Nuwellis to Participate in the AATS 106th Annual Meeting and ERAS Cardiac Spring Retreat

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces it will participate in the AATS 106th Annual Meeting taking place May 2–5 in Chicago. The Company will be showcasing its Aquadex SmartFlow® ultrafiltration system for fluid removal at Booth 530. At the start of the event, Nuwellis will attend the ERAS Cardiac Spring Retreat gathering of thought leaders, to discuss best practices and innovation in cardiac surgery care.

“AATS is one of the largest congresses in the cardiothoracic arena, and a unique opportunity to showcase our Aquadex technology, and discuss new updates, including ongoing advancements in precision ultrafiltration therapy,” said Nuwellls’ CEO John Erb. “At the ERAS Cardiac retreat, experts and thought leaders will discuss key issues facing practitioners today. Inclusion in this event is an important opportunity for Nuwellis to connect with industry colleagues in a lively dialogue, and we look forward to our annual participation.”

The AATS 106th Annual Meeting is a premier cardiothoracic surgery event, bringing together leading experts from around the world to share best practices, explore cutting-edge innovations, and advance the field. ERAS Cardiac is a nonprofit organization focused on enhancing perioperative care in adult cardiac surgery.

For more information on the AATS 106th Annual Meeting, visit the event’s website.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com