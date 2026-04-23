Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 35 ships and more than 75,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 16 additional ships across its three brands through 2037, which will add ~43,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts Sarah Inmon

(786) 812-3233 InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com







