with a proposed issuer name and trading symbol change, requesting AEFI as its primary symbol preference, with AEFL and AMEF submitted as alternatives, and will continue working through the FINRA process in connection with those actions. In connection with that process, the Company has completed a corporate name change at the State of Nevada level to American EcoFuels, Inc. and has begun operating under the American EcoFuels brand as part of the Company’s broader rebranding initiative.

The Company is also continuing to progress its PCAOB audit process and preparation of a Registration Statement on Form 10 as part of its broader objective of establishing full SEC reporting status, enhancing transparency, and supporting future capital markets initiatives.

As a follow-up to its prior European strategy announcement, the Company has now retained a firm to coordinate the Company’s dual listing process on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Management believes this initiative may broaden international investor access, support visibility with European counterparties, and complement the Company’s developing relationships across the energy and advanced technology sectors. Based on current guidance, the Company understands the process is typically expected to take approximately two to four weeks, subject to customary procedures and market conditions.

“Building a public platform in this sector is not just about technology. It is also about governance, access to capital, and strategic market presence,” said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. “Taking the first step through the Nevada name change, submitting the FINRA corporate action, advancing the audit process, and moving forward with the Frankfurt listing are all part of positioning the Company for broader institutional engagement as commercialization advances.” The Company will provide further updates regarding the FINRA corporate action process, Frankfurt listing, and related corporate developments as appropriate.

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com